Trending ETFs

Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust Series 277

FAPYZX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$506.06 -0.03 -0.01%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(FAPYZX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust Series 277

FAPYZX | Fund

$506.06

-

0.00%

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

-20.1%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

71.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$506.1
$506.06
$669.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.95%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust Series 277

FAPYZX | Fund

$506.06

-

0.00%

0.32%

FAPYZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust Series 277
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FAPYZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.1% -60.4% 31.9% 99.30%
1 Yr 2.6% -45.4% 15.3% 5.00%
3 Yr 3.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 7.88%
5 Yr 2.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 5.94%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -76.8% 4.7% 96.58%
2021 -7.2% -69.5% 12.4% 98.75%
2020 -2.4% -66.1% 60.0% 93.48%
2019 -3.9% -57.4% 18.9% 99.05%
2018 -2.7% -30.0% 2.1% 96.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.1% -60.4% 31.9% 99.30%
1 Yr -1.5% -45.4% 15.1% 56.17%
3 Yr 1.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 9.24%
5 Yr 1.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 9.64%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -76.8% 4.7% 96.58%
2021 -7.2% -69.5% 12.4% 98.75%
2020 -2.4% -66.1% 60.0% 93.48%
2019 -3.9% -57.4% 18.9% 99.05%
2018 -2.7% -30.0% 2.1% 96.50%

NAV & Total Return History

FAPYZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAPYZX Category Low Category High FAPYZX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 17 1 14000 97.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.17 M -317 M 8.64 B 89.02%
Weighting of Top 10 71.69% 2.4% 101.7% 2.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FLORIDA HIGHER EDL FACS FING AUTH REV 5% 8.60%
  2. PHOENIXVILLE PA 4% 7.83%
  3. CHICAGO ILL PUB BLDG COMMN BLDG REV 5.25% 7.82%
  4. CHICAGO ILL BRD ED 5% 7.73%
  5. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 4.25% 7.70%
  6. INDIANA ST FIN AUTH REV 5% 6.98%
  7. CAPE CORAL FLA WTR & SWR REV 5% 6.75%
  8. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 4% 6.33%
  9. PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5% 6.10%
  10. PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5% 5.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPYZX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 13.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 5.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 2.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 4.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 3.08%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 77.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPYZX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 2.67%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 2.85%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 82.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 4.71%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 21.62%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 9.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPYZX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 5.98%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 77.40%

FAPYZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAPYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.02% 6.50% 88.05%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

FAPYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.95% 0.00% 4.75% 37.16%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAPYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAPYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

FAPYZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAPYZX Category Low Category High FAPYZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 90.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAPYZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAPYZX Category Low Category High FAPYZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAPYZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAPYZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

