Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in “adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities.” “Adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities” include adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMS) and other mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), with interest rates that adjust periodically to reflect prevailing market interest rates, which are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including government-sponsored entities.

Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive periodic principal and interest payments as well as any unscheduled principal prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans. The mortgage-backed securities purchased by the Fund may include bonds and notes issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). The Fund currently focuses on mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Government agency or instrumentality issues have different levels of credit support. Ginnie Mae pass-through mortgage certificates are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, may be chartered by Acts of Congress, but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. government. Although the U.S. government has provided financial support to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, no assurance can be given that the U.S. government will continue to do so. Accordingly, securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may involve a greater risk of non-payment of principal and interest. Investors should remember that guarantees of timely repayment of principal and interest do not apply to the market prices and yields of the securities or to the net asset value or performance of the Fund, which will vary with changes in interest rates and other market conditions.

Periodic interest rate adjustments may help keep the prices of ARMS relatively stable when compared with the prices of fixed-rate securities, which generally fall when interest rates rise. As a result, the Fund may participate in increases in

interest rates resulting in higher current yields, but with less fluctuation in net asset value than a fund invested in comparable fixed-rate securities. Adjustable-rate securities, however, frequently limit the maximum amount by which the interest rate may change up or down. The Fund, therefore, may not benefit from increases in interest rates if prevailing interest rates exceed a security's maximum allowable periodic or lifetime limits. During periods of falling interest rates, the interest rates on these securities may reset downward, resulting in a lower yield for the Fund.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, including fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities, including non-agency CMOs, issued by a private entity. The Fund may also invest in direct obligations of the U.S. government or of its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, such as Treasury bills, bonds or notes, and in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government or government agency securities.