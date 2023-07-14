Home
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Growth 1.2 Fund

mutual fund
EXTGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.91 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EITGX) Primary A (EXTGX) C (EZTGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Growth 1.2 Fund

EXTGX | Fund

$39.91

$1.07 B

0.39%

$0.16

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.1%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EXTGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax Managed Growth 1.2 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    21059048
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yana Barton

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth companies that are considered by the investment adviser to be high in quality and attractive in their long-term investment prospects. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in established companies with characteristics of above average growth, predictability and stability. The Fund employs a “growth at a reasonable price” investing style, seeking to acquire companies that the portfolio managers believe are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified selection of equity securities and Fund holdings will represent a number of different industries. Although it invests primarily in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 25% of assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). Under normal conditions, stocks generally are acquired with the expectation of being held for the long-term, often five years or more. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and lend its securities.

Buy and sell decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains.  The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains).  Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research.  The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions.  In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects and tax treatment of a company’s dividends, the strength of the company’s business franchises and estimates of the company’s net value.  The portfolio managers intend to manage risk by maintaining a broad issuer and industry diversification and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection.  In addition to rigorous fundamental research, the portfolio managers use various risk tools to help manage and monitor the portfolio’s risk profile as well as individual stock valuation, volatility and other risk characteristics.  A security may be sold when the portfolio managers believe it is fully valued, as a result of price declines that reach certain levels, other securities are identified to displace a current holding, or fundamentals deteriorate.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Investing in the Portfolio enables the Fund to participate in a large and well-established investment portfolio without being exposed to potential tax liability for unrealized gains accrued prior to the Fund’s inception.  In addition to cash subscriptions, the Portfolio accepts contributions of securities from investors.  As a general matter, the Portfolio does not intend to sell appreciated securities contributed to the Portfolio even if they are expected to decline in value, but may in the discretion of the portfolio managers seek to manage its exposure to these securities by using hedging techniques.  The Portfolio follows the practice of distributing securities to meet redemptions by investors in the Portfolio that contributed securities.

Read More

EXTGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -41.7% 64.0% 80.28%
1 Yr 18.9% -46.2% 77.9% 40.26%
3 Yr 12.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 2.74%
5 Yr 10.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 6.23%
10 Yr 10.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 8.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -85.9% 81.6% 5.27%
2021 11.5% -31.0% 26.7% 7.02%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 63.47%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 29.05%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 26.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -41.7% 64.0% 76.91%
1 Yr 18.9% -46.2% 77.9% 37.14%
3 Yr 12.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 4.16%
5 Yr 10.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 8.15%
10 Yr 11.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 14.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -85.9% 81.6% 5.27%
2021 11.5% -31.0% 26.7% 7.02%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 63.47%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 29.23%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 44.42%

NAV & Total Return History

EXTGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EXTGX Category Low Category High EXTGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 189 K 222 B 52.59%
Number of Holdings 737 2 3509 0.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.14 B -1.37 M 104 B 10.47%
Weighting of Top 10 28.38% 11.4% 116.5% 95.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.28%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.98%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.23%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.99%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.97%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 1.91%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 1.73%
  10. Arista Networks Inc 1.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EXTGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 50.26% 104.50% 21.10%
Cash 		0.41% -10.83% 49.73% 76.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 26.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 31.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 22.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 20.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXTGX % Rank
Technology 		26.40% 0.00% 65.70% 78.40%
Financial Services 		14.83% 0.00% 43.06% 13.52%
Healthcare 		14.82% 0.00% 39.76% 29.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.85% 0.00% 62.57% 75.35%
Communication Services 		9.66% 0.00% 66.40% 60.84%
Industrials 		8.39% 0.00% 30.65% 21.76%
Consumer Defense 		8.17% 0.00% 25.50% 7.42%
Energy 		2.94% 0.00% 41.09% 19.95%
Basic Materials 		1.38% 0.00% 18.91% 44.02%
Utilities 		1.28% 0.00% 16.07% 13.85%
Real Estate 		0.28% 0.00% 16.05% 60.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXTGX % Rank
US 		97.95% 34.69% 100.00% 22.26%
Non US 		1.63% 0.00% 54.22% 66.28%

EXTGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EXTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 56.42%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 35.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.71%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 68.13%

Sales Fees

EXTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 69.64%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EXTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EXTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 316.74% 0.28%

EXTGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EXTGX Category Low Category High EXTGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 41.07% 7.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EXTGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EXTGX Category Low Category High EXTGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.24% -6.13% 1.75% 14.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EXTGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EXTGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yana Barton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Yana is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and co-portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. As a member of the Large Cap Growth Management Team, Yana plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and contributes to the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. Yana also represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Yana began her career in the investment management industry in 1997 when she joined Eaton Vance as an equity research associate. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Business Administration and is a CFA charterholder.

Kenneth Zinner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

