Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
50.2%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future earnings potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.
Generally, the Fund will attempt to remain fully invested in common stocks and securities that are convertible into common stocks, such as convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all sizes and market capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in the securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
|Period
|FAMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|96.10%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|63.48%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|12.83%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|27.65%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|34.02%
* Annualized
|FAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|39.89%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|20
|3702
|90.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|785 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|30.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.18%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|10.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.01%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|50.00%
|Cash
|1.99%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|47.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|44.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|48.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|40.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|42.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.89%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|1.06%
|Technology
|19.80%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|84.57%
|Industrials
|17.48%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|25.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.89%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|43.44%
|Basic Materials
|6.43%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|6.03%
|Energy
|3.76%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|23.94%
|Healthcare
|3.63%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|93.97%
|Consumer Defense
|2.12%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|52.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|56.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|87.94%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|91.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMVX % Rank
|US
|91.16%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|76.24%
|Non US
|6.85%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|20.74%
|FAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|38.92%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.15%
|FAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|5.14%
|FAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|47.34%
|FAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|12.59%
|FAMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$5.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 1997
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2000
22.1
22.1%
Chief Investment Officer As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Fox is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and monitoring of Fenimore’s investment strategies and portfolios by coordinating the Investment Research Team's efforts. John also serves as the primary communicator and educator of the firm’s long-term investment philosophy and process. Additionally, John is Co-Manager of the FAM Value Fund, a Fenimore Principal, and active in the community. Prior to joining us in 1996, Mr. Fox spent 10 years in the financial services industry as a financial analyst and life insurance executive. He holds a BS from Fairfield University, MBA from the University of Connecticut, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2017
4.87
4.9%
Andrew P. Wilson, CFA, serves as co-manager of FAM Value Fund. Mr. Wilson is employed by Fenimore as an Investment Research Analyst and joined the firm 2011. He has been actively involved in portfolio management and investment research activities since 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Fox is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and monitoring of Fenimore’s investment strategies and portfolios by coordinating the Investment Research Team's efforts. John also serves as the primary communicator and educator of the firm’s long-term investment philosophy and process. Additionally, John is Portfolio Manager of the FAM Value Fund, a firm Principal, and active in the community. Prior to joining Fenimore in 1996, John spent 10 years in the financial services industry as a financial analyst and life insurance executive. He holds a BS from Fairfield University, MBA from the University of Connecticut, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
