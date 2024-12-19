Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 12/19/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$331 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 97.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 12/19/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FAFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.4%
|52.27%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-6.5%
|14.2%
|47.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|27.3%
|86.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|58.4%
|88.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|73.7%
|52.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-16.2%
|8.1%
|79.42%
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|39.44%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.6%
|4.4%
|22.92%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.9%
|946.1%
|93.49%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.7%
|16.9%
|43.76%
|Period
|FAFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.4%
|52.41%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-6.5%
|14.2%
|51.62%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|27.3%
|91.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|58.4%
|91.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|73.7%
|64.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-11.3%
|11.9%
|83.89%
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|131.9%
|49.08%
|2021
|N/A
|-9.4%
|9.2%
|37.19%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.9%
|1009.0%
|95.29%
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|21668.0%
|52.73%
|FAFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|331 M
|2.9 M
|314 B
|74.64%
|Number of Holdings
|296
|1
|17880
|80.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.1 M
|1.62 M
|35.1 B
|81.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.20%
|4.7%
|3984.6%
|80.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.07%
|0.00%
|9231.88%
|55.90%
|Cash
|6.49%
|-54.51%
|237.69%
|23.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.81%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|10.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.32%
|0.00%
|72.34%
|4.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|41.51%
|Other
|-4.70%
|-27.25%
|1695.17%
|98.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAFIX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.54%
|Securitized
|40.47%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|20.90%
|Government
|8.67%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|88.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.47%
|0.00%
|237.69%
|24.48%
|Municipal
|0.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.78%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|-6.56%
|44.82%
|37.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAFIX % Rank
|US
|82.74%
|0.00%
|9042.62%
|86.31%
|Non US
|11.33%
|0.00%
|189.26%
|2.07%
|FAFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|39.64%
|31.42%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|84.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FAFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|2.00%
|5.75%
|18.38%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FAFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|97.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|41.70%
|FAFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.11%
|97.10%
|FAFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FAFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.99%
|-1.28%
|4.79%
|3.28%
|FAFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2003
16.09
16.1%
Timothy A. Palmer, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1986 and became a portfolio manager in 1990. He joined Nuveen Asset Management as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Bonds and Emerging Markets Sector Teams in January 2011. Tim earned a B.A. in economics from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Tim is a mentor for the fixed-income fund program at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
3.2
3.2%
Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
