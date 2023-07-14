Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$612 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.8%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.61%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in “adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities.” “Adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities” include adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMS) and other mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), with interest rates that adjust periodically to reflect prevailing market interest rates, which are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including government-sponsored entities.
Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive periodic principal and interest payments as well as any unscheduled principal prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans. The mortgage-backed securities purchased by the Fund may include bonds and notes issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). The Fund currently focuses on mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Government agency or instrumentality issues have different levels of credit support. Ginnie Mae pass-through mortgage certificates are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, may be chartered by Acts of Congress, but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. government. Although the U.S. government has provided financial support to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, no assurance can be given that the U.S. government will continue to do so. Accordingly, securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may involve a greater risk of non-payment of principal and interest. Investors should remember that guarantees of timely repayment of principal and interest do not apply to the market prices and yields of the securities or to the net asset value or performance of the Fund, which will vary with changes in interest rates and other market conditions.
Periodic interest rate adjustments may help keep the prices of ARMS relatively stable when compared with the prices of fixed-rate securities, which generally fall when interest rates rise. As a result, the Fund may participate in increases in
interest rates resulting in higher current yields, but with less fluctuation in net asset value than a fund invested in comparable fixed-rate securities. Adjustable-rate securities, however, frequently limit the maximum amount by which the interest rate may change up or down. The Fund, therefore, may not benefit from increases in interest rates if prevailing interest rates exceed a security's maximum allowable periodic or lifetime limits. During periods of falling interest rates, the interest rates on these securities may reset downward, resulting in a lower yield for the Fund.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, including fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities, including non-agency CMOs, issued by a private entity. The Fund may also invest in direct obligations of the U.S. government or of its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, such as Treasury bills, bonds or notes, and in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government or government agency securities.
|Period
|FAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|96.94%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|96.51%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|98.11%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|96.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|87.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.5%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|92.31%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|95.35%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|92.75%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|96.41%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|94.12%
|Period
|FAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|91.27%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|96.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|98.05%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|96.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|87.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.5%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|92.31%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|95.35%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|92.75%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|96.41%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|94.71%
|FAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|612 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|62.45%
|Number of Holdings
|1358
|1
|3396
|5.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|219 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|44.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.78%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|30.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAURX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.74%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|17.11%
|Cash
|6.26%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|69.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|33.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|36.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|82.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAURX % Rank
|Securitized
|93.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|42.54%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|89.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|59.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAURX % Rank
|US
|93.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|88.16%
|FAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|31.65%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|94.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|71.00%
|FAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.61%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|49.21%
|FAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.18%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|69.74%
|FAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|66.97%
|FAURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2003
19.42
19.4%
Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...