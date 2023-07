Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the energy field including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity and coal, and newer sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale, and solar power. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.