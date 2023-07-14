Home
Trending ETFs

FARYX (Mutual Fund)

FARYX (Mutual Fund)

Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund

FARYX | Fund

$8.91

$163 M

0.00%

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.1%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$163 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund

FARYX | Fund

$8.91

$163 M

0.00%

1.29%

FARYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fulcrum
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    9188338
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Suhail Shaikh

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its aim of long-term absolute returns, the Fund aims to hold a diversified portfolio and achieve long-term absolute returns in all market conditions over rolling five-year periods, with lower volatility than equity markets and in excess of inflation. The Fund implements its strategy by investing globally either directly, or through derivatives, in a broad range of instruments, including, but not limited to, equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, credit derivative and cash instruments. The Fund has no limits with respect to the credit rating, maturity or duration of the fixed income securities in which it may invest. Fixed income securities may include floating rate and variable rate products.Derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps, are utilized for investment and for hedging purposes. Derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, or index, and may relate to equity securities, fixed income securities, interest rates, commodities, or currency exchange rates and related indexes. Swaps may include, but are not limited to, currency swaps, equity index swaps, interest rate swaps and credit default index swaps.
The Fund is managed with an aim to limit forward looking volatility to 12%, which is expected to be lower than the volatility of equity markets. Forward looking volatility refers to the estimated volatility that a portfolio is taking based on short term volatility forecasts, such as those implied from option prices. By aiming to limit forward looking volatility to 12%, exposure to equities, commodities and credit, for example, are as a result limited at times of market stress when volatility typically spikes and the probability of losses is especially high. On an intra-day basis, forward looking volatility may exceed 12%, but a risk reduction is implemented such that it falls below 12% by the close of each trading day.
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in a subsidiary that is invested in derivative instruments (the “Subsidiary”), which is wholly-owned by the Fund and is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Subsidiary pursues the same investment objective as the Fund. The Subsidiary invests primarily in commodity futures and options and other commodity-linked derivative instruments, but it may also invest in financial futures, options and swaps, fixed income securities, including those that are not registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund invests in the Subsidiary with the intent of gaining exposure to the
commodities markets while meeting the requirements applicable to a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Internal Revenue Code”). Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives.Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates that it could allocate 50% or more of its total assets in global securities outside of the United States (or derivatives with similar economic characteristics). In doing so, the Fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including emerging markets.
Read More

FARYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FARYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -73.0% 19.4% 14.70%
1 Yr -3.5% -9.1% 86.9% 60.00%
3 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 19.28%
5 Yr -1.8%* -4.9% 14.4% 26.01%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FARYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -22.7% 305.1% 49.63%
2021 -2.2% -9.8% 27.3% 30.24%
2020 0.6% -20.8% 10.9% 81.78%
2019 1.7% -12.4% 29.4% 92.08%
2018 -2.1% -10.5% 15.8% 54.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FARYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -73.0% 19.4% 15.05%
1 Yr -3.5% -13.4% 86.9% 55.27%
3 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 18.07%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.3% 14.4% 23.77%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FARYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -22.7% 305.1% 49.63%
2021 -2.2% -9.8% 27.3% 30.65%
2020 0.6% -20.8% 10.9% 85.78%
2019 1.7% -8.4% 29.4% 81.19%
2018 -2.1% -10.2% 18.0% 59.16%

NAV & Total Return History

FARYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FARYX Category Low Category High FARYX % Rank
Net Assets 163 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 60.89%
Number of Holdings 962 4 4478 36.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M -398 M 2.55 B 56.54%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 44.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Msfdrus 53.09%
  2. Msfdrus 53.09%
  3. Msfdrus 53.09%
  4. Msfdrus 53.09%
  5. Msfdrus 53.09%
  6. Msfdrus 53.09%
  7. Msfdrus 53.09%
  8. Msfdrus 53.09%
  9. Msfdrus 53.09%
  10. Msfdrus 53.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FARYX % Rank
Cash 		48.19% -6278.21% 410.43% 90.11%
Other 		34.39% -21.53% 148.54% 7.77%
Stocks 		22.95% -3.75% 97.95% 81.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 84.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 42.76%
Bonds 		-5.53% -326.45% 6347.80% 28.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FARYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.23% 33.86%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.58% 36.61%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 51.26% 44.49%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.45% 67.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 45.63% 37.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 59.28% 44.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 33.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.78% 30.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.62% 27.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.09% 54.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 39.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FARYX % Rank
US 		18.42% -8.85% 91.88% 57.95%
Non US 		4.53% -19.62% 42.11% 96.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FARYX % Rank
Government 		35.49% 0.00% 84.29% 30.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.59% 0.27% 100.00% 69.26%
Derivative 		31.92% 0.00% 88.81% 10.95%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 92.93%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 87.73% 68.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 86.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FARYX % Rank
US 		38.09% -126.19% 6311.18% 21.55%
Non US 		-43.62% -382.37% 121.02% 66.43%

FARYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FARYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.29% 31.15% 79.50%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.50% 40.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

FARYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FARYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FARYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 491.00% 39.52%

FARYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FARYX Category Low Category High FARYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 82.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FARYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FARYX Category Low Category High FARYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -2.51% 6.83% 67.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FARYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FARYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Suhail Shaikh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Suhail Shaikh is Director of Investment Strategy. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs:Income & Currency Asset Management (2000-2002). From 2002-2005 he worked in their Investment Strategy Group. Suhail studied at the London School of Economics & Political Sciences (1997-2000) and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2003.

Andrew Bevan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Andrew Bevan was Managing Director and Head of Global Markets Research at Goldman Sachs from 1994 to 2005, Managing Director, Head of Financial Analytics and Structured Transactions Group at Bear Stearns from 1990 to 1994. Andrew received an PhD Theology from Kings College London in 1986.

Andrew Stevens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Andrew Stevens is Chief Executive Officer. He was previously Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, Investment Management Division from 1992 to 2004. Andrew received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1992.

Gavyn Davies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Gavyn Davies is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. He was previously Chairman of the BBC and Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs International from 1985 to 2001. During his City career, which began in 1979, he was repeatedly ranked as the City’s top UK, European or Global Economist in surveys of institutional investors. From 1992 to 1997 he was a member of H.M Treasury's Independent Forecasting Panel; he was an economic policy advisor to the Prime Minister from 1976 to 1979 and joined the Policy Unit at 10 Downing Street in 1974.

Nabeel Abdoula

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Nabeel Abdoula, CFA Partner, Multi Asset Strategist, · Joined Fulcrum in 2011 · Goldman Sachs, Investment Strategy Group, 2007-2011 · CFA Charterholder since 2011 · BSc in Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics, Warwick University, 2003-2007

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

