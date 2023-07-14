Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$55.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Strategic Advisers® Large Cap Fund

FALCX | Fund

$11.15

$55.7 B

0.55%

$0.06

0.44%

FALCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strategic Advisers® Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Niall Devitt

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities and shares of funds with large market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index or the S&P 500® Index). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Normally investing in a combination of "growth" and "value" stocks. Implementing investment strategies by investing directly in securities through one or more managers (sub-advisers) or indirectly in securities through one or more other funds, referred to as underlying funds, which in turn invest directly in securities (as described below). Allocating assets among affiliated equity funds (i.e., Fidelity® funds, including mutual funds and ETFs), non-affiliated equity funds that participate in Fidelity's FundsNetwork®, non-affiliated ETFs (collectively, underlying funds), and sub-advisers. Allocating assets among sub-advisers and underlying funds using proprietary fundamental and quantitative research, considering factors including, but not limited to, performance in different market environments, manager experience and investment style, management company infrastructure, costs, asset size, and portfolio turnover. Pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategic Advisers LLC (Strategic Advisers) is permitted, subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees, to enter into new or amended sub-advisory agreements with one or more unaffiliated sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval of such agreements. Subject to oversight by the Board of Trustees, Strategic Advisers has the ultimate responsibility to oversee the fund’s sub-advisers and recommend their hiring, termination, and replacement. In the event the Board of Trustees approves a sub-advisory agreement with a new unaffiliated sub-adviser, shareholders will be provided with information about the new sub-adviser and sub-advisory agreement.
Read More

FALCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -14.3% 35.6% 55.32%
1 Yr 14.9% -34.9% 38.6% 31.34%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 15.94%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% 18.51%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 24.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -56.3% 28.9% 57.39%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 95.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -20.5% 35.6% 49.77%
1 Yr 14.9% -34.9% 40.3% 24.91%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 14.04%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% 17.95%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 22.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -56.3% 28.9% 57.47%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% 98.97%

NAV & Total Return History

FALCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FALCX Category Low Category High FALCX % Rank
Net Assets 55.7 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 5.97%
Number of Holdings 784 2 4154 5.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.2 B 288 K 270 B 6.04%
Weighting of Top 10 27.84% 1.8% 106.2% 68.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Thor Industries Inc 5.60%
  2. FidelityÂ® Growth Company 5.23%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.70%
  4. Banc of California Inc 4.65%
  5. Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc 4.51%
  6. Oshkosh Corp 4.38%
  7. Green Dot Corp 4.38%
  8. Apple Inc 4.35%
  9. L.B. Foster Co A 3.87%
  10. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Class A 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FALCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.03% 0.00% 130.24% 47.25%
Cash 		0.47% -102.29% 100.00% 67.70%
Bonds 		0.26% -0.04% 95.81% 3.55%
Other 		0.20% -13.91% 134.98% 5.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 5.54% 4.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 1.57% 9.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FALCX % Rank
Technology 		23.56% 0.00% 48.94% 57.20%
Healthcare 		15.09% 0.00% 60.70% 33.23%
Financial Services 		14.79% 0.00% 55.59% 32.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.99% 0.00% 30.33% 19.60%
Industrials 		8.45% 0.00% 29.90% 59.88%
Communication Services 		8.32% 0.00% 27.94% 53.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.43% 0.00% 47.71% 63.32%
Energy 		4.06% 0.00% 41.64% 52.07%
Basic Materials 		2.48% 0.00% 25.70% 53.22%
Utilities 		2.44% 0.00% 20.91% 57.66%
Real Estate 		2.39% 0.00% 31.91% 61.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FALCX % Rank
US 		95.96% 0.00% 127.77% 56.00%
Non US 		3.07% 0.00% 32.38% 36.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FALCX % Rank
Government 		41.48% 0.00% 100.00% 1.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		41.39% -6.23% 100.00% 95.17%
Derivative 		7.70% 0.00% 48.40% 1.56%
Securitized 		6.77% 0.00% 52.16% 1.67%
Corporate 		2.62% 0.00% 100.00% 10.86%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 2.10% 1.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FALCX % Rank
US 		0.16% -0.06% 81.35% 3.55%
Non US 		0.10% 0.00% 43.82% 1.74%

FALCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 49.27% 77.78%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 0.00% 496.00% 86.75%

FALCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FALCX Category Low Category High FALCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 24.06% 96.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FALCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FALCX Category Low Category High FALCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -54.00% 6.06% 15.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FALCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FALCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Niall Devitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Niall Devitt is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since 2012. He also manages other funds. Mr. Devitt joined Fidelity Investments in 2001 and has been a part of Strategic Advisers since 2006 where he has worked as a research associate, analyst, and portfolio manager. Mr. Devitt also serves as team leader of the U.S. Equity Core team.

Gopalakrishnan Anantanatarajan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Anantanatarajan has worked as a senior research analyst, research analyst, research associate, and a senior research associate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

