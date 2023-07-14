Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
EWHYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.03 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
A (ETHYX) Primary C (ECHYX) Inst (EIHYX) Other (EWHYX)
EWHYX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.03 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
A (ETHYX) Primary C (ECHYX) Inst (EIHYX) Other (EWHYX)
EWHYX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.03 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
A (ETHYX) Primary C (ECHYX) Inst (EIHYX) Other (EWHYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund

EWHYX | Fund

$8.03

$1.29 B

4.81%

$0.39

0.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund

EWHYX | Fund

$8.03

$1.29 B

4.81%

$0.39

0.09%

EWHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance High Yield Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    945783
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cynthia Clemson

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations (including notes and tax-exempt commercial paper) issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund will primarily invest in “high yield” municipal obligations under normal market conditions. For this purpose, “high yield” municipal obligations are municipal obligations rated at the time of investment either Baa or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or lower by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. “High yield” municipal obligations rated below investment grade are also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the lowest rating will be used for any Fund rating restrictions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in municipal obligations that are not paying current income in anticipation of possible future income. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit derivatives and forward rate contracts) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In pursuing its objective, the Fund normally acquires municipal obligations with maturities of ten years or more, but may acquire securities with shorter maturities.  The Fund’s portfolio often has a longer average maturity than is typical of many other funds that invest primarily in municipal obligations.  As a result, the interest rate risk described below may be more significant for the Fund.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds or industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, U.S. territories or economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities, transportation or utilities).

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The portfolio manager also may trade securities to seek to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EWHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -4.8% 4.7% 39.73%
1 Yr -2.9% -10.3% 0.3% 28.77%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 0.0% 57.21%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 1.7% 43.54%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% 36.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -26.9% -3.5% 25.46%
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.1% 4.7% 38.36%
1 Yr -2.9% -10.3% 0.3% 27.40%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 1.3% 47.30%
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 2.2% 36.84%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% 33.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -26.9% -3.5% 25.93%
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EWHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EWHYX Category Low Category High EWHYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.29 B 9.79 K 20.2 B 44.44%
Number of Holdings 494 1 3950 50.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M -102 M 3.41 B 46.30%
Weighting of Top 10 10.71% 5.8% 97.0% 71.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA PROFESSIONAL SPORTS FRANCHISE FACS TAX REV 7% 1.40%
  2. TEXAS TRANSN COMMN CENT TEX TPK SYS REV 5% 1.28%
  3. BURKE CNTY GA DEV AUTH POLLUTN CTL REV 4.125% 1.15%
  4. OKLAHOMA DEV FIN AUTH HEALTH SYS REV 5.25% 1.12%
  5. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH REV 0.5% 1.11%
  6. WASHINGTON ST 5% 1.08%
  7. NEW YORK TRANSN DEV CORP SPL FAC REV 4.375% 1.06%
  8. PHENIX CITY ALA INDL DEV BRD ENVIRONMENTAL IMPT REV 4.125% 1.03%
  9. NEW YORK TRANSN DEV CORP SPL FAC REV 5% 1.03%
  10. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH REV 6% 1.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EWHYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.98% 0.00% 146.69% 17.35%
Cash 		0.02% -3.16% 100.00% 81.94%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 60.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 53.24%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 56.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 52.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWHYX % Rank
Municipal 		97.75% 0.00% 100.00% 55.56%
Corporate 		2.19% 0.00% 4.15% 3.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.06% 0.00% 100.00% 87.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 52.78%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 54.63%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 54.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWHYX % Rank
US 		99.13% 0.00% 139.84% 7.87%
Non US 		0.85% 0.00% 21.09% 89.35%

EWHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.07% 3.44% 99.53%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.41% 14.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

EWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 2.00% 121.00% 55.94%

EWHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EWHYX Category Low Category High EWHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.81% 0.00% 5.50% 15.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EWHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EWHYX Category Low Category High EWHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.34% 1.11% 5.70% 40.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EWHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EWHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cynthia Clemson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2004

17.75

17.8%

Cindy Clemson is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. She joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Cindy began her career in the investment management industry in 1985. She has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1985. Cindy earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and an MBA from Boston University. She is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum, the CFA Society of Boston, the Municipal Bond Buyer Conference and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

William Delahunty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

William J. Delahunty, Jr. are the portfolio managers of the Fund. Mr. Delahunty has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since October 1, 2021. Mr. Delahunty is a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR, manages other Eaton Vance portfolios and has been a member of the Eaton Vance municipals team for more than five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.27 2.52

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×