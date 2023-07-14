Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$6.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FABLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|2.58%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|27.68%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|18.29%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|11.60%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|10.21%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|84.57%
|2021
|4.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.23%
|2020
|5.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|3.92%
|2019
|4.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|3.65%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|48.59%
|YTD
|14.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|2.58%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|27.33%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|18.65%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|5.95%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|2.53%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|84.57%
|2021
|4.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.37%
|2020
|5.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|3.92%
|2019
|4.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|3.65%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|13.79%
|Net Assets
|6.73 B
|658 K
|207 B
|15.57%
|Number of Holdings
|5077
|2
|15351
|3.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.81 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|20.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.75%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|73.07%
|Stocks
|70.03%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|4.64%
|Bonds
|28.62%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|78.58%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|91.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.43%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|60.85%
|Other
|0.26%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|31.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|52.66%
|Technology
|25.31%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|10.12%
|Healthcare
|13.11%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|64.98%
|Financial Services
|13.11%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|74.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.26%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|11.08%
|Communication Services
|10.31%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|8.21%
|Industrials
|7.61%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|89.33%
|Consumer Defense
|6.43%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|56.22%
|Energy
|3.73%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|75.10%
|Real Estate
|3.04%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|60.74%
|Basic Materials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|77.84%
|Utilities
|2.51%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|66.35%
|US
|65.62%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|4.09%
|Non US
|4.41%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|72.17%
|Government
|30.68%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|44.47%
|Securitized
|28.60%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|19.51%
|Corporate
|27.47%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|62.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.59%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|49.25%
|Municipal
|0.67%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|27.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|75.03%
|US
|25.80%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|71.49%
|Non US
|2.82%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|64.12%
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|49.93%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|49.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|20.49%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|46.76%
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|85.56%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|77.09%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2012
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2008
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2007
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2007
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2006
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2006
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2006
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2005
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2005
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2005
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2004
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2004
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2004
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2002
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2002
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2002
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2001
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2001
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2001
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2001
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2000
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2000
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2000
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2000
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 1999
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 1999
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 1999
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 1998
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 1998
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 1998
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 16, 2008
13.71
13.7%
Stansky is vice president and portfolio manager, as well a group manager of VIP Contrafund Portfolio and is responsible for assignment of managers to sectors, managing daily cash flows directing risk management and overseeing in the portfolio. He will not select individual securities in the sectors. He joined Fidelity Investments as a research analyst in 1983, and worked as a research assistant from 1984 to 1987. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Stansky managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1996 to 2005. Previously, he managed Fidelity Growth Company Fund, Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund, and Fidelity Growth Strategies, as well as an institutional portfolio for Fidelity. Mr. Stansky also served as an analyst and portfolio assistant on Magellan Fund and as an analyst in Fidelity's Equity research department where he managed the Select Defense & Aerospace Fund. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 1983. Mr. Stansky earned his bachelor of science degree in business from Nichols College and his master of business administration degree in finance from New York University.
Sep 16, 2008
13.71
13.7%
Co-Manager(utilities sector) of FIAM. Before joining Fidelity in 2003, Mr. Simmons worked as a financial analyst at the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. He has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Simmons earned his BA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with highest honors, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.
Aug 03, 2017
4.83
4.8%
Nicola Stafford is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. She has been in the financial industry since 2001. Ms. Stafford earned her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Sean Gavin is portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since April 2017. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Gavin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Jan 18, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Matthew Drukker is portfolio manager of Fidelity Management & Research Company. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in August 2008 as a research analyst, Mr. Drukker was an investment banker at Sander O'Neill in New York from 1999 to 2006.
Jan 18, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Priyanshu Bakshi joined Fidelity Investments in 2015. Mr. Bakshi has worked as a research analyst, sector leader, and portfolio manager.
Jan 18, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
