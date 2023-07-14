Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.0%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
Net Assets
$333 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.9%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.12%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|80.85%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|53.41%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|5.22%
|5 Yr
|10.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|5.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|33.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|EWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.52%
|2021
|12.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|5.66%
|2020
|7.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|60.56%
|2019
|7.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|5.74%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|30.41%
|Period
|EWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|77.49%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|49.96%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|6.24%
|5 Yr
|11.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|6.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|31.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|EWMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|6.52%
|2021
|12.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|5.66%
|2020
|7.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|60.56%
|2019
|7.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|5.74%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|40.80%
|EWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|333 M
|189 K
|222 B
|69.43%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|3509
|81.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|126 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|72.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.94%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|83.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.93%
|Cash
|3.25%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|18.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|72.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|71.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWMCX % Rank
|Technology
|25.34%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|84.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.33%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|16.57%
|Financial Services
|17.16%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.56%
|Healthcare
|10.72%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|68.59%
|Industrials
|6.25%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|54.58%
|Communication Services
|5.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|85.16%
|Real Estate
|5.81%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|4.29%
|Energy
|3.18%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|18.05%
|Basic Materials
|3.01%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|16.49%
|Consumer Defense
|2.36%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|67.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|80.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWMCX % Rank
|US
|94.52%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|51.28%
|Non US
|2.23%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|58.62%
|EWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|50.80%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|EWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EWMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.12%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|8.21%
|EWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.47%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|76.46%
|EWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|22.81%
|EWMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Mr. Evnin, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC since October 2009.Mr. Evnin has over twenty years of experience managing balanced portfolios for high net worth clients, equity accounts for institutional clients and equity mutual funds. Prior to joining EWM in October 2009, Mr. Evnin served as Managing Director and Senior Equity Portfolio Manager of Columbia Management (Bank of America) since 2007. Prior to that Mr. Evnin served as Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of U.S. Trust Corporation since January 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Charles D. Ryan, Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, has served as a portfolio manager since 2011.Prior to joining Evercore Wealth Management in 2008, Charles was a Managing Director and a Market Investment Executive for U. S. Trust in New York. There he managed overall asset allocation and equity selection for high net worth clients, endowments, foundations, and institutions. Charles was also was a voting member of U.S. Trust's open architecture selection committee, on which he participated in selecting complimentary investment solutions for the firm's clients. Prior to assuming this role, Charles was a portfolio manager in the Growth Equity Strategy Group at U.S. Trust and was a member of the division's Investment Policy Committee. There his responsibilities included primary research for financials, consumer staples and discretionary companies. Prior to joining Growth Equity Strategy Group in 2001, Charles was with BNY Asset Management, the institutional investment arm of The Bank of New York, where he was Head of the Equity Division. There he was responsible for product management for the Institutional Equity Division. Additionally, Charles served on the Bank's Investment Policy Committee and from 1994 to 2001, Mr. Ryan was the co-manager of the bank's largest mutual fund, The Hamilton Equity Income Fund. His institutional clients included ERISA-qualified entities, Taft-Hartley, endowments and foundations. Charles is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Rumson Country Day School, in Rumson N.J. In addition, Charles contributes to the Board of Visitors for Worcester Academy in Worcester MA. Charles earned his B.A. from Villanova University in 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Michael Seppelt, CFA, Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Evercore Wealth Management, LLC since September 2011. Prior to joining EWM in 2011, Mr. Seppelt was previously an investment principal and a portfolio manager at Lowry Hill. Prior to that, he worked as a portfolio management assistant at Wells Fargo Private Asset Management. Mr. Seppelt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...