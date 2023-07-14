Home
mutual fund
FAPGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.09 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (FAPDX) Primary A (FAMZX) M (FAPBX) Other (FAPGX) C (FANDX) Other (FAPEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.04 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FAPGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond FundFidelity SAI Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David DeBiase

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) benefits and repurchase agreements for those securities. Evaluating each security in which the fund invests using both a traditional bond credit, structure and relative value analysis and a consideration of the Adviser's judgment about the security's ESG benefits. When assessing a security's ESG benefits and its eligibility for purchase, the Adviser considers the following, where available: (i) the sustainability practices of the security's issuer or sponsor, as applicable (each, an "issuer"), based on an evaluation of such issuer's individual ESG profile; (ii) ESG factors related to the security's underlying pool of assets; and (iii) any third-party designation as a green, sustainable or sustainability-linked bond. A security's positive ESG benefits can be determined under any of those three factors. Using the Adviser's proprietary ESG ratings process to evaluate the current state of an issuer's sustainability practices using a data-driven framework that includes both proprietary and third-party data, and also provide a qualitative forward-looking assessment of an issuer's sustainability outlook provided by the Adviser's fundamental research analysts and ESG team. The Adviser's ESG ratings of issuers are derived from multiple factors, including an issuer's environmental profile, which may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to transition to less carbon-intensive products or operations. An assessment of an issuer's social profile includes, but is not limited to, its approach to diversity and inclusion, human capital management, data privacy, product safety and human rights. With respect to governance, the independence and diversity of an issuer's board, its compensation practices and board oversight of critical ESG issues are considered as part of the assessment. These factors are weighted based on how material the Adviser believes each factor is to an issuer's financial outlook, and not all factors may be applicable to all issuers. Issuers with an above average ESG rating as determined by the Adviser are considered to have positive ESG benefits and well-managed ESG risks. Investing in debt securities of issuers that the Adviser believes deliver tangible environmental or social impact through core business operations. An assessment of the impact characteristics of an issuer may involve corporate engagement and an analysis of issuer alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using qualitative analysis as well as proprietary or third-party data. For example, issuers that provide access to clean water, education, or clean energy through their core business may be considered to deliver tangible impact. When evaluating securitized debt securities (including mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other asset-backed securities), generally considering the issuer's ESG rating along with ESG factors related to the underlying pool of assets, such as energy efficiency and environmental impact of the underlying assets; providing access to affordable housing or opportunities for first time home ownership; and compliance with fair lending laws. In addition to its focus on debt securities with a positive ESG benefit, analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Normally maintaining a duration of 1 year or less. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg US Treasury Bill: 6-9 Months Index. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Investing more than 25% of total assets in the financial services industries. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see "Fund Basics - Investment Details - Sustainable Investing Exclusions" for additional information.
Read More

FAPGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 24.89%
1 Yr 1.5% -5.2% 7.0% 20.96%
3 Yr N/A* -3.0% 10.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -6.3% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -3.2% 2.9% 17.90%
1 Yr 1.5% -5.2% 3.0% 6.55%
3 Yr N/A* -3.0% 10.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.9% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -6.3% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FAPGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAPGX Category Low Category High FAPGX % Rank
Net Assets 6.04 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 96.51%
Number of Holdings 79 1 3396 84.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 M -200 M 16.1 B 87.72%
Weighting of Top 10 37.53% 2.6% 103.2% 25.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 12.00%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 8.02%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.00%
  4. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.44%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.99%
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 3.25% 1.52%
  7. Duke Energy Carolinas LLC 3.05% 1.52%
  8. American Express Company 3.4% 1.51%
  9. Bank of America Corporation 3.3% 1.51%
  10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 3.455% 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPGX % Rank
Bonds 		73.09% 0.00% 123.41% 65.35%
Cash 		16.45% -24.02% 100.00% 41.67%
Convertible Bonds 		10.46% 0.00% 15.25% 4.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 34.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31.14%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 37.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPGX % Rank
Corporate 		70.34% 0.00% 99.91% 6.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.45% 0.00% 100.00% 41.23%
Government 		12.01% 0.00% 100.00% 25.00%
Securitized 		1.20% 0.00% 100.00% 76.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 43.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 60.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAPGX % Rank
US 		67.57% 0.00% 100.00% 45.18%
Non US 		5.52% 0.00% 49.76% 71.05%

FAPGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 18.10% 53.56%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 66.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FAPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

FAPGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAPGX Category Low Category High FAPGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.62% 0.00% 5.90% 87.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAPGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAPGX Category Low Category High FAPGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 14.86% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAPGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAPGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David DeBiase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Dave DeBiase is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. DeBiase has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Before joining Fidelity in 2006, he worked as a senior structured products analyst at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He has been in the investment industry since 2000. Mr. DeBiase earned his bachelor of business science degree in accounting from Bentley College and his master of business administration degree from Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder and a board member of the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, which provides grants to promote educational excellence within the Hamilton Wenham school district.

Robert Galusza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Rob Galusza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Before joining Fidelity in 1987, Mr. Galusza was an international underwriter at Chubb and Son Inc. In this capacity, he performed risk analysis on international corporations. He has been in the insu rance and investments industries since 1985. Mr. Galusza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance, with concentrations in investments and marketing, from Babson College and his master of science in finance degree from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

Julian Potenza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Julian Potenza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Mr. Potenza was a credit analyst at Investors Bank and Trust. He has been in the investment industry since 2003. Mr. Potenza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

