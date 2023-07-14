Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$164 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EVGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|23.72%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|73.55%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|98.65%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|98.40%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|97.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|EVGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|53.38%
|2021
|1.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|95.80%
|2020
|-2.4%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|65.71%
|2019
|5.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|64.29%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|70.75%
|Period
|EVGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|20.51%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|70.32%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|97.97%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|98.40%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|97.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|EVGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|53.38%
|2021
|1.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|95.80%
|2020
|-2.4%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|65.71%
|2019
|5.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|73.02%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|86.79%
|EVGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|164 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|36.88%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|31
|9561
|97.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|28.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.19%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|5.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.62%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|91.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.55%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|1.25%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|45.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|95.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|94.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|94.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.48%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|19.38%
|Communication Services
|23.15%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|1.25%
|Financial Services
|18.37%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|13.75%
|Energy
|12.74%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|6.25%
|Technology
|9.45%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|85.63%
|Consumer Defense
|6.01%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|21.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.93%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|90.63%
|Healthcare
|2.89%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|77.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|99.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|97.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|97.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Non US
|67.16%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|4.38%
|US
|22.46%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|96.88%
|EVGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|44.38%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|82.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|EVGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EVGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|76.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|38.52%
|EVGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|2.50%
|EVGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EVGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|4.46%
|EVGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.536
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
David E. Marcus is the lead portfolio manager for the segment of the International Fund’s assets managed by Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (“Evermore”). Marcus is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and a portfolio manager at Evermore. He has managed the Evermore Global Value Fund since its inception in 2010. Marcus has over 30 years of experience in investment management, including management of registered investment companies. For a majority of this time, Marcus has focused on investing in European and other foreign companies. Marcus graduated from Northeastern University in 1988. From 1988 to 2000, Marcus held a series of positions at Mutual Series Fund, including junior research analyst, research analyst, co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. From November 1998 to January 2000, Marcus was portfolio manager of the Mutual European Fund and co-portfolio manager of the Mutual Shares Fund and Mutual Discovery Fund. During this time, Marcus also served as Senior Vice President and Director of European Investments for Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC. After leaving Franklin Mutual in early 2000, Marcus founded Marcstone Capital Management, L.P., a long/short European-focused equity manager, largely funded by Jan Stenbeck, the Swedish financier. After Stenbeck’s sudden death in late 2002, Marcus closed Marcstone and returned capital to its investors. In early 2003, Marcus co-founded Stonebrook Partners, LLC, the Stenbeck family office, and became an adviser to the Stenbeck family, in which capacity he helped restructure a number of the public and private companies that the family controlled. In June 2004, Marcus founded and served as managing partner of MarCap Investors, L.P., the investment manager of a European small-cap special situations fund, which he actively managed through the end of 2008 and wound down in 2009. Over the past fifteen years, Marcus has served on the board of directors of numerous companies, including: Novestra AB, a Swedish publicly-traded private equity firm with holdings in the U.S. and Europe; Pergo AB, a Swedish publicly-traded flooring company for which Marcus was instrumental in helping negotiate the sale of the company to the German company Pfleiderer AG; Scribona AB, a Swedish publicly-traded distributor of office products with sales in excess of $1 billion, for which Marcus, as Chairman of the Board, led the complete restructuring of the company and the negotiation to sell its operating assets; Miltope, Inc., a U.S. publicly-traded and subsequently acquired maker of ruggedized electronics for the U.S. military; and Modern Times Group AB, a Swedish publicly-traded pan-European media conglomerate. Marcus has gained significant operating experience through his active involvement on the above mentioned boards, as well as his involvement with the restructuring of a number of companies controlled by the Stenbeck family. Evermore has been a sub-advisor to the International Fund since 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Mr. Epstein joined Evermore Global Advisors, LLC in April 2014 as a Senior Research Analyst. Prior to joining Evermore, Mr. Epstein spent eight years as a Research Analyst at W.R. Huff Asset Management, a value-oriented investment management firm. At Huff, Mr. Epstein invested in publicly traded securities across the capital structure and worked on a number of private equity investments where he gained invaluable operating experience. Mr. Epstein also brings to Evermore extensive experience in credit analysis. Mr. Epstein graduated from New York University in 2005 with B.S. degrees in both Finance and International Business. Mr. Epstein became a CFA Charterholder in 2009 and received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Mr. O joined Evermore Global Advisors, LLC in January 2012 as a Research Analyst. Mr. O began his investment career in 2004 as an Investment Banking Analyst in Citigroup Global Markets’ Global Industrial Group. At Citigroup, Mr. O analyzed and worked on a broad range of transactions. After leaving Citigroup in 2005, Mr. O joined HSBC Capital (USA) Inc., a $1.5 billion private equity firm, as a Private Equity Associate. In 2008, Mr. O joined Amphor Capital Management LLC, an investment firm focused on alternative investments, as a Research Analyst. At Amphor, Mr. O focused on deep value, event-driven public equity investments. After leaving Amphor in 2010, Mr. O became a Research Analyst on a four-person team at Presidia Capital LLC, a $400 million value-oriented hedge fund. At Presidia, Mr. O focused on Asian investment opportunities in the real estate, retail/consumer, gaming and hospital sectors. Mr. O graduated from the New York University Stern School of Business in 2004 with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...