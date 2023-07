Mackenzie is an assistant portfolio manager responsible for investment decisions as well as trading corporate bonds across the credit quality spectrum. Primarily focused on investment grade corporates as a member of the High-Grade Credit Sector Team, she also assists the firm’s High-Yield Credit Sector Team with trading activity. She is a co-manager on the Short Duration Multi Sector strategy. She began working in the financial services industry in 2002 and joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011. Previously, Mackenzie served as a mortgage trader at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, where she managed the bank’s mortgage-backed security investment portfolio. She was also employed with INTL FCStone Inc. (formerly FCStone Inc.) where she was involved with trading and relative value analysis. Mackenzie earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Northern Iowa and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa.