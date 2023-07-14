Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations (including notes and tax-exempt commercial paper) issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund will primarily invest in “high yield” municipal obligations under normal market conditions. For this purpose, “high yield” municipal obligations are municipal obligations rated at the time of investment either Baa or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or lower by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. “High yield” municipal obligations rated below investment grade are also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in securities in any rating category, including those in default. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the lowest rating will be used for any Fund rating restrictions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in municipal obligations that are not paying current income in anticipation of possible future income. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit derivatives and forward rate contracts) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In pursuing its objective, the Fund normally acquires municipal obligations with maturities of ten years or more, but may acquire securities with shorter maturities. The Fund’s portfolio often has a longer average maturity than is typical of many other funds that invest primarily in municipal obligations. As a result, the interest rate risk described below may be more significant for the Fund. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds or industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, U.S. territories or economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities, transportation or utilities).

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The portfolio manager also may trade securities to seek to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders. A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.