YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
22.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$477 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FAOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|35.96%
|2021
|8.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|1.20%
|2020
|4.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|73.03%
|2019
|6.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|50.28%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|59.36%
|FAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|477 M
|167 K
|150 B
|62.39%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|5
|516
|16.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|75.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.50%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|87.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.70%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|62.90%
|Cash
|4.22%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|33.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|7.83%
|Other
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|23.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|4.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|6.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.20%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|5.53%
|Industrials
|19.28%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|20.97%
|Technology
|15.61%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|68.43%
|Healthcare
|14.90%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|45.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.80%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|79.72%
|Basic Materials
|7.71%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|36.41%
|Consumer Defense
|6.97%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|59.45%
|Communication Services
|3.14%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|60.83%
|Energy
|2.57%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|35.02%
|Real Estate
|0.81%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|29.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|48.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Non US
|86.57%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|76.96%
|US
|9.13%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|25.35%
|FAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|47.90%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|FAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|67.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|55.99%
|FAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|21.61%
|FAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.19%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|53.60%
|FAOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2011
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2008
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2003
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2000
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 1999
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 1998
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 1997
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
5.6
5.6%
Vincent Montemaggiore is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Montemaggiore manages the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and Fidelity VIP Overseas Portfolio. He has managed the Fidelity Overseas Fund since January of 2012 and took on lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and VIP Overseas Portfolio in October of 2016. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Montemaggiore co-managed Select Banking Portfolio, after being sole manager on the fund from 2008 to 2012. He also assumed research analyst coverage responsibilities for largecap and regional banks in 2008. Previously, Mr. Montemaggiore managed Select Industrial Equipment Portfolio, after taking on research coverage of industrial and machinery stocks in 2006. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2004, Mr. Montemaggiore worked as an investment banking analyst at de Guardiola Advisors, Inc. He also worked at Putnam Lovell Securities, Inc., where he focused on mergers and acquisitions within the financial services industry. He has been in the financial industry since 2000. Mr. Montemaggiore earned his bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and his master of business administration degree from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
