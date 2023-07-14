Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Evercore Equity Fund

mutual fund
EWMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.04 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (EWMCX) Primary
EWMCX (Mutual Fund)

Evercore Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.04 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (EWMCX) Primary
EWMCX (Mutual Fund)

Evercore Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.39 -0.04 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (EWMCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Evercore Equity Fund

EWMCX | Fund

$31.39

$333 M

0.47%

$0.15

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$333 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.12%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Evercore Equity Fund

EWMCX | Fund

$31.39

$333 M

0.47%

$0.15

0.95%

EWMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Evercore Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wall Street
  • Inception Date
    Dec 24, 1945
  • Shares Outstanding
    11553374
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Evnin

Fund Description

The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective of long-term growth of capital by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of domestic common stocks. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, either directly or indirectly, through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund may invest in large, medium and small capitalization companies. The Adviser uses a fundamental analysis of financial measures of companies in which it may invest, including pre-tax margins, return on equity and cash flow, and earnings. The Adviser further evaluates the capital allocation strategy of these companies. The Adviser continuously monitors the Fund’s investments and assesses whether an investment’s fundamentals justify holding or selling that particular security. In practical application, the Fund attempts to attain its investment objective by relying on two fundamental practices:
Careful selection of securities – the Adviser selects investments based on the fundamental operating performance of individual companies relative to other available investments.
•Broad diversification among industries – the Adviser believes that industry diversification is fundamental to spreading the risk that is inherent in any single investment while recognizing that such risk cannot be eliminated.
Read More

EWMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -41.7% 64.0% 80.85%
1 Yr 16.7% -46.2% 77.9% 53.41%
3 Yr 11.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 5.22%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 5.68%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 33.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.52%
2021 12.0% -31.0% 26.7% 5.66%
2020 7.2% -13.0% 34.8% 60.56%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.74%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 2.0% 30.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -41.7% 64.0% 77.49%
1 Yr 16.7% -46.2% 77.9% 49.96%
3 Yr 11.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 6.24%
5 Yr 11.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 6.56%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 31.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -85.9% 81.6% 6.52%
2021 12.0% -31.0% 26.7% 5.66%
2020 7.2% -13.0% 34.8% 60.56%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.74%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 40.80%

NAV & Total Return History

EWMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EWMCX Category Low Category High EWMCX % Rank
Net Assets 333 M 189 K 222 B 69.43%
Number of Holdings 39 2 3509 81.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 126 M -1.37 M 104 B 72.88%
Weighting of Top 10 37.94% 11.4% 116.5% 83.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.72%
  2. Apple Inc 4.67%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.17%
  4. Blackstone Inc 3.89%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.83%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.51%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.51%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.51%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.51%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EWMCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 50.26% 104.50% 75.93%
Cash 		3.25% -10.83% 49.73% 18.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 72.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 71.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 70.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWMCX % Rank
Technology 		25.34% 0.00% 65.70% 84.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.33% 0.00% 62.57% 16.57%
Financial Services 		17.16% 0.00% 43.06% 9.56%
Healthcare 		10.72% 0.00% 39.76% 68.59%
Industrials 		6.25% 0.00% 30.65% 54.58%
Communication Services 		5.84% 0.00% 66.40% 85.16%
Real Estate 		5.81% 0.00% 16.05% 4.29%
Energy 		3.18% 0.00% 41.09% 18.05%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 18.91% 16.49%
Consumer Defense 		2.36% 0.00% 25.50% 67.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 80.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWMCX % Rank
US 		94.52% 34.69% 100.00% 51.28%
Non US 		2.23% 0.00% 54.22% 58.62%

EWMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 20.29% 50.80%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

EWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.12% 0.00% 316.74% 8.21%

EWMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EWMCX Category Low Category High EWMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 41.07% 76.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EWMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EWMCX Category Low Category High EWMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -6.13% 1.75% 22.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EWMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EWMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Evnin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Mr. Evnin, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC since October 2009.Mr. Evnin has over twenty years of experience managing balanced portfolios for high net worth clients, equity accounts for institutional clients and equity mutual funds. Prior to joining EWM in October 2009, Mr. Evnin served as Managing Director and Senior Equity Portfolio Manager of Columbia Management (Bank of America) since 2007. Prior to that Mr. Evnin served as Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of U.S. Trust Corporation since January 2000.

Charles Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Charles D. Ryan, Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, has served as a portfolio manager since 2011.Prior to joining Evercore Wealth Management in 2008, Charles was a Managing Director and a Market Investment Executive for U. S. Trust in New York. There he managed overall asset allocation and equity selection for high net worth clients, endowments, foundations, and institutions. Charles was also was a voting member of U.S. Trust's open architecture selection committee, on which he participated in selecting complimentary investment solutions for the firm's clients. Prior to assuming this role, Charles was a portfolio manager in the Growth Equity Strategy Group at U.S. Trust and was a member of the division's Investment Policy Committee. There his responsibilities included primary research for financials, consumer staples and discretionary companies. Prior to joining Growth Equity Strategy Group in 2001, Charles was with BNY Asset Management, the institutional investment arm of The Bank of New York, where he was Head of the Equity Division. There he was responsible for product management for the Institutional Equity Division. Additionally, Charles served on the Bank's Investment Policy Committee and from 1994 to 2001, Mr. Ryan was the co-manager of the bank's largest mutual fund, The Hamilton Equity Income Fund. His institutional clients included ERISA-qualified entities, Taft-Hartley, endowments and foundations. Charles is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Rumson Country Day School, in Rumson N.J. In addition, Charles contributes to the Board of Visitors for Worcester Academy in Worcester MA. Charles earned his B.A. from Villanova University in 1989.

Michael Seppelt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Michael Seppelt, CFA, Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Evercore Wealth Management, LLC since September 2011. Prior to joining EWM in 2011, Mr. Seppelt was previously an investment principal and a portfolio manager at Lowry Hill. Prior to that, he worked as a portfolio management assistant at Wells Fargo Private Asset Management. Mr. Seppelt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×