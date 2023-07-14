Vincent Montemaggiore is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Montemaggiore manages the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and Fidelity VIP Overseas Portfolio. He has managed the Fidelity Overseas Fund since January of 2012 and took on lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and VIP Overseas Portfolio in October of 2016. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Montemaggiore co-managed Select Banking Portfolio, after being sole manager on the fund from 2008 to 2012. He also assumed research analyst coverage responsibilities for largecap and regional banks in 2008. Previously, Mr. Montemaggiore managed Select Industrial Equipment Portfolio, after taking on research coverage of industrial and machinery stocks in 2006. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2004, Mr. Montemaggiore worked as an investment banking analyst at de Guardiola Advisors, Inc. He also worked at Putnam Lovell Securities, Inc., where he focused on mergers and acquisitions within the financial services industry. He has been in the financial industry since 2000. Mr. Montemaggiore earned his bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and his master of business administration degree from Columbia Business School.