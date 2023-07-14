Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$288 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.7%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Fenimore Asset Management, Inc. (“Fenimore”), the investment advisor to the Fund, employs a “value approach” in making its common stock selections. This approach is based on Fenimore’s belief that at any given point in time the stock price of a company may sell below the company’s “true business worth”. Factors considered in evaluating the true business worth include the company’s current earnings, and Fenimore’s opinion as to its future potential. After identifying a company whose securities are determined to have a favorable price-to-earnings relationship, Fenimore plans to invest in such securities until the “true business worth” nears the market price of the company’s securities.
Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-cap companies. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those issuers that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index as of the latest reconstitution. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $257.1 million to $7.3 billion.
The Fund may invest in securities of both domestic and foreign issuers and it may invest in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in small-cap companies may only be changed upon 60 days prior notice to shareholders.
|Period
|FAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|42.40%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|25.84%
|3 Yr
|15.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|2.62%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|6.33%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|8.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.06%
|2021
|9.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|3.64%
|2020
|3.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|97.12%
|2019
|6.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|30.00%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|53.92%
|Period
|FAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|41.72%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|25.17%
|3 Yr
|15.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|2.79%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|8.02%
|10 Yr
|7.3%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|13.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.06%
|2021
|9.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|3.64%
|2020
|3.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|97.12%
|2019
|6.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|30.00%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|66.92%
|FAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|288 M
|183 K
|28 B
|68.86%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|6
|1336
|97.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|144 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|45.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.71%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|7.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMFX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.68%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|86.20%
|Cash
|5.32%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|10.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|55.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|61.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|54.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|52.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMFX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.75%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|3.37%
|Financial Services
|19.06%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|4.38%
|Technology
|15.54%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|91.25%
|Industrials
|15.43%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|69.70%
|Consumer Defense
|10.36%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|0.67%
|Healthcare
|5.63%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|96.80%
|Real Estate
|5.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|17.68%
|Utilities
|4.07%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|1.85%
|Communication Services
|2.79%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|41.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|87.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|91.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAMFX % Rank
|US
|77.14%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|96.63%
|Non US
|17.54%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|3.54%
|FAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|41.81%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|79.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|89.10%
|FAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|14.71%
|FAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|56.57%
|FAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|34.13%
|FAMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Investment Research Analyst Andrew received a BS from the University of Tennessee and MS from American University, both in Accounting. He also earned his CPA in 1994 (currently inactive). Prior to joining Fenimore in 2005, Andrew spent 10 years in the investment management industry including a position as Vice President and Portfolio Manager with A.G. Edwards Asset Management. Andrew is a firm Principal and Co-Manager of the FAM Small Cap Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Gioia is employed by Fenimore as an Investment Research Analyst and he joined Fenimore in 2010. He has been actively involved in investment research activities since 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
