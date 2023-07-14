Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities and shares of funds with large market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index or the S&P 500® Index). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Normally investing in a combination of "growth" and "value" stocks. Implementing investment strategies by investing directly in securities through one or more managers (sub-advisers) or indirectly in securities through one or more other funds, referred to as underlying funds, which in turn invest directly in securities (as described below). Allocating assets among affiliated equity funds (i.e., Fidelity® funds, including mutual funds and ETFs), non-affiliated equity funds that participate in Fidelity's FundsNetwork®, non-affiliated ETFs (collectively, underlying funds), and sub-advisers. Allocating assets among sub-advisers and underlying funds using proprietary fundamental and quantitative research, considering factors including, but not limited to, performance in different market environments, manager experience and investment style, management company infrastructure, costs, asset size, and portfolio turnover. Pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategic Advisers LLC (Strategic Advisers) is permitted, subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees, to enter into new or amended sub-advisory agreements with one or more unaffiliated sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval of such agreements. Subject to oversight by the Board of Trustees, Strategic Advisers has the ultimate responsibility to oversee the fund’s sub-advisers and recommend their hiring, termination, and replacement. In the event the Board of Trustees approves a sub-advisory agreement with a new unaffiliated sub-adviser, shareholders will be provided with information about the new sub-adviser and sub-advisory agreement.