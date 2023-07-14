Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to a stable asset allocation strategy (approximately 11% in domestic equity funds, 8% in international equity funds, 46% in investment grade bond funds, 3% in long-term treasury bond funds, 10% in inflation-protected bond funds, and 23% in short-term funds). Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. Using an asset allocation among underlying Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, short-term funds, and futures according to a stable asset allocation of approximately: Domestic Equity Funds 11% International Equity Funds 8% Investment Grade Bond Funds 46% Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3% Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 10% Short-Term Funds 23% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding.