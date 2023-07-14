Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future earnings potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.

Generally, the Fund will attempt to remain fully invested in common stocks and securities that are convertible into common stocks, such as convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all sizes and market capitalizations. The Fund may also invest in the securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).