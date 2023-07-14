Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund

mutual fund
FAUGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.44 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
A (FISAX) Primary C (FCSCX) Adv (FAUZX) Retirement (FAURX) A (FAUGX)
FAUGX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.44 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
A (FISAX) Primary C (FCSCX) Adv (FAUZX) Retirement (FAURX) A (FAUGX)
FAUGX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.44 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
A (FISAX) Primary C (FCSCX) Adv (FAUZX) Retirement (FAURX) A (FAUGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund

FAUGX | Fund

$7.44

$612 M

0.00%

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$612 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.61%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund

FAUGX | Fund

$7.44

$612 M

0.00%

0.82%

FAUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Adjustable U.S. Government Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    7872404
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Varunok

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in “adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities.” “Adjustable-rate U.S. government mortgage securities” include adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMS) and other mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), with interest rates that adjust periodically to reflect prevailing market interest rates, which are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including government-sponsored entities.

Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive periodic principal and interest payments as well as any unscheduled principal prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans. The mortgage-backed securities purchased by the Fund may include bonds and notes issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). The Fund currently focuses on mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Government agency or instrumentality issues have different levels of credit support. Ginnie Mae pass-through mortgage certificates are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, may be chartered by Acts of Congress, but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. government. Although the U.S. government has provided financial support to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, no assurance can be given that the U.S. government will continue to do so. Accordingly, securities issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may involve a greater risk of non-payment of principal and interest. Investors should remember that guarantees of timely repayment of principal and interest do not apply to the market prices and yields of the securities or to the net asset value or performance of the Fund, which will vary with changes in interest rates and other market conditions.

Periodic interest rate adjustments may help keep the prices of ARMS relatively stable when compared with the prices of fixed-rate securities, which generally fall when interest rates rise. As a result, the Fund may participate in increases in

interest rates resulting in higher current yields, but with less fluctuation in net asset value than a fund invested in comparable fixed-rate securities. Adjustable-rate securities, however, frequently limit the maximum amount by which the interest rate may change up or down. The Fund, therefore, may not benefit from increases in interest rates if prevailing interest rates exceed a security's maximum allowable periodic or lifetime limits. During periods of falling interest rates, the interest rates on these securities may reset downward, resulting in a lower yield for the Fund.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, including fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities, including non-agency CMOs, issued by a private entity. The Fund may also invest in direct obligations of the U.S. government or of its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, such as Treasury bills, bonds or notes, and in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government or government agency securities.

Read More

FAUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -1.1% 3.6% 96.07%
1 Yr -2.1% -5.2% 7.0% 97.38%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 97.64%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.3% 2.3% 95.88%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 91.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -6.3% 2.3% 94.12%
2021 -0.6% -1.1% 21.9% 96.74%
2020 -0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 94.20%
2019 -0.3% -0.3% 2.6% 98.46%
2018 -0.3% -12.9% 1.0% 92.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -3.2% 2.9% 89.08%
1 Yr -2.1% -5.2% 3.0% 96.94%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 97.56%
5 Yr -1.8%* -10.9% 2.6% 96.17%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 93.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -6.3% 2.3% 94.12%
2021 -0.6% -1.1% 21.9% 96.74%
2020 -0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 94.20%
2019 -0.3% -0.3% 2.6% 98.46%
2018 -0.3% -12.9% 1.0% 92.94%

NAV & Total Return History

FAUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAUGX Category Low Category High FAUGX % Rank
Net Assets 612 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 63.32%
Number of Holdings 1358 1 3396 6.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 219 M -200 M 16.1 B 45.61%
Weighting of Top 10 35.78% 2.6% 103.2% 31.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.148% 2.148% 9.50%
  2. Franklin IFT Money Market 4.99%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2% 4.67%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.108% 2.108% 4.58%
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2% 3.95%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.94%
  7. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.5% 3.07%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.71%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.70%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAUGX % Rank
Bonds 		93.74% 0.00% 123.41% 17.98%
Cash 		6.26% -24.02% 100.00% 70.18%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 91.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.35%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 91.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 98.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAUGX % Rank
Securitized 		93.74% 0.00% 100.00% 6.58%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.26% 0.00% 100.00% 76.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 92.11%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 99.12%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 94.74%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAUGX % Rank
US 		93.74% 0.00% 100.00% 8.77%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 49.76% 98.68%

FAUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.08% 18.10% 16.51%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.19% 96.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 35.56%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 77.00%

Sales Fees

FAUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 1.50% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.61% 0.00% 369.54% 50.26%

FAUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAUGX Category Low Category High FAUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.90% 75.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAUGX Category Low Category High FAUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.30% 14.86% 84.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Varunok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2003

19.42

19.4%

Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×