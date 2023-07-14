To achieve its investment objective, the Fund primarily seeks investments in the equity securities of companies that are both undervalued and undergoing change (“special situations”). Special situations are situations where the securities of a company are expected to appreciate as a result of company-specific developments (also referred to as “catalysts”) rather than general business conditions or movements of the market as a whole. Catalysts may include management changes, shareholder activism, and operational and financial restructurings (

e.g.

, cost-cutting, asset sales, breakups, spinoffs, mergers, acquisitions, liquidations, share buybacks, recapitalizations, etc.).

The Fund takes an opportunistic approach to global value investing and may invest in securities of issuers located in any country, in any industry, and of any market capitalization ( i.e. , share price times the number of common stock shares outstanding) size.

The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its net assets in the securities of issuers it deems to be “family-controlled companies.” The Fund considers a family-controlled company to be a company in which an individual(s) or members of a family, directly or indirectly control a significant ownership interest - typically more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares - and can influence the destiny of the company through their involvement with, or control of, the company’s Board of Directors and/or through their C-suite position within the company.

The Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets, and may invest up to 100% of its assets, in the securities of issuers located in various foreign countries, including both developed and emerging markets. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to identify investment opportunities through extensive research and analysis of individual companies, and generally focuses less on stock market conditions or other macro factors. For these reasons, the Fund may seek investments in the securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be temporarily depressed.

The debt securities which the Fund may purchase may either be unrated, or rated in any rating category established by one or more independent rating organizations, such as S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”). The Fund may invest in securities that are rated in the medium to lowest rating categories by S&P and Moody’s, some of which may be so-called “junk bonds”. The Fund will invest in debt securities based on their current yields and overall potential for capital appreciation, and therefore, such debt securities will have varying maturity dates.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative instruments. These may include forward contracts, options and futures contracts. The Fund invests in derivatives primarily to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies, typically through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund also seeks to hedge exposure to certain markets and securities.

In addition, the Fund may engage in short sales for the following purposes: (i) to hedge against declines of long portfolio positions, (ii) in merger arbitrage situations, and (iii) to profit from declining market values of securities that the Adviser deems to be overvalued.

The Fund typically will hold an equity investment (other than an investment involving a merger arbitrage situation) for a substantial period of time (more than one year). The Adviser will generally sell an investment when it determines that its target value has been reached, when there has been a fundamental change in the business or capital structure of the company which significantly affects the investment’s inherent value, when a position weighting needs to be downsized, when catalysts to recognize value no longer exist, when its original investment thesis changes, or when a better investment opportunity arises.

Although the Fund does not have a policy to concentrate assets in any one industry, the Adviser may, at times, determine that a certain industry or industries offer the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Therefore, the Adviser may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in an industry or industries, not to exceed 25% of the market value of the Fund’s total assets in any one industry at the time of purchase. The Fund expects to invest in a relatively small number of issuers.