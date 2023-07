Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of agricultural productivity companies. Agricultural productivity companies include those contained in the MSCI ACWI Select Agriculture Producers IMI 25/50 Index or those that, in the Adviser’s opinion, help to increase crop yields and/or grow food production amid a backdrop of a growing global population and declining per capita supply of arable land. Such companies may include but are not limited to those involved in farm machinery, farm machinery parts and equipment, irrigation, agricultural efficiency and services, agricultural science and biotechnology, fertilizers, pesticide and crop protection, seed manufacturers, crop chemicals, agricultural products and processors, processed food producers, aquatic farming, and livestock services. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers.