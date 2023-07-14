Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund

FAPIX | Fund

$11.35

$1.26 B

2.01%

$0.23

0.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FAPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to a stable asset allocation strategy (approximately 11% in domestic equity funds, 8% in international equity funds, 46% in investment grade bond funds, 3% in long-term treasury bond funds, 10% in inflation-protected bond funds, and 23% in short-term funds). Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. Using an asset allocation among underlying Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, short-term funds, and futures according to a stable asset allocation of approximately:     Domestic Equity Funds 11%     International Equity Funds 8%     Investment Grade Bond Funds 46%     Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3%     Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 10%     Short-Term Funds 23% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding.
Read More

FAPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -6.8% 8.5% 59.07%
1 Yr -0.2% -21.8% 8.5% 60.00%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.2% 5.3% 41.29%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% 68.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% 82.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -38.3% 0.8% 26.19%
2021 0.3% -4.6% 5.0% 35.58%
2020 N/A -5.4% 4.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -11.7% 8.5% 59.07%
1 Yr -0.2% -21.8% 8.5% 48.37%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.2% 5.3% 40.11%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% 61.29%
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% 81.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -38.3% 0.8% 25.71%
2021 0.3% -4.6% 5.0% 35.58%
2020 N/A -5.4% 4.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FAPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAPIX Category Low Category High FAPIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 403 K 22.2 B 17.13%
Number of Holdings 10 2 1465 85.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.26 B 118 K 21.9 B 11.11%
Weighting of Top 10 99.93% 5.2% 100.0% 3.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Series Bond Index 43.42%
  2. FidelityÂ® Srs 0-5 Yr Inf-Ptctd Bd Idx 16.53%
  3. FidelityÂ® Series Treasury Bill Index 13.02%
  4. FidelityÂ® Series Total Market Index 10.72%
  5. FidelityÂ® Series Global ex US Index 7.35%
  6. FidelityÂ® Series Intl Dev Mkts Bd Idx 4.00%
  7. FidelityÂ® Series Long-Term Trs Bd Idx 2.79%
  8. FidelityÂ® Series Infl-Prtct Bd Idx 2.09%
  9. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPIX % Rank
Bonds 		74.50% 0.62% 129.11% 21.76%
Stocks 		18.05% 0.00% 48.31% 72.69%
Cash 		6.97% -35.64% 53.61% 41.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 7.12% 73.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 95.37%
Other 		0.00% -0.49% 58.50% 77.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPIX % Rank
Technology 		19.23% 15.47% 25.61% 28.74%
Financial Services 		16.23% 11.53% 20.26% 26.35%
Healthcare 		12.26% 6.38% 14.87% 29.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 4.61% 13.00% 42.51%
Industrials 		10.06% 7.75% 12.84% 76.65%
Communication Services 		7.51% 4.20% 8.42% 18.56%
Consumer Defense 		7.51% 4.27% 8.57% 19.16%
Basic Materials 		5.19% 2.71% 8.17% 34.73%
Energy 		4.84% 2.88% 13.48% 36.53%
Real Estate 		3.35% 1.86% 19.30% 76.65%
Utilities 		2.95% 1.85% 8.79% 45.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPIX % Rank
US 		10.65% 0.00% 33.21% 62.04%
Non US 		7.40% 0.00% 20.52% 59.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPIX % Rank
Government 		59.84% 0.00% 99.79% 7.87%
Securitized 		14.73% 0.00% 92.95% 62.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.81% 0.00% 99.07% 42.59%
Corporate 		12.33% 0.00% 99.84% 78.70%
Municipal 		0.29% 0.00% 99.98% 43.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 95.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPIX % Rank
US 		67.72% 0.00% 129.11% 22.69%
Non US 		6.78% 0.00% 18.63% 50.93%

FAPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.02% 28.84% 98.10%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.77% 28.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

FAPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 121.26% 69.78%

FAPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAPIX Category Low Category High FAPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.01% 0.00% 5.01% 52.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAPIX Category Low Category High FAPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -0.06% 6.83% 54.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Finola McGuire Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.46 3.75

