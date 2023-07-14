Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings, and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.

Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-cap companies. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those issuers that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index as of the latest reconstitution. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $257.1 million to $7.3 billion.

The Fund may invest in securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in small-cap companies may only be changed upon 60 days prior notice to shareholders.