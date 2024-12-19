Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund

mutual fund
FAFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.75 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
FAFIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.75 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
FAFIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.75 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class

Name

As of 12/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund

FAFIX | Fund

$8.75

$331 M

0.00%

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$331 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 97.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 12/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund

FAFIX | Fund

$8.75

$331 M

0.00%

0.90%

FAFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    4455973
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy A. Palmer

Fund Description

FAFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.5% 11.4% 52.27%
1 Yr N/A -6.5% 14.2% 47.90%
3 Yr N/A* -10.6% 27.3% 86.85%
5 Yr N/A* -7.5% 58.4% 88.98%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 73.7% 52.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -16.2% 8.1% 79.42%
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% 39.44%
2021 N/A -11.6% 4.4% 22.92%
2020 N/A -9.9% 946.1% 93.49%
2019 N/A -1.7% 16.9% 43.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.5% 11.4% 52.41%
1 Yr N/A -6.5% 14.2% 51.62%
3 Yr N/A* -10.6% 27.3% 91.85%
5 Yr N/A* -7.5% 58.4% 91.96%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 73.7% 64.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -11.3% 11.9% 83.89%
2022 N/A -32.2% 131.9% 49.08%
2021 N/A -9.4% 9.2% 37.19%
2020 N/A -1.9% 1009.0% 95.29%
2019 N/A 1.1% 21668.0% 52.73%

NAV & Total Return History

FAFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAFIX Category Low Category High FAFIX % Rank
Net Assets 331 M 2.9 M 314 B 74.64%
Number of Holdings 296 1 17880 80.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.1 M 1.62 M 35.1 B 81.95%
Weighting of Top 10 15.20% 4.7% 3984.6% 80.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.10%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 2.36%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 1.56%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.75% 1.55%
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.5% 1.46%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 1.10%
  7. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0.25% 1.09%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.01%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 0.99%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.62% 0.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAFIX % Rank
Bonds 		94.07% 0.00% 9231.88% 55.90%
Cash 		6.49% -54.51% 237.69% 23.65%
Convertible Bonds 		2.81% 0.00% 7.93% 10.76%
Preferred Stocks 		1.32% 0.00% 72.34% 4.36%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 41.51%
Other 		-4.70% -27.25% 1695.17% 98.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAFIX % Rank
Corporate 		48.16% 0.00% 100.00% 12.54%
Securitized 		40.47% 0.00% 98.40% 20.90%
Government 		8.67% 0.00% 86.23% 88.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.47% 0.00% 237.69% 24.48%
Municipal 		0.91% 0.00% 100.00% 29.78%
Derivative 		0.02% -6.56% 44.82% 37.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAFIX % Rank
US 		82.74% 0.00% 9042.62% 86.31%
Non US 		11.33% 0.00% 189.26% 2.07%

FAFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 39.64% 31.42%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.76% 84.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 2.00% 5.75% 18.38%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 97.00% 2.00% 493.39% 41.70%

FAFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAFIX Category Low Category High FAFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.11% 97.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAFIX Category Low Category High FAFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.99% -1.28% 4.79% 3.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy A. Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

16.09

16.1%

Timothy A. Palmer, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1986 and became a portfolio manager in 1990. He joined Nuveen Asset Management as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Bonds and Emerging Markets Sector Teams in January 2011. Tim earned a B.A. in economics from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Tim is a mentor for the fixed-income fund program at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

Douglas M. Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

3.2

3.2%

Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×