EXCAX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of California®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.39 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (TAFTX) Primary C (TECCX) Other (TECFX) Other (TEFEX) Inst (EXCAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of California®

EXCAX | Fund

$16.39

$2.75 B

2.97%

$0.49

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$2.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EXCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of California®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Zeile

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of California and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objectives, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside California. Municipal bonds are debt obligations generally issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of public facilities. The fund may also invest in bonds exempt from federal and state taxation that are used to fund private projects.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from both regular federal and California income taxes and that do not subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund is intended primarily for taxable residents of California.

The fund will invest primarily in debt securities rated BBB- or better or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

EXCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 39.73%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.3% 29.24%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.7% 58.58%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.5% 29.2% 57.26%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 20.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -76.8% 4.7% 52.71%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 45.32%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 48.34%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 42.24%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 50.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 39.73%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.1% 24.87%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.7% 59.15%
5 Yr -1.3%* -11.5% 29.3% 58.71%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 20.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -76.8% 4.7% 52.77%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 45.38%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 48.28%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 43.95%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 52.47%

NAV & Total Return History

EXCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EXCAX Category Low Category High EXCAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.75 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 13.75%
Number of Holdings 1456 1 14000 6.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 221 M -317 M 8.64 B 17.49%
Weighting of Top 10 7.51% 2.4% 101.7% 92.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR WTRWKS REV 0.33% 1.58%
  2. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH REV 0.34% 1.15%
  3. CALIFORNIA HSG FIN AGY MUN CTFS 4% 0.90%
  4. CALIFORNIA ST 5.25% 0.85%
  5. CALIFORNIA ST DEPT WTR RES CENT VY PROJ REV 4% 0.73%
  6. METROPOLITAN WTR DIST SOUTHN CALIF WTRWRKS REV 0.33% 0.71%
  7. BAY AREA TOLL AUTH CALIF TOLL BRDG REV 5% 0.67%
  8. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 0.63%
  9. FRETE 2019-ML05 TR 3.35% 0.53%
  10. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH POLLUTION CTL REV 0.34% 0.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EXCAX % Rank
Bonds 		100.05% 65.51% 150.86% 10.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 64.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 63.22%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 63.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 63.22%
Cash 		-0.05% -50.86% 33.96% 88.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXCAX % Rank
Municipal 		98.76% 44.39% 100.00% 48.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.24% 0.00% 33.95% 49.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 63.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 63.80%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 69.49%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 65.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXCAX % Rank
US 		99.25% 37.86% 142.23% 19.00%
Non US 		0.80% 0.00% 62.14% 53.86%

EXCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EXCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.02% 6.50% 89.17%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.10% 7.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.44% 15.81%

Sales Fees

EXCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EXCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EXCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 283.00% 49.93%

EXCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EXCAX Category Low Category High EXCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.97% 0.00% 4.45% 27.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EXCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EXCAX Category Low Category High EXCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -0.53% 5.33% 27.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EXCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EXCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Zeile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2003

19.42

19.4%

Zeile has been employed by Capital and its affiliates since 1999.

Mark Marinella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

