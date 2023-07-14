Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.1%
1 yr return
-3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$163 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FARYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|14.70%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|19.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|26.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FARYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|49.63%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|30.24%
|2020
|0.6%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|81.78%
|2019
|1.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|92.08%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|54.97%
|Period
|FARYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|15.05%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|55.27%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|18.07%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|23.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FARYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|49.63%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|30.65%
|2020
|0.6%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|85.78%
|2019
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|81.19%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|59.16%
|FARYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FARYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|60.89%
|Number of Holdings
|962
|4
|4478
|36.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|56.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|44.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FARYX % Rank
|Cash
|48.19%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|90.11%
|Other
|34.39%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|7.77%
|Stocks
|22.95%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|81.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|84.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|42.76%
|Bonds
|-5.53%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|28.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FARYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|33.86%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|36.61%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|44.49%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|67.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|37.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|44.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|30.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|27.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|54.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|39.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FARYX % Rank
|US
|18.42%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|57.95%
|Non US
|4.53%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FARYX % Rank
|Government
|35.49%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|30.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.59%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|69.26%
|Derivative
|31.92%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|10.95%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|92.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|68.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|86.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FARYX % Rank
|US
|38.09%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|21.55%
|Non US
|-43.62%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|66.43%
|FARYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|79.50%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|40.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FARYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FARYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FARYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|39.52%
|FARYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FARYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|82.69%
|FARYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FARYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FARYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|67.27%
|FARYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.808
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.769
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Suhail Shaikh is Director of Investment Strategy. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs:Income & Currency Asset Management (2000-2002). From 2002-2005 he worked in their Investment Strategy Group. Suhail studied at the London School of Economics & Political Sciences (1997-2000) and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Andrew Bevan was Managing Director and Head of Global Markets Research at Goldman Sachs from 1994 to 2005, Managing Director, Head of Financial Analytics and Structured Transactions Group at Bear Stearns from 1990 to 1994. Andrew received an PhD Theology from Kings College London in 1986.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Andrew Stevens is Chief Executive Officer. He was previously Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, Investment Management Division from 1992 to 2004. Andrew received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Gavyn Davies is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. He was previously Chairman of the BBC and Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs International from 1985 to 2001. During his City career, which began in 1979, he was repeatedly ranked as the City’s top UK, European or Global Economist in surveys of institutional investors. From 1992 to 1997 he was a member of H.M Treasury's Independent Forecasting Panel; he was an economic policy advisor to the Prime Minister from 1976 to 1979 and joined the Policy Unit at 10 Downing Street in 1974.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Nabeel Abdoula, CFA Partner, Multi Asset Strategist, · Joined Fulcrum in 2011 · Goldman Sachs, Investment Strategy Group, 2007-2011 · CFA Charterholder since 2011 · BSc in Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics, Warwick University, 2003-2007
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...