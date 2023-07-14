Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$948 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities through investment of substantially all of its assets in two other registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance Management or its affiliates (the “Portfolios”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests between 50% and 75% of its net assets in equity securities by investing in Stock Portfolio and between 25% and 50% of its net assets in fixed-income securities by investing in Core Bond Portfolio. The Fund may also invest directly in equity securities and fixed-income securities. Set forth below is an overview of the Fund’s investment practices, followed by a description of the characteristics and risks associated with the principal investments and strategies of the Fund.
The Fund’s equity securities are primarily common stocks issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. The Fund’s fixed-income securities may include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, money market instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including collateralized mortgage obligations and so-called “seasoned” MBS), commercial MBS, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), convertible debt securities and other hybrid securities (which have characteristics of equity and debt securities), inflation-linked debt securities and municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in floating rate instruments, including loans. A significant portion of the Fund’s fixed-income investments may be in securities issued by various U.S. Government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Banks. Instruments may be of any credit quality (including in default), but investment in instruments rated below investment grade (including securities, loans and credit derivatives where the credit rating of the reference instrument is below investment grade) is limited to not more than 15% of total fixed income assets. Instruments rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk”) are rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BBB by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS). For purposes of rating restrictions, if instruments are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may invest in restricted securities and may purchase securities on a when-issued basis and for future delivery by means of “forward commitments.” The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign securities directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks and Eurodollar and Yankee Dollar instruments). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The portfolio managers may use sector rotation strategies in their management of the Fund. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of credit derivatives, including credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options; interest rate swaps, forward rate contracts; the purchase or sale of forwards or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; swaptions; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
To determine the exact percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested from time to time in each Portfolio, the portfolio managers meet periodically and, taking market and other factors into consideration, agree upon an allocation.
|Period
|EVIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|34.33%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|70.28%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|52.06%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|26.72%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|27.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|67.91%
|2021
|2.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|49.35%
|2020
|3.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|21.39%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|7.31%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|27.74%
|YTD
|8.6%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|34.19%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|69.82%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|52.28%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|32.06%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|15.37%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|67.91%
|2021
|2.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|49.35%
|2020
|3.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|21.39%
|2019
|4.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|7.31%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|49.22%
|EVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|948 M
|658 K
|207 B
|52.05%
|Number of Holdings
|411
|2
|15351
|30.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|227 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|61.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.16%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|76.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.12%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|56.75%
|Bonds
|38.54%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|24.15%
|Cash
|2.12%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|70.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.94%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|28.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.28%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|27.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|66.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Technology
|23.64%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|17.78%
|Healthcare
|15.37%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|19.97%
|Financial Services
|12.20%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|82.49%
|Industrials
|10.18%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|49.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.75%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|51.16%
|Communication Services
|8.50%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|19.02%
|Consumer Defense
|8.12%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|19.84%
|Utilities
|3.56%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|29.27%
|Real Estate
|3.47%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|46.37%
|Energy
|2.90%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|83.17%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|81.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVIFX % Rank
|US
|56.93%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|20.87%
|Non US
|1.19%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|88.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|34.55%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|41.06%
|Securitized
|33.73%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|8.19%
|Government
|25.05%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|59.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.07%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|82.67%
|Municipal
|1.61%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|9.14%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|51.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVIFX % Rank
|US
|35.29%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|17.46%
|Non US
|3.25%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|57.16%
|EVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|42.68%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|18.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.80%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|4.21%
|EVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|58.20%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|2.94%
|EVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.45%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|43.05%
|EVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|72.21%
|EVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 12, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2009
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2008
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2007
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2007
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2006
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2005
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2005
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2004
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2004
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2004
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2003
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2003
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2003
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 12, 2003
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2002
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2002
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2002
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2002
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2001
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2001
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2001
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2001
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2000
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2000
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2000
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2000
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 1999
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 1999
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 1999
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 1999
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 1998
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 1998
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 1997
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 1997
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 1997
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 1997
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 1996
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 1996
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 1996
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 1996
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2009
12.59
12.6%
Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2017
4.93
4.9%
Vishal Khanduja is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Vishal began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of taxable fixed income for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle and associate director of fixed-income analytics at Galliard Capital. Vishal earned a bachelor of engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, India and an MBA from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2017
4.93
4.9%
Brian Ellis is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Brian began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a portfolio manager of fixed-income strategies for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a software engineer and analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Brian earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder and an FSA credential holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
