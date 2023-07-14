Home
Fidelity Advisor® Health Care Fund

mutual fund
FACDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.7 +0.96 +1.66%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (FHCIX) Primary A (FACDX) M (FACTX) C (FHCCX) Inst (FIKCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Health Care Fund

FACDX | Fund

$58.70

$5.54 B

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$5.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Health Care Fund

FACDX | Fund

$58.70

$5.54 B

0.00%

0.98%

FACDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Yoon

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FACDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FACDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.3% 31.3% 43.29%
1 Yr 6.1% -23.6% 34.8% 34.76%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.3% 15.7% 44.87%
5 Yr 3.1%* -15.0% 12.1% 22.46%
10 Yr 6.9%* -6.2% 16.0% 21.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FACDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -53.9% 5.0% 56.86%
2021 2.2% -22.3% 12.3% 34.64%
2020 4.6% -4.7% 41.4% 50.00%
2019 6.3% -10.2% 13.1% 14.39%
2018 0.5% -5.7% 16.7% 12.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FACDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -50.0% 21.6% 35.98%
1 Yr 6.1% -60.2% 34.8% 32.12%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.3% 17.8% 50.00%
5 Yr 3.1%* -15.0% 16.9% 33.08%
10 Yr 10.2%* -6.2% 18.5% 26.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FACDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -53.9% 5.0% 56.86%
2021 2.2% -22.3% 12.3% 34.64%
2020 4.6% -4.7% 41.4% 50.00%
2019 6.3% -10.2% 13.1% 14.39%
2018 0.5% -5.7% 16.7% 16.67%

NAV & Total Return History

FACDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FACDX Category Low Category High FACDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.54 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 11.59%
Number of Holdings 133 25 473 21.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.84 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 11.25%
Weighting of Top 10 49.28% 12.3% 80.8% 29.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 11.66%
  2. Boston Scientific Corp 6.03%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 5.58%
  4. Danaher Corp 5.47%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.09%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FACDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.40% 85.37% 106.13% 53.13%
Other 		1.44% -22.99% 3.38% 14.38%
Cash 		0.16% -0.04% 9.01% 73.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 20.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 21.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 16.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FACDX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.87% 59.26% 100.00% 78.75%
Basic Materials 		0.73% 0.00% 7.16% 13.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.40% 0.00% 25.73% 6.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 13.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 21.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 18.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 20.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 36.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 13.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 17.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 20.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FACDX % Rank
US 		89.69% 53.67% 104.41% 34.38%
Non US 		8.71% 0.00% 45.40% 57.50%

FACDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FACDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.08% 33.47% 53.13%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.03% 1.25% 23.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FACDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 8.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FACDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 73.17%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FACDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 238.00% 38.85%

FACDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FACDX Category Low Category High FACDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 36.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FACDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FACDX Category Low Category High FACDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -2.54% 1.85% 64.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FACDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FACDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2008

13.65

13.7%

Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

