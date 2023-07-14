In seeking to achieve its aim of long-term absolute returns, the Fund aims to hold a diversified portfolio and achieve long-term absolute returns in all market conditions over rolling five-year periods, with lower volatility than equity markets and in excess of inflation. The Fund implements its strategy by investing globally either directly, or through derivatives, in a broad range of instruments, including, but not limited to, equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, credit derivative and cash instruments. The Fund has no limits with respect to the credit rating, maturity or duration of the fixed income securities in which it may invest. Fixed income securities may include floating rate and variable rate products. Derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps, are utilized for investment and for hedging purposes. Derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to equity securities, fixed income securities, interest rates, commodities, or currency exchange rates and related indexes. Swaps may include, but are not limited to, currency swaps, equity index swaps, interest rate swaps and credit default index swaps.

The Fund is managed with an aim to limit forward looking volatility to 12%, which is expected to be lower than the volatility of equity markets. Forward looking volatility refers to the estimated volatility that a portfolio is taking based on short term volatility forecasts, such as those implied from option prices. By aiming to limit forward looking volatility to 12%, exposure to equities, commodities and credit, for example, are as a result limited at times of market stress when volatility typically spikes and the probability of losses is especially high. On an intra-day basis, forward looking volatility may exceed 12%, but a risk reduction is implemented such that it falls below 12% by the close of each trading day.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in a subsidiary that is invested in derivative instruments (the “Subsidiary”), which is wholly-owned by the Fund and is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Subsidiary pursues the same investment objective as the Fund. The Subsidiary invests primarily in commodity futures and options and other commodity-linked derivative instruments, but it may also invest in financial futures, options and swaps, fixed income securities, including those that are not registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund invests in the Subsidiary with the intent of gaining exposure to the

commodities markets while meeting the requirements applicable to a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Internal Revenue Code”). Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives.Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates that it could allocate 50% or more of its total assets in global securities outside of the United States (or derivatives with similar economic characteristics). In doing so, the Fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including emerging markets.