Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.