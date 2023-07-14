Home
Trending ETFs

FAJEX (Mutual Fund)

FAJEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$2.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FAJEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frost Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frost Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1049163
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffery Elswick

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”) actively manages the duration of the Fund and purchases securities such that the average weighted duration of the Fund’s portfolio will typically range within plus or minus four years of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the Fund’s benchmark. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark was 6.10 years. Accordingly, the average weighted duration of the Fund’s portfolio would have been expected to range from 2.10 to 10.10 years as of such date. The concept of duration is useful in assessing the sensitivity of a fixed income fund to interest rate movements, which are usually the main source of risk for most fixed income funds. Duration measures price volatility by estimating the change in price of a debt security for a 1% change in its yield. For example, a duration of five years means the price of a debt security will change about 5% for every 1% change in its yield. Thus, the higher the duration, the more volatile the security.

The Adviser, in constructing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio, employs the following five primary strategies to varying degrees depending on its views of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments: determining an average interest rate target for the Fund based off analysis of duration and the yield curve; determining a best estimate of asset category allocations for the Fund; determining a balance of asset classes that offer the best potential performance given the Adviser’s estimates of economic growth, interest rate direction and relative value; determining the best credit sector allocation for the Fund, given those same inputs, defined by security ratings sourced from the national ratings agencies; and individual security selection. The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.

The Fund typically invests in the following U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities: U.S. Treasury securities; governmental agency debt; corporate debt; asset-backed securities; taxable municipal bonds; collateralized loan obligations; collateralized mortgage obligations and residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments focus primarily on investment grade securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a rating agency), but may at times include securities rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds). In addition, the Fund’s fixed income securities may include unrated securities, if deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality to investment grade. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

Read More

FAJEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAJEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 46.70%
1 Yr -2.5% -11.5% 2.9% 84.72%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 34.13%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.6% 3.2% 93.23%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 2.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAJEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -17.7% -2.5% 90.27%
2021 0.0% -2.0% 2.2% 5.64%
2020 -0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 93.83%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 71.79%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAJEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 43.92%
1 Yr -2.5% -11.5% 1.9% 80.38%
3 Yr -2.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 34.32%
5 Yr -1.4%* -8.3% 1.7% 80.65%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 2.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAJEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -17.7% -2.5% 90.27%
2021 0.0% -2.0% 2.2% 5.64%
2020 -0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 93.83%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 37.81%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FAJEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAJEX Category Low Category High FAJEX % Rank
Net Assets 2.81 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 28.60%
Number of Holdings 379 4 4919 57.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 937 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 26.39%
Weighting of Top 10 33.63% 1.7% 100.0% 25.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 13.25%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.875% 7.18%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 6.54%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 5.23%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.74%
  6. Seadrill New Financial Limited 10% 2.69%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.47%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 2.12%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 1.93%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAJEX % Rank
Bonds 		99.05% 49.71% 194.71% 9.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.66% 0.00% 27.71% 86.46%
Cash 		0.28% -102.46% 39.20% 86.63%
Stocks 		0.01% -0.66% 11.31% 19.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 44.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 30.56%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAJEX % Rank
Securitized 		46.10% 0.00% 97.27% 13.19%
Government 		32.77% 0.00% 73.63% 26.91%
Corporate 		19.10% 0.00% 100.00% 79.51%
Municipal 		1.75% 0.00% 17.46% 11.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.28% 0.00% 44.09% 97.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 41.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAJEX % Rank
US 		85.52% 0.00% 165.96% 24.65%
Non US 		13.53% 0.00% 72.71% 43.40%

FAJEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAJEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 19.98% 44.14%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 55.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FAJEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.50% 0.50% 5.75% 24.71%
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAJEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAJEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 2.00% 500.00% 18.73%

FAJEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAJEX Category Low Category High FAJEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.66% 0.00% 11.01% 7.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAJEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAJEX Category Low Category High FAJEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.69% -1.27% 4.98% 2.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAJEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAJEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffery Elswick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2008

14.11

14.1%

Jeffery joined Frost Bank, the parent company of Frost Investment Advisors, LLC, in 2006 and has over 18 years of investment experience. His primary responsibilities include managing all trading and analysis for the fixed income efforts. Today, Jeffery draws on his experience to lead the fixed income investment strategy and oversees a team of traders and analysts in the research process. Jeffery provides thought leadership on the economy and investment climate to clients and the firm. Prior to joining the Adviser, Jeffery served as a fixed income portfolio manager, analyst and trader at Capital One Financial Corporation for six years. He received a Master of Science in Finance degree from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting degree from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

