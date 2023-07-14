Dividend Investing Ideas Center
1.8%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.29 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.7%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations (including notes and tax-exempt commercial paper) issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund will primarily invest in “high yield” municipal obligations under normal market conditions. For this purpose, “high yield” municipal obligations are municipal obligations rated at the time of investment either Baa or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or lower by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. “High yield” municipal obligations rated below investment grade are also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the lowest rating will be used for any Fund rating restrictions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in municipal obligations that are not paying current income in anticipation of possible future income. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit derivatives and forward rate contracts) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
In pursuing its objective, the Fund normally acquires municipal obligations with maturities of ten years or more, but may acquire securities with shorter maturities. The Fund’s portfolio often has a longer average maturity than is typical of many other funds that invest primarily in municipal obligations. As a result, the interest rate risk described below may be more significant for the Fund. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds or industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, U.S. territories or economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities, transportation or utilities).
The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The portfolio manager also may trade securities to seek to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders. A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
|Period
|EWHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|39.73%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|28.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|57.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|43.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|36.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|EWHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|25.46%
|2021
|N/A
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|EWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.29 B
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|44.44%
|Number of Holdings
|494
|1
|3950
|50.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|46.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.71%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|71.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.98%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|17.35%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|81.94%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|60.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|53.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|56.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWHYX % Rank
|Municipal
|97.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.56%
|Corporate
|2.19%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|3.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.96%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|52.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|54.63%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|54.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWHYX % Rank
|US
|99.13%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|7.87%
|Non US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|89.35%
|EWHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|99.53%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|14.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
|EWHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EWHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EWHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|55.94%
|EWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.81%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|15.07%
|EWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.34%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|40.64%
|EWHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 03, 2004
17.75
17.8%
Cindy Clemson is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. She joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Cindy began her career in the investment management industry in 1985. She has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1985. Cindy earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and an MBA from Boston University. She is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum, the CFA Society of Boston, the Municipal Bond Buyer Conference and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
William J. Delahunty, Jr. are the portfolio managers of the Fund. Mr. Delahunty has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since October 1, 2021. Mr. Delahunty is a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR, manages other Eaton Vance portfolios and has been a member of the Eaton Vance municipals team for more than five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
