The Series invests primarily in municipal bonds and other securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The main issuers of these securities are state and local agencies. In selecting investments for the Series, the Advisor attempts to balance the Series’ goals of high income and capital preservation. With this approach, the Advisor attempts to build a portfolio that it believes provides the opportunity to earn current income; however, the Advisor will only purchase investment grade securities, or those securities determined by the Advisor to be of equivalent quality, and will maintain other selection criteria in an attempt to avoid permanent capital loss.

Bond Selection Process — The Advisor emphasizes those bond market sectors and selects for the Series those securities that it believes offer yields sufficient to compensate the investor for the risks specific to the security or sector. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of sectors and individual securities, the Advisor considers:

•The interest rate sensitivity of each security.

•The narrowing or widening of interest rate spreads between sectors, securities of different credit quality or securities of different maturities.

Maturity and Portfolio Duration — The Series is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions but will vary its average dollar weighted portfolio maturity and duration depending on the Advisor’s outlook for yields. For example, the Advisor may invest in longer-term bonds when it expects yields to fall in order to realize gains for the Series. Likewise, the Advisor may invest in shorter-term

bonds when it expects yields to rise. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in yields. The prices of fixed income securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in yields than the prices of fixed income securities with longer durations. For example, a 10 year duration means the fixed income security will decrease in value by 10% if yields rise 1% and increase in value by 10% if yields fall 1%.

Credit Quality — The Series’ investments will be limited to investment grade securities, those rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s or determined by the Advisor to be of equivalent quality. If a security purchased by the Series is downgraded below investment grade after purchase, the Advisor will review the security to determine if it remains an appropriate investment.

The Series may invest in taxable investments, including obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Series may also invest in money market instruments or hold its assets in cash. These investments may cause the Series to make a taxable distribution to shareholders.

The Advisor will consider selling a security for one or more of the following reasons:

•to adjust the Series’ duration and/or yield curve positioning;

•there is a deterioration in the credit quality of the issuer;

•the security’s relative value has declined (the spread has tightened such that the security is no longer considered attractively priced); or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.