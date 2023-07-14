The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in other types of equity securities, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or other similar publicly traded securities (such as convertible preferred stocks and convertible debentures).

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, Kempner Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) utilizes a deep value style of investing in which it chooses securities that it believes are currently undervalued in the market but have earnings potential or other factors that make them attractive. Value investing generally refers to buying securities an investment adviser determines to be undervalued by the market; the Adviser’s deep value style screens for securities that are trading generally at no more than 20% above the security’s 52-week lowest price; further, each security pays or has declared dividends or other income at the time of purchase. The securities purchased are frequently deemed out of favor or underappreciated by the market, including institutional and individual investors, as determined by the Adviser, and thus provide the opportunity to purchase at prices significantly below their true value as determined by the Adviser. Next, the Adviser analyzes securities on an individual, bottom-up basis, to determine which securities it believes can deliver capital appreciation and steady dividend earnings over the long-term. The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations.

The Adviser generally selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio based on individual stocks rather than on industries or industry groups. The Adviser screens a universe of stocks that meet the Adviser’s criteria for initial review to find companies which meet most of its investing criteria for price-earnings ratio (15X), projected 12-month earnings, price/cash flow multiple, price/book multiple, price generally less than or equal to 20% above the 52-week low, and debt quality of at least investment grade. A dividend yield is required. The Adviser considers it unrealistic for it to be able to purchase a stock at its bottom; therefore, the Adviser establishes portfolio positions in a security by gradually purchasing the security at progressively lower prices, which results in a lower average price for the total position. The Adviser also considers it unrealistic for it to be able to sell a stock at its highest price level, and as a result, the Adviser seeks to lock in reasonable returns when they are offered and generally sells gradually as an issue rises.

When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments to protect the Fund’s assets and maintain liquidity. When the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments increase, it may not participate in market advances or declines to the same extent that it would if the Fund remained more fully invested in equity securities.