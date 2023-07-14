Home
Trending ETFs

E-Valuator Growth (70%-85%) RMS Fund

mutual fund
EVGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.41 -0.06 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (EVGRX) Primary S (EVGLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

E-Valuator Growth (70%-85%) RMS Fund

EVGLX | Fund

$10.41

$257 M

1.16%

$0.12

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$257 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 236.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EVGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    E-Valuator Growth (70%-85%) RMS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    E-Valuator funds
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Miller

Fund Description

EVGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -3.2% 29.3% 67.85%
1 Yr 10.5% -12.9% 32.0% 13.18%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.4% 12.7% 91.03%
5 Yr -2.4%* -8.2% 5.9% 64.13%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% 23.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -37.4% -8.2% 20.72%
2021 -5.0% -5.0% 12.0% 100.00%
2020 4.3% -5.7% 7.8% 11.66%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 7.64%
2018 -4.0% -6.1% -0.8% 84.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -14.6% 29.3% 67.52%
1 Yr 10.5% -12.9% 57.6% 13.42%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.4% 22.1% 90.97%
5 Yr -2.4%* -7.8% 16.4% 77.01%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% 20.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -37.4% -8.2% 20.72%
2021 -5.0% -5.0% 12.0% 100.00%
2020 4.3% -5.7% 7.8% 11.66%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 7.64%
2018 -4.0% -6.1% 0.1% 91.70%

NAV & Total Return History

EVGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVGLX Category Low Category High EVGLX % Rank
Net Assets 257 M 963 K 126 B 76.28%
Number of Holdings 72 4 7731 30.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 94.1 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 85.58%
Weighting of Top 10 34.03% 13.3% 100.0% 75.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Gr Idx Instl 3.14%
  2. SchwabÂ® S&P 500 Index 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGLX % Rank
Stocks 		67.87% 0.19% 99.72% 80.13%
Bonds 		22.84% 0.00% 91.12% 17.95%
Other 		5.94% -2.61% 17.60% 8.65%
Cash 		2.28% -7.71% 88.33% 69.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.97% 0.00% 26.48% 20.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% 0.00% 26.97% 50.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGLX % Rank
Technology 		19.61% 1.07% 52.93% 45.51%
Financial Services 		14.75% 0.28% 52.80% 55.45%
Industrials 		12.99% 1.16% 32.55% 10.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.13% 0.00% 16.01% 28.53%
Healthcare 		10.45% 0.00% 36.30% 85.90%
Communication Services 		6.73% 0.00% 26.62% 54.49%
Consumer Defense 		6.35% 0.00% 27.24% 64.74%
Basic Materials 		6.25% 0.00% 15.48% 8.65%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 29.22% 44.87%
Real Estate 		3.74% 0.00% 33.86% 56.09%
Utilities 		3.21% 0.00% 31.67% 26.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGLX % Rank
US 		46.45% 0.19% 96.85% 88.46%
Non US 		21.42% 0.00% 35.45% 43.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGLX % Rank
Corporate 		50.01% 0.00% 100.00% 22.76%
Government 		31.54% 0.00% 99.71% 36.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.75% 0.00% 100.00% 78.53%
Securitized 		5.26% 0.00% 37.97% 70.19%
Derivative 		0.33% 0.00% 38.84% 43.59%
Municipal 		0.12% 0.00% 17.02% 43.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGLX % Rank
US 		17.57% 0.00% 91.12% 33.65%
Non US 		5.27% 0.00% 18.39% 11.54%

EVGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 3.35% 46.00%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.25% 68.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

EVGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 236.00% 4.00% 398.00% 99.66%

EVGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVGLX Category Low Category High EVGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.16% 0.00% 7.05% 14.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVGLX Category Low Category High EVGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.12% 5.55% 45.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Kevin Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, served as a portfolio manager to the Predecessor Fund since its inception on May 26, 2016 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Miller created and began managing risk managed strategies for individual and corporate clients in 1997. His philosophy is grounded on the ability to maintain an independent perspective. Asset allocations of each Risk Managed Strategy are focused on the prudent, industry accepted standards toward volatility that is suitable to investors of varying risk temperaments. In 2012, Kevin successfully launched a series of Risk Managed collective investment funds that provided investment management services to thousands of investors. As the representative of the sub-advisor to the collective funds that were the predecessor funds to the Funds, Mr. Miller practiced the concept of selecting managers that have below average expense ratios, with below average volatility, and consistently above average returns relative to the average of their respective peers (per Morningstar, Inc.) is the recipe to Mr. Miller’s success. Mr. Miller was working with clients (individuals and corporations) as an investment advisor representative of Intervest International, Inc. since February 2006 assisting with the proper selection of money managers and asset allocation in a suitable manner to each client’s risk temperament. Prior to this, Mr. Miller was a registered representative with Intervest International Equities Corp. since November 1986.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

