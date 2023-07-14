Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|EVTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|72.18%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|42.06%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|72.42%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|65.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|90.23%
* Annualized
|EVTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|658 K
|207 B
|94.26%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|15351
|47.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|93.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.36%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|47.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Bonds
|55.50%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|0.95%
|Stocks
|33.50%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|97.82%
|Cash
|9.76%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|10.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.40%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|14.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|42.29%
|Other
|-0.27%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|97.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Technology
|22.85%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|22.30%
|Financial Services
|14.21%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|56.50%
|Healthcare
|11.64%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|82.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.25%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|27.09%
|Industrials
|10.95%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|37.48%
|Communication Services
|7.78%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|36.66%
|Consumer Defense
|6.57%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|52.39%
|Energy
|4.55%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|56.50%
|Basic Materials
|4.19%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|49.79%
|Real Estate
|3.29%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|53.08%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|59.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVTTX % Rank
|US
|28.77%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|93.32%
|Non US
|4.73%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|70.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Corporate
|49.49%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|19.37%
|Government
|26.86%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|57.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.01%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|43.38%
|Securitized
|7.56%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|76.13%
|Derivative
|1.63%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|17.33%
|Municipal
|0.46%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|33.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVTTX % Rank
|US
|41.29%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|5.46%
|Non US
|14.21%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|1.50%
|EVTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|41.42%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|52.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|EVTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EVTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVTTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|273.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|98.82%
|EVTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.46%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|25.91%
|EVTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EVTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVTTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.56%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|28.21%
|EVTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.383
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2016
6.02
6.0%
Kevin Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, served as a portfolio manager to the Predecessor Fund since its inception on May 26, 2016 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Miller created and began managing risk managed strategies for individual and corporate clients in 1997. His philosophy is grounded on the ability to maintain an independent perspective. Asset allocations of each Risk Managed Strategy are focused on the prudent, industry accepted standards toward volatility that is suitable to investors of varying risk temperaments. In 2012, Kevin successfully launched a series of Risk Managed collective investment funds that provided investment management services to thousands of investors. As the representative of the sub-advisor to the collective funds that were the predecessor funds to the Funds, Mr. Miller practiced the concept of selecting managers that have below average expense ratios, with below average volatility, and consistently above average returns relative to the average of their respective peers (per Morningstar, Inc.) is the recipe to Mr. Miller’s success. Mr. Miller was working with clients (individuals and corporations) as an investment advisor representative of Intervest International, Inc. since February 2006 assisting with the proper selection of money managers and asset allocation in a suitable manner to each client’s risk temperament. Prior to this, Mr. Miller was a registered representative with Intervest International Equities Corp. since November 1986.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
