Kyle Weaver is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Weaver manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. Mr. Weaver earned his bachelor of arts degree in public policy from Stanford University.