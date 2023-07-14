Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in (a) “real assets,” (b) securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their profits or revenues from real assets, and (c) instruments with economic characteristics similar to the foregoing. Real assets are defined broadly by the Fund and are considered to include any assets that own, operate, extract, produce, and manufacture goods with physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities, infrastructure, automobiles, consumer durables and staples, health care equipment and facilities, life science tools and products, technology hardware and equipment (including semiconductors), telecommunication networks, and commodities. Industries or sectors of the economy comprised of such assets are defined by the Adviser as “Real Asset Industries or Sectors.” Real assets also include Bitcoin, although the Fund will not invest in Bitcoin directly. Instead, the Fund may gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures contracts or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to Bitcoin. Real asset securities may also include: (i) companies operating in Real Asset Industries or Sectors that are directly involved in real asset activities (such as logistics, data centers, communication towers, life sciences office and lab space, cold storage and renewable power, among others); and (ii) inflation-indexed securities that can generate returns in inflationary environments. The Adviser considers a company to derive a significant portion of its assets or profits from real assets if 50% or more of the company’s revenues or profits are being derived from real assets or an independent third party classifies the company as operating in a Real Asset Industry or Sector.

A majority of the Fund’s assets will typically be invested in common stocks and the Fund’s goal is to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, seek to provide protection against the impact of inflation. In selecting investments, the Adviser seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to outperform the overall equity market during periods of high or rising inflation.

The Fund utilizes a “quantamental” approach, which combines quantitative and fundamental research. The quantitative process identifies opportunities for growth with the fundamental approach identifying changes not captured by the quantitative research, such as regulatory environment and industry dynamics. As markets are not static and go through various stages, the Fund seeks to identify the current stage in each market in which it invests and makes investment decisions accordingly, in order to capitalize on the underlying factors driving that particular market stage. The Fund aims to reduce volatility and risk through diversifying its investment choices across a range of industries.

Companies involved in activities related to real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The Fund may also seek companies whose revenue and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in Bitcoin futures contracts and ETFs that provide exposure to Bitcoin. For purposes of this 15% limit, these investments are measured at notional value. The Bitcoin futures in which the Fund may invest are exchange-traded and cash settled. The Fund may make such investments either directly or indirectly through a Subsidiary (as defined below). Bitcoins are a digital commodity that are not issued by a government, bank or central organization. Bitcoins exist on an online, peer-to-peer computer network (the “Bitcoin Network”) that hosts a public transaction ledger where Bitcoin transfers are recorded (the “Blockchain”). Bitcoins have no physical presence beyond the record of transactions on the Blockchain. The Fund also may invest in other Bitcoin-related investments such as Bitcoin trading platforms, miners, custodians, digital wallet providers, companies that facilitate payments in bitcoin, and companies that provide other technology, equipment or services to companies operating in the bitcoin ecosystem

Other than with respect to the limitation on investments in Bitcoin futures contracts and ETFs that provide exposure to Bitcoin, there is no limit on the amount of the Fund’s exposures to any one or more specific sectors, and the Fund may at times have significant exposure to a single real asset sector (up to 100% of the Fund’s non-cash related exposure). The Fund may invest without limit in investments tied to any one or more foreign countries, including emerging market countries, and investments denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in the PRC.

FS and Chiron Investment Management, LLC, a co-adviser to the Fund, (“Chiron” and together with FS with respect to the FS Chiron Real Asset Fund only, the “Adviser”), may allocate a portion of the assets of the Fund among one or more alternative beta providers (“Alternative Beta Providers”) that offer the Fund exposure to the returns of particular investment strategies (“Alternative Beta Strategies”). An Alternative Beta Provider is a financial institution that serves as a counterparty to the Fund in a total return swap that offers exposure to the returns of a specified underlying asset. In a typical total return swap transaction with an Alternative Beta Provider, the Fund agrees to pay a fixed or variable interest rate to the Alternative Beta Provider in exchange for return earned on a specified underlying asset. Alternative Beta Providers are swap counterparties, not sub-advisers. Alternative Beta Providers in particular may offer cost advantages over traditional alternative asset managers. The strategies employed by the use of Alternative Beta Providers are referred to in this prospectus as “Alternative Investment Strategies.” In general, Alternative Beta Strategies seek to identify and capitalize upon market inefficiencies and market behavioral biases (or risk premia). Alternative Beta Strategies typically have less correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets than traditional investment strategies. In this regard, when the performance of traditional markets improves, Alternative Beta Strategies my decline or improve to a greater or lesser degree. Conversely, when traditional markets decline, Alternative Beta Strategies my improve or decline to a greater or lesser degree.

The Fund generally seeks to obtain exposure to Alternative Investment Strategies in a cost-efficient manner, particularly as compared to private investment vehicles that have historically been used to access alternative investment strategies. Alternative Beta Strategies may include historical trend (seeking to benefit from the historical tendency of securities with certain characteristics to outperform others), carry and curve (investing in assets with high carry and selling assets with low carry), low beta (seeking to capture outperformance of assets with low beta over those with high beta), value (investing in undervalued and selling overvalued assets) and volatility premium (monetizing the concept that implied volatility tends to be higher than realized volatility) and momentum strategies (which emphasize investing in securities that have better recent performance compared to other securities). The Adviser may also manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. The Adviser and Alternative Beta Providers may use investment programs that are fundamentally dependent on proprietary or licensed technology through such manager’s use of, among other things, certain hardware, software, model-based strategies, data gathering systems, order execution, and trade allocation systems, and/or risk management systems.

If the Fund obtains its real asset exposures through futures contracts and other derivatives not requiring significant investments of the Fund’s cash, the Fund would have free cash available to invest in other assets. The Fund currently expects that those other investments will comprise principally fixed-income investments. It is possible that the Fund might lose money on both its real asset exposures and on its fixed-income investments

The Fund may invest directly in debt instruments. Fixed income investments in which the Fund may invest consist of (i) securities or other income-producing instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations (including inflation-protected securities); (ii) short-term investments, such as commercial paper, repurchase agreements and money market funds; and (iii) various types of loans, consisting of collateral loan obligations and bank loans, including those that are part of highly leveraged transactions where the borrower already has a high level of debt and/or a poor credit rating.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio of fixed income investments is expected to include primarily fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated investment grade and unrated securities considered by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may, however, invest in fixed income and other income producing instruments rated below investment grade (known as “junk bonds”) and those that are unrated but determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registration (collectively, “private placements”). The Fund may engage in short sales, either to earn additional return or to hedge existing investments.

The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers. A derivative is a financial contract whose value depends on changes in the value of one or more underlying assets, reference rates, or indexes. These instruments include, among others, options, futures contracts, forward currency contracts, swap agreements and similar instruments. The Fund may use derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage. Although the Fund reserves the right to invest in derivatives of any kind, it currently expects that it may use the following types of derivatives: futures contracts and options on futures contracts, in order to gain efficient long or short investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures; interest rate swaps, to gain indirect long or short exposures to interest rates, issuers, or currencies, or to hedge against portfolio exposures; and total and excess return swaps and credit derivatives (such as credit default swaps), put and call options, and exchange-traded and structured notes, to take indirect long or short positions on indexes, commodities, securities, currencies, or other indicators of value. Any use of derivatives strategies entails the risks of investing directly in the securities or instruments underlying the derivatives strategies, as well as the risks of using derivatives generally, and in some cases the risks of leverage, described in this prospectus and in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information.

The Fund may invest in a variety of instruments, such as total and excess return swaps (which are contracts in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of the assets of the underlying contract), exchange traded products, including ETFs, common or preferred stocks of subsidiaries of the Fund that invest directly or indirectly in commodities, and other investments intended to provide long or short exposure to one or more commodities.

The Fund expects that many of the instruments in which it will invest will involve leverage.

The Fund may make investments through one or more offshore, wholly-owned subsidiaries organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (each, a “Subsidiary” and collectively, the “Subsidiaries”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiaries. Generally, each Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures, forwards and swaps, but it may also invest in financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund will invest in each Subsidiary in order to gain direct or indirect exposure to the commodities markets and/or indirect exposure to Bitcoin through investments in ETFs that provide exposure to Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures contracts within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments, however, each Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and each Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of each Subsidiary, each Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Additionally, the Subsidiary and the Fund in the aggregate will comply with the 15% Bitcoin limits described above. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of a Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. To the extent the Fund invests in instruments that provide exposure to the commodity markets and Bitcoin futures contracts and ETFs that provide exposure to Bitcoin directly, it will seek to restrict its income from instruments that do not generate qualifying income to a maximum of 10% of its gross income (when combined with its other investments that produce non-qualifying income) to comply with certain qualifying income tests necessary for the Fund to qualify as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code.

The Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio investments. To the extent that it does so, the Fund may incur greater transaction costs and may make greater distributions of income and gains, which will be taxable to shareholders who do not hold their shares through a tax-advantaged or tax-deferred account.

Any percentage limitation and requirement as to investments will apply only at the time of an investment to which the limitation or requirement is applicable and shall not be considered violated unless an excess or deficiency occurs or exists immediately after and as a result of such investment. Accordingly, any later increase or decrease resulting from a change in values, net assets or other circumstances will not be considered in determining whether any investment complies with the Fund’s limitation or requirement, except as otherwise provided herein. Portfolio investments may be sold at any time. By way of example, sales may occur when the Fund’s portfolio manager determines to take advantage of what the portfolio manager considers to be a better investment opportunity, when the portfolio manager believes the portfolio investments no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when the portfolio manager perceives deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the individual security has reached the portfolio manager’s sell target.

Except with respect to the Bitcoin exposure described above, the Fund may access the strategies and instruments described above either through direct investments or Alternative Beta Providers. As described above, the Fund may gain exposure to Bitcoin indirectly through futures contracts and ETFs. Neither the Fund nor the Subsidiary will invest directly in Bitcoin.

Although a portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in instruments the performance of which is based on an index, the Fund’s overall portfolio is not designed to replicate the performance of any index. The Fund’s performance will deviate, potentially significantly, from the performance of any index used by the Fund. The Fund retains the flexibility to allocate as little as none or as much as all of its capital to particular Alternative Beta Providers. The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means that the percentage of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer is not limited by the 1940 Act.