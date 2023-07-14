Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$2.81 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.6%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load 2.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”) actively manages the duration of the Fund and purchases securities such that the average weighted duration of the Fund’s portfolio will typically range within plus or minus four years of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund’s benchmark. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark was 6.10 years. Accordingly, the average weighted duration of the Fund’s portfolio would have been expected to range from 2.10 to 10.10 years as of such date. The concept of duration is useful in assessing the sensitivity of a fixed income fund to interest rate movements, which are usually the main source of risk for most fixed income funds. Duration measures price volatility by estimating the change in price of a debt security for a 1% change in its yield. For example, a duration of five years means the price of a debt security will change about 5% for every 1% change in its yield. Thus, the higher the duration, the more volatile the security.
The Adviser, in constructing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio, employs the following five primary strategies to varying degrees depending on its views of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments: determining an average interest rate target for the Fund based off analysis of duration and the yield curve; determining a best estimate of asset category allocations for the Fund; determining a balance of asset classes that offer the best potential performance given the Adviser’s estimates of economic growth, interest rate direction and relative value; determining the best credit sector allocation for the Fund, given those same inputs, defined by security ratings sourced from the national ratings agencies; and individual security selection. The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.
The Fund typically invests in the following U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities: U.S. Treasury securities; governmental agency debt; corporate debt; asset-backed securities; taxable municipal bonds; collateralized loan obligations; collateralized mortgage obligations and residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments focus primarily on investment grade securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a rating agency), but may at times include securities rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds). In addition, the Fund’s fixed income securities may include unrated securities, if deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to investment grade. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.
|Period
|FAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|46.70%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|84.72%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|34.13%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|93.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|2.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|90.27%
|2021
|0.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|5.64%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|93.83%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|71.79%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|43.92%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|80.38%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|34.32%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|80.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|2.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAJEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|90.27%
|2021
|0.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|5.64%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|93.83%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|37.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|FAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAJEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.81 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|28.60%
|Number of Holdings
|379
|4
|4919
|57.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|937 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|26.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.63%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|25.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAJEX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.05%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|9.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|86.46%
|Cash
|0.28%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|86.63%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|19.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|44.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|30.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAJEX % Rank
|Securitized
|46.10%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|13.19%
|Government
|32.77%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|26.91%
|Corporate
|19.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.51%
|Municipal
|1.75%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|11.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.28%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|97.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|41.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAJEX % Rank
|US
|85.52%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|24.65%
|Non US
|13.53%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|43.40%
|FAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|44.14%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|55.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.50%
|0.50%
|5.75%
|24.71%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAJEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|18.73%
|FAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAJEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.66%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|7.47%
|FAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAJEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.69%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|2.66%
|FAJEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2008
14.11
14.1%
Jeffery joined Frost Bank, the parent company of Frost Investment Advisors, LLC, in 2006 and has over 18 years of investment experience. His primary responsibilities include managing all trading and analysis for the fixed income efforts. Today, Jeffery draws on his experience to lead the fixed income investment strategy and oversees a team of traders and analysts in the research process. Jeffery provides thought leadership on the economy and investment climate to clients and the firm. Prior to joining the Adviser, Jeffery served as a fixed income portfolio manager, analyst and trader at Capital One Financial Corporation for six years. He received a Master of Science in Finance degree from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting degree from Texas A&M University – Commerce.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...