FAM Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
FAMFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.81 -0.08 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (FAMFX) Primary Inst (FAMDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FAM Small Cap Fund

FAMFX | Fund

$24.81

$288 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$288 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FAMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FAM Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FAM
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Boord

Fund Description

Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings, and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.

Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-cap companies. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those issuers that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index as of the latest reconstitution. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $257.1 million to $7.3 billion.

The Fund may invest in securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in small-cap companies may only be changed upon 60 days prior notice to shareholders.

Read More

FAMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -21.9% 50.1% 42.40%
1 Yr 15.7% -72.8% 36.6% 25.84%
3 Yr 15.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 2.62%
5 Yr 4.9%* -42.6% 12.7% 6.33%
10 Yr 6.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 8.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -82.1% 547.9% 2.06%
2021 9.5% -69.3% 196.9% 3.64%
2020 3.3% -28.2% 32.1% 97.12%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 30.00%
2018 -3.8% -14.5% 20.4% 53.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -24.8% 50.1% 41.72%
1 Yr 15.7% -72.8% 36.6% 25.17%
3 Yr 15.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 2.79%
5 Yr 4.9%* -42.6% 14.6% 8.02%
10 Yr 7.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 13.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -82.1% 547.9% 2.06%
2021 9.5% -69.3% 196.9% 3.64%
2020 3.3% -28.2% 32.1% 97.12%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 30.00%
2018 -3.8% -14.5% 20.4% 66.92%

NAV & Total Return History

FAMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAMFX Category Low Category High FAMFX % Rank
Net Assets 288 M 183 K 28 B 68.86%
Number of Holdings 30 6 1336 97.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 144 M 59 K 2.7 B 45.79%
Weighting of Top 10 46.71% 5.9% 100.0% 7.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ExlService Holdings Inc 7.25%
  2. CBIZ Inc 6.11%
  3. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc 5.38%
  4. Colliers International Group Inc Shs Subord Voting 5.08%
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 5.02%
  6. Entegris Inc 4.49%
  7. Choice Hotels International Inc 4.46%
  8. Trisura Group Ltd Registered Shs 4.23%
  9. SPS Commerce Inc 4.13%
  10. Carriage Services Inc 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.68% 77.52% 101.30% 86.20%
Cash 		5.32% -1.30% 22.49% 10.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 55.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 61.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 52.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.75% 0.00% 40.68% 3.37%
Financial Services 		19.06% 0.00% 42.95% 4.38%
Technology 		15.54% 2.91% 75.51% 91.25%
Industrials 		15.43% 0.00% 36.64% 69.70%
Consumer Defense 		10.36% 0.00% 13.56% 0.67%
Healthcare 		5.63% 0.00% 47.90% 96.80%
Real Estate 		5.36% 0.00% 15.31% 17.68%
Utilities 		4.07% 0.00% 5.57% 1.85%
Communication Services 		2.79% 0.00% 15.31% 41.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 87.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 91.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAMFX % Rank
US 		77.14% 67.06% 99.56% 96.63%
Non US 		17.54% 0.00% 26.08% 3.54%

FAMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.05% 27.56% 41.81%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 79.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 89.10%

Sales Fees

FAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 3.00% 439.00% 14.71%

FAMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAMFX Category Low Category High FAMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 56.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAMFX Category Low Category High FAMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -4.08% 1.10% 34.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Boord

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Investment Research Analyst Andrew received a BS from the University of Tennessee and MS from American University, both in Accounting. He also earned his CPA in 1994 (currently inactive). Prior to joining Fenimore in 2005, Andrew spent 10 years in the investment management industry including a position as Vice President and Portfolio Manager with A.G. Edwards Asset Management. Andrew is a firm Principal and Co-Manager of the FAM Small Cap Fund.

Kevin Gioia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mr. Gioia is employed by Fenimore as an Investment Research Analyst and he joined Fenimore in 2010. He has been actively involved in investment research activities since 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

