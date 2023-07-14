Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.7%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$319 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Series will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in investment grade bonds and other financial instruments, principally derivative instruments and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with economic characteristics similar to bonds. For purposes of this policy, bonds may include U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities issued by U.S. corporations, foreign corporations (e.g., yankee bonds), the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign governments or their agencies or instrumentalities (e.g., the Korean Development Bank) and supranational entities (e.g., the World Bank); municipal bonds; inflation protected securities; convertible securities; mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; and mortgage dollar rolls, which are transactions in which the Series sells a mortgage-backed security and simultaneously contracts to purchase similar securities on a specified future date at a predetermined price. The mortgage-and asset-backed securities in which the Series principally invests are issued by U.S. Government agencies (such as GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC) and private issuers and entitle the holders to a pro rata share of the cash flows generated by the instruments underlying the security (principally residential and commercial mortgages, credit card receivables and car loans). The Series may purchase shares of ETFs, including to establish a diversified position in a particular market sector or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.
The Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on investment grade credit securities primarily for cash management purposes.
Bond Selection Process — When investing in fixed income securities, the Advisor attempts to identify sectors, as well as individual securities within those sectors, that offer yields and credit spreads sufficient to compensate the Series for the risks specific to a given sector or security. A credit spread is the difference between the yield of a U.S. Treasury security and the yield of another fixed income security with a similar maturity. When investing in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, the Advisor also considers the prepayment speeds of the securities. Prepayment speed is the estimated rate at which borrowers will pay off the underlying loans ahead of schedule.
In analyzing the relative attractiveness of sectors and/or individual securities, the Advisor considers:
•The relevant economic conditions and sector trends.
•The interest rate sensitivities of the particular sectors and securities.
•The yield differentials across sectors, credit qualities, mortgage- and asset-backed security types, and maturities.
•“Bottom-up” factors such as issuer-specific credit metrics for corporate bonds and scenario analysis, collateral-level analysis, and issuer/servicer analysis for mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
Maturity and Portfolio Duration — The Series is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions but will vary its average dollar weighted portfolio maturity and duration depending on the Advisor’s outlook for yields. For example, the Advisor may invest in longer-term bonds when it expects yields to fall in order to realize gains for the Series. Likewise, the Advisor may invest in shorter-term bonds when it expects yields to rise. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in yields. The prices of fixed income securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in yields than the prices of fixed income securities with longer durations. For example, a 10 year duration means the fixed income security will decrease in value by 10% if yields rise 1% and increase in value by 10% if yields fall 1%.
Credit Quality — The Series will principally invest in investment grade securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor). If a security purchased by the Series is downgraded below investment grade after purchase, the Advisor will review the security to determine if it remains an appropriate investment.
The Series may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. If it does, its portfolio turnover rate and transaction costs will rise, which may lower fund performance and may increase the likelihood of capital gain distributions.
Securities issued by governments and supranational entities may be sold to adjust the Series’ duration and/or yield curve positioning.
Other securities may be sold for one or more of the following reasons:
•they no longer meet the selection criteria under which they were purchased;
•their relative value has declined (the spread has tightened such that they are no longer considered attractively priced);
•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|62.58%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|56.65%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|76.40%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|51.35%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|87.46%
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|23.68%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|79.47%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|65.08%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|36.74%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|37.00%
|YTD
|0.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|61.34%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|53.01%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|76.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|38.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|19.54%
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|23.68%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|79.37%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|65.08%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|38.17%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|16.08%
|EXCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|319 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|73.94%
|Number of Holdings
|160
|1
|17234
|88.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|59.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.90%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|15.80%
|Bonds
|98.00%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|26.80%
|Cash
|1.25%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|65.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.75%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|73.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|66.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|70.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|54.48%
|Government
|45.12%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|5.79%
|Securitized
|28.85%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|53.23%
|Corporate
|23.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.15%
|Municipal
|1.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.25%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|86.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|69.24%
|US
|90.19%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|31.34%
|Non US
|7.81%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|56.80%
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|53.88%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|15.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|69.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|27.78%
|Dividend Yield
|3.72%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|20.31%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|85.15%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.100
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2009
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2008
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2005
17.12
17.1%
Keith Harwood is the Director of Credit Research for the Fixed Income Group at Manning & Napier and is focused on corporate and structured credit research. Keith has over two decades of experience as a credit analyst applying the firm’s strategies. He oversees the firm’s corporate fixed income holdings as well as the firm’s high-yield, global, nontraditional, and core fixed income strategies. He has been with Manning & Napier since 1997 and spent a year in our Operations Group before joining the Fixed Income Group. Keith earned his BA in Economics with a minor in Finance from St. John Fisher College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Marc Bushallow is the Managing Director of Fixed Income at Manning & Napier. Prior to becoming Managing Director, Marc was a Senior Analyst in the Fixed Income Group, concentrating on analysis of below investment-grade corporate bonds. He also spent some time at the firm as an Assistant performing quantitative and macroeconomic research. Today, Marc works on economic overviews and the top-down positioning of the firm's fixed income portfolios. He oversees the firm's high-yield, nontraditional, and core fixed income strategies, and is also a member of the firm's Investment Policy Group. Marc joined Manning & Napier in 1999 and left to pursue a master's degree in 2002, returning to the firm in 2008. Before returning to Manning & Napier, Marc spent four years at Barclays Capital, gaining sell-side experience requiring the evaluation and recommendation of high-yield credit, including both cash and derivative products. He acquired and applied detailed understanding of new issue syndication, trading, bond structure and covenants, etc. During that time, Marc and his team were two-time runners-up in the Institutional Investor All-Europe Fixed-Income Research Team poll for High-Yield Consumer Products. Marc earned his BA in Economics from the State University of New York at Geneseo and his MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Brad Cronister is a Senior Analyst for the Fixed Income Group at Manning & Napier. His primary responsibility is analyzing global fixed income markets, both developed and developing. In this respect, he is focused on global rates and foreign exchange markets, contributing to the firm's global and nontraditional strategies. He also works closely with the firm's Global Strategies Group on global macroeconomic analysis from which he provides top-down perspective for the firm's fixed income strategies. After spending time as an intern, Brad was formally hired in 2011. He started in the firm's Operations Group as a Reconciler and within about a year relocated to the Fixed Income Group. Brad earned his BS in Financial Management from Quinnipiac University. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
