• Normally investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies that FMR believes are working to: (i) extend and/or improve life expectancy, enhance health and wellness in people’s lives, and/or (ii) mitigate environmental impacts affecting health and wellness, in each case through the products, services, or technology they provide. Such companies include those that (i) attribute 50% or more of their revenues to products focused on disease treatment, health care access, nutrition, fitness and wearables, or clean emissions, or (ii) with respect to seeking to

mitigate environmental impacts, those that are contained in the MSCI World Health and Wellness Select Net MA Index.

• Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers.

• Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer’s financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.

• Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusion” for additional information.