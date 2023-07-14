Home
Trending ETFs

FAMWX (Mutual Fund)

FAMWX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FAM Value Fund

$89.49

$1.49 B

0.34%

$0.31

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$90.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FAM Value Fund

$89.49

$1.49 B

0.34%

$0.31

1.11%

FAMWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FAM Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FAM
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Fox

Fund Description

Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future earnings potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.

Generally, the Fund will attempt to remain fully invested in common stocks and securities that are convertible into common stocks, such as convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all sizes and market capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in the securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Read More

FAMWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -26.9% 59.5% 95.92%
1 Yr 11.6% -43.3% 860.3% 63.30%
3 Yr 6.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 12.45%
5 Yr 3.4%* -28.2% 82.7% 27.06%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 54.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 5.00%
2021 9.4% -52.0% 83.9% 5.51%
2020 1.1% -17.6% 195.3% 94.48%
2019 5.2% -16.0% 9.5% 66.54%
2018 -2.1% -13.6% 24.1% 28.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -53.4% 55.3% 91.67%
1 Yr 11.6% -60.3% 860.3% 59.40%
3 Yr 6.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 12.66%
5 Yr 4.3%* -27.5% 82.7% 26.19%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 53.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 5.00%
2021 9.4% -52.0% 83.9% 5.51%
2020 1.1% -17.6% 195.3% 94.48%
2019 5.2% -16.0% 9.5% 66.54%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 32.11%

NAV & Total Return History

FAMWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAMWX Category Low Category High FAMWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 40.07%
Number of Holdings 34 20 3702 91.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 785 M 360 K 10.9 B 30.32%
Weighting of Top 10 50.18% 5.5% 92.1% 10.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brown & Brown Inc 7.76%
  2. CDW Corp 6.38%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 5.98%
  4. Markel Corp 5.74%
  5. IDEX Corp 5.29%
  6. Ross Stores Inc 4.69%
  7. CarMax Inc 4.20%
  8. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 4.04%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 3.75%
  10. EOG Resources Inc 3.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 23.99% 100.52% 50.18%
Cash 		1.99% -0.52% 26.94% 47.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 97.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 96.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 96.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 96.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMWX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.89% 0.00% 43.01% 1.24%
Technology 		19.80% 0.04% 62.17% 84.75%
Industrials 		17.48% 0.00% 38.23% 26.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.89% 0.00% 57.41% 43.62%
Basic Materials 		6.43% 0.00% 17.25% 6.21%
Energy 		3.76% 0.00% 62.10% 24.11%
Healthcare 		3.63% 0.00% 43.77% 94.15%
Consumer Defense 		2.12% 0.00% 16.40% 53.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 98.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 99.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMWX % Rank
US 		91.16% 23.38% 100.52% 76.42%
Non US 		6.85% 0.00% 35.22% 20.92%

FAMWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.02% 19.28% 45.95%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 85.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 84.38%

Sales Fees

FAMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 250.31% 5.34%

FAMWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAMWX Category Low Category High FAMWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 2.33% 96.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAMWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAMWX Category Low Category High FAMWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.24% 2.75% 10.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAMWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FAMWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Fox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2000

22.1

22.1%

Chief Investment Officer As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Fox is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and monitoring of Fenimore’s investment strategies and portfolios by coordinating the Investment Research Team's efforts. John also serves as the primary communicator and educator of the firm’s long-term investment philosophy and process. Additionally, John is Co-Manager of the FAM Value Fund, a Fenimore Principal, and active in the community. Prior to joining us in 1996, Mr. Fox spent 10 years in the financial services industry as a financial analyst and life insurance executive. He holds a BS from Fairfield University, MBA from the University of Connecticut, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Andrew Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2017

4.87

4.9%

Andrew P. Wilson, CFA, serves as co-manager of FAM Value Fund. Mr. Wilson is employed by Fenimore as an Investment Research Analyst and joined the firm 2011. He has been actively involved in portfolio management and investment research activities since 1996.

Marc Roberts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Fox is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and monitoring of Fenimore’s investment strategies and portfolios by coordinating the Investment Research Team's efforts. John also serves as the primary communicator and educator of the firm’s long-term investment philosophy and process. Additionally, John is Portfolio Manager of the FAM Value Fund, a firm Principal, and active in the community. Prior to joining Fenimore in 1996, John spent 10 years in the financial services industry as a financial analyst and life insurance executive. He holds a BS from Fairfield University, MBA from the University of Connecticut, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

