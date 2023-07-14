Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$35.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or other similar publicly traded securities (such as convertible preferred stocks and convertible debentures).
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Kempner Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a deep value style of investing in which it chooses securities that it believes are currently undervalued in the market but have earnings potential or other factors that make them attractive. Value investing generally refers to buying securities an investment adviser determines to be undervalued by the market; the Adviser’s deep value style screens for securities that are trading generally at no more than 20% above the security’s 52-week lowest price; further, each security pays or has declared dividends or other income at the time of purchase. The securities purchased are frequently deemed out of favor or underappreciated by the market, including institutional and individual investors, as determined by the Adviser, and thus provide the opportunity to purchase at prices significantly below their true value as determined by the Adviser. Next, the Adviser analyzes securities on an individual, bottom-up basis, to determine which securities it believes can deliver capital appreciation and steady dividend earnings over the long-term. The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations.
The Adviser generally selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio based on individual stocks rather than on industries or industry groups. The Adviser screens a universe of stocks that meet the Adviser’s criteria for initial review to find companies which meet most of its investing criteria for price-earnings ratio (15X), projected 12-month earnings, price/cash flow multiple, price/book multiple, price generally less than or equal to 20% above the 52-week low, and debt quality of at least investment grade. A dividend yield is required. The Adviser considers it unrealistic for it to be able to purchase a stock at its bottom; therefore, the Adviser establishes portfolio positions in a security by gradually purchasing the security at progressively lower prices, which results in a lower average price for the total position. The Adviser also considers it unrealistic for it to be able to sell a stock at its highest price level, and as a result, the Adviser seeks to lock in reasonable returns when they are offered and generally sells gradually as an issue rises.
When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments to protect the Fund’s assets and maintain liquidity. When the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments increase, it may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.
|Period
|FAKDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|29.10%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|59.54%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|68.97%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|68.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|98.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAKDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|83.29%
|2021
|7.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|59.11%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|91.01%
|2019
|4.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|67.71%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|17.98%
|FAKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAKDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.95%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|1727
|82.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|84.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.82%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|9.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAKDX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.83%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|96.28%
|Cash
|10.43%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|2.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.74%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|5.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|88.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|89.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|89.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAKDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.27%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|15.96%
|Healthcare
|17.93%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|48.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.66%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|4.74%
|Industrials
|11.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|55.69%
|Technology
|10.13%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|55.03%
|Energy
|8.82%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|32.67%
|Communication Services
|8.24%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|16.29%
|Basic Materials
|6.54%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|9.56%
|Consumer Defense
|1.20%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|97.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|99.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAKDX % Rank
|US
|73.67%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|96.44%
|Non US
|15.16%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|10.09%
|FAKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|29.44%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|52.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FAKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAKDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.32%
|FAKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAKDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|39.57%
|FAKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAKDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|58.24%
|FAKDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2008
14.11
14.1%
M. Shawn Gault is a Vice President and joined Kempner Capital Management, Inc in January 2001. He received a BS from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1995 and an MBA/MHA from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 2000. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2008
14.11
14.1%
Harris Kempner, Jr. has been KCM's president since the firm's inception in 1982. He was President of U. S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer for Frost Bank of Galveston (formerly U. S. National Bank) from 1969 to 1982. He received a BA from Harvard Univ. in 1961 and an MBA from Stanford Univ. in 1963.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
