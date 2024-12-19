Timothy A. Palmer, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1986 and became a portfolio manager in 1990. He joined Nuveen Asset Management as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Bonds and Emerging Markets Sector Teams in January 2011. Tim earned a B.A. in economics from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Tim is a mentor for the fixed-income fund program at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.