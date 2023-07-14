Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.4%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$55.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.8%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|15.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|55.32%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|31.34%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|15.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|18.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|24.48%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|57.39%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|95.88%
|YTD
|15.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|49.77%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|24.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|14.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|17.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|22.87%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|57.47%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|98.97%
|Net Assets
|55.7 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|5.97%
|Number of Holdings
|784
|2
|4154
|5.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.2 B
|288 K
|270 B
|6.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.84%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|68.69%
|Stocks
|99.03%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|47.25%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|67.70%
|Bonds
|0.26%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|3.55%
|Other
|0.20%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|5.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|4.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|9.36%
|Technology
|23.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|57.20%
|Healthcare
|15.09%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|33.23%
|Financial Services
|14.79%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|32.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.99%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|19.60%
|Industrials
|8.45%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|59.88%
|Communication Services
|8.32%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|53.22%
|Consumer Defense
|6.43%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|63.32%
|Energy
|4.06%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|52.07%
|Basic Materials
|2.48%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|53.22%
|Utilities
|2.44%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|57.66%
|Real Estate
|2.39%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|61.79%
|US
|95.96%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|56.00%
|Non US
|3.07%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|36.83%
|Government
|41.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.39%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|95.17%
|Derivative
|7.70%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|1.56%
|Securitized
|6.77%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|1.67%
|Corporate
|2.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.86%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|1.27%
|US
|0.16%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|3.55%
|Non US
|0.10%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|1.74%
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|77.78%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|38.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|74.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|86.75%
|Dividend Yield
|0.55%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|96.76%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|15.27%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Niall Devitt is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since 2012. He also manages other funds. Mr. Devitt joined Fidelity Investments in 2001 and has been a part of Strategic Advisers since 2006 where he has worked as a research associate, analyst, and portfolio manager. Mr. Devitt also serves as team leader of the U.S. Equity Core team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Anantanatarajan has worked as a senior research analyst, research analyst, research associate, and a senior research associate.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
