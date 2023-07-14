Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$39.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
82.9%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FAXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|66.87%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|33.33%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FAXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|28.57%
|2021
|4.3%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|4.4%
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|13.0%
|20.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|8.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FAXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|66.87%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|30.50%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|7.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|9.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FAXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|28.57%
|2021
|4.3%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|4.4%
|-23.9%
|-5.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|14.1%
|22.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|11.0%
|N/A
|FAXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.5 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|54.30%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|4
|494
|12.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.7 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|56.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|82.88%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|68.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.98%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|69.75%
|Bonds
|7.37%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|42.78%
|Cash
|3.02%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|22.34%
|Other
|0.42%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|19.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|40.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|66.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Technology
|18.89%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|48.23%
|Financial Services
|17.95%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|16.35%
|Industrials
|11.66%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|44.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.54%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|41.96%
|Healthcare
|11.10%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|89.92%
|Communication Services
|7.35%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|45.23%
|Basic Materials
|6.11%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|22.34%
|Consumer Defense
|5.51%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|83.38%
|Energy
|5.46%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|5.45%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|86.65%
|Real Estate
|2.16%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|83.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAXGX % Rank
|US
|47.22%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|89.65%
|Non US
|41.76%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|15.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Government
|55.12%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|14.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.92%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|32.97%
|Corporate
|11.04%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|88.56%
|Securitized
|2.54%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|93.19%
|Derivative
|0.37%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|34.06%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|91.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAXGX % Rank
|US
|6.58%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|40.60%
|Non US
|0.79%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|55.59%
|FAXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|79.31%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|74.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FAXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FAXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|48.69%
|FAXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|73.92%
|FAXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FAXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAXGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.40%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|19.58%
|FAXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...