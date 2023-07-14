Home
Evermore Global Value Fund

EVGBX
$10.69
Inv (EVGBX) Primary Inst (EVGIX)
EVGBX (Mutual Fund)

$10.69 -0.08 -0.74%
Inv (EVGBX) Primary Inst (EVGIX)
EVGBX (Mutual Fund)

$10.69 -0.08 -0.74%
Inv (EVGBX) Primary Inst (EVGIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$164 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EVGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Evermore Global Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Evermore
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    1645721
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Marcus

Fund Description

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund primarily seeks investments in the equity securities of companies that are both undervalued and undergoing change (“special situations”). Special situations are situations where the securities of a company are expected to appreciate as a result of company-specific developments (also referred to as “catalysts”) rather than general business conditions or movements of the market as a whole. Catalysts may include management changes, shareholder activism, and operational and financial restructurings (e.g., cost-cutting, asset sales, breakups, spinoffs, mergers, acquisitions, liquidations, share buybacks, recapitalizations, etc.).
The Fund takes an opportunistic approach to global value investing and may invest in securities of issuers located in any country, in any industry, and of any market capitalization (i.e., share price times the number of common stock shares outstanding) size.
The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its net assets in the securities of issuers it deems to be “family-controlled companies.”The Fund considers a family-controlled company to be a company in which an individual(s) or members of a family, directly or indirectly control a significant ownership interest - typically more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares - and can influence the destiny of the company through their involvement with, or control of, the company’s Board of Directors and/or through their C-suite position within the company.
The Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets, and may invest up to 100% of its assets, in the securities of issuers located in various foreign countries, including both developed and emerging markets. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to identify investment opportunities through extensive research and analysis of individual companies, and generally focuses less on stock market conditions or other macro factors. For these reasons, the Fund may seek investments in the securities of companies that the Adviser believes to be temporarily depressed.
The debt securities which the Fund may purchase may either be unrated, or rated in any rating category established by one or more independent rating organizations, such as S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”). The Fund may invest in securities that are rated in the medium to lowest rating categories by S&P and Moody’s, some of which may be so-called “junk bonds”. The Fund will invest in debt securities based on their current yields and overall potential for capital appreciation, and therefore, such debt securities will have varying maturity dates.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative instruments. These may include forward contracts, options and futures contracts. The Fund invests in derivatives primarily to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies, typically through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund also seeks to hedge exposure to certain markets and securities.
In addition, the Fund may engage in short sales for the following purposes: (i) to hedge against declines of long portfolio positions, (ii) in merger arbitrage situations, and (iii) to profit from declining market values of securities that the Adviser deems to be overvalued.
The Fund typically will hold an equity investment (other than an investment involving a merger arbitrage situation) for a substantial period of time (more than one year). The Adviser will generally sell an investment when it determines that its target value has been reached, when there has been a fundamental change in the business or capital structure of the company which significantly affects the investment’s inherent value, when a position weighting needs to be downsized, when catalysts to recognize value no longer exist, when its original investment thesis changes, or when a better investment opportunity arises.
Although the Fund does not have a policy to concentrate assets in any one industry, the Adviser may, at times, determine that a certain industry or industries offer the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Therefore, the Adviser may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in an industry or industries, not to exceed 25% of the market value of the Fund’s total assets in any one industry at the time of purchase. The Fund expects to invest in a relatively small number of issuers.
EVGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -44.3% 9.5% 26.28%
1 Yr 7.9% -51.1% 24.7% 78.06%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 99.32%
5 Yr -6.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 99.20%
10 Yr 0.9%* 1.0% 13.7% 98.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -50.5% 18.8% 52.70%
2021 1.6% -27.4% 103.5% 96.50%
2020 -2.4% 3.5% 66.4% 67.86%
2019 5.1% -64.5% 5.6% 63.49%
2018 -4.9% -9.3% 49.7% 71.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -44.3% 9.5% 23.08%
1 Yr 7.9% -51.1% 24.7% 75.48%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 98.65%
5 Yr -6.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 99.20%
10 Yr 1.9%* 1.0% 13.7% 98.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -50.6% 18.8% 52.70%
2021 1.6% -27.4% 103.5% 96.50%
2020 -2.4% 3.5% 66.4% 67.86%
2019 5.1% -64.5% 5.6% 72.22%
2018 -4.9% -9.3% 53.2% 87.74%

NAV & Total Return History

EVGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVGBX Category Low Category High EVGBX % Rank
Net Assets 164 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 36.25%
Number of Holdings 40 31 9561 93.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M 452 K 5.44 B 28.13%
Weighting of Top 10 52.19% 4.2% 63.4% 4.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Modern Times Group MTG AB B 12.32%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGBX % Rank
Stocks 		89.62% 40.59% 104.41% 90.63%
Convertible Bonds 		7.55% 0.00% 7.55% 0.63%
Cash 		2.83% -4.41% 47.07% 45.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 32.50%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 47.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 22.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGBX % Rank
Industrials 		24.48% 0.00% 53.77% 18.75%
Communication Services 		23.15% 0.00% 23.15% 0.63%
Financial Services 		18.37% 0.00% 75.07% 13.13%
Energy 		12.74% 0.00% 36.56% 5.63%
Technology 		9.45% 0.00% 93.40% 85.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.01% 0.00% 52.28% 20.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.93% 0.00% 71.20% 90.00%
Healthcare 		2.89% 0.00% 28.38% 76.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 71.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 82.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 89.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGBX % Rank
Non US 		67.16% 12.39% 83.06% 3.75%
US 		22.46% 6.76% 79.19% 96.25%

EVGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.43% 2.93% 26.25%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.30% 1.25% 81.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 18.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

EVGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 88.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 26.92%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 7.00% 145.00% 37.78%

EVGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVGBX Category Low Category High EVGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.96% 0.00% 14.18% 3.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVGBX Category Low Category High EVGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.92% 6.98% 7.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Marcus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

David E. Marcus is the lead portfolio manager for the segment of the International Fund’s assets managed by Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (“Evermore”). Marcus is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and a portfolio manager at Evermore. He has managed the Evermore Global Value Fund since its inception in 2010. Marcus has over 30 years of experience in investment management, including management of registered investment companies. For a majority of this time, Marcus has focused on investing in European and other foreign companies. Marcus graduated from Northeastern University in 1988. From 1988 to 2000, Marcus held a series of positions at Mutual Series Fund, including junior research analyst, research analyst, co-portfolio manager and portfolio manager. From November 1998 to January 2000, Marcus was portfolio manager of the Mutual European Fund and co-portfolio manager of the Mutual Shares Fund and Mutual Discovery Fund. During this time, Marcus also served as Senior Vice President and Director of European Investments for Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC. After leaving Franklin Mutual in early 2000, Marcus founded Marcstone Capital Management, L.P., a long/short European-focused equity manager, largely funded by Jan Stenbeck, the Swedish financier. After Stenbeck’s sudden death in late 2002, Marcus closed Marcstone and returned capital to its investors. In early 2003, Marcus co-founded Stonebrook Partners, LLC, the Stenbeck family office, and became an adviser to the Stenbeck family, in which capacity he helped restructure a number of the public and private companies that the family controlled. In June 2004, Marcus founded and served as managing partner of MarCap Investors, L.P., the investment manager of a European small-cap special situations fund, which he actively managed through the end of 2008 and wound down in 2009. Over the past fifteen years, Marcus has served on the board of directors of numerous companies, including: Novestra AB, a Swedish publicly-traded private equity firm with holdings in the U.S. and Europe; Pergo AB, a Swedish publicly-traded flooring company for which Marcus was instrumental in helping negotiate the sale of the company to the German company Pfleiderer AG; Scribona AB, a Swedish publicly-traded distributor of office products with sales in excess of $1 billion, for which Marcus, as Chairman of the Board, led the complete restructuring of the company and the negotiation to sell its operating assets; Miltope, Inc., a U.S. publicly-traded and subsequently acquired maker of ruggedized electronics for the U.S. military; and Modern Times Group AB, a Swedish publicly-traded pan-European media conglomerate. Marcus has gained significant operating experience through his active involvement on the above mentioned boards, as well as his involvement with the restructuring of a number of companies controlled by the Stenbeck family. Evermore has been a sub-advisor to the International Fund since 2017.

Thomas O

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Mr. O joined Evermore Global Advisors, LLC in January 2012 as a Research Analyst. Mr. O began his investment career in 2004 as an Investment Banking Analyst in Citigroup Global Markets’ Global Industrial Group. At Citigroup, Mr. O analyzed and worked on a broad range of transactions. After leaving Citigroup in 2005, Mr. O joined HSBC Capital (USA) Inc., a $1.5 billion private equity firm, as a Private Equity Associate. In 2008, Mr. O joined Amphor Capital Management LLC, an investment firm focused on alternative investments, as a Research Analyst. At Amphor, Mr. O focused on deep value, event-driven public equity investments. After leaving Amphor in 2010, Mr. O became a Research Analyst on a four-person team at Presidia Capital LLC, a $400 million value-oriented hedge fund. At Presidia, Mr. O focused on Asian investment opportunities in the real estate, retail/consumer, gaming and hospital sectors. Mr. O graduated from the New York University Stern School of Business in 2004 with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting.

Matthew Epstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Mr. Epstein joined Evermore Global Advisors, LLC in April 2014 as a Senior Research Analyst. Prior to joining Evermore, Mr. Epstein spent eight years as a Research Analyst at W.R. Huff Asset Management, a value-oriented investment management firm. At Huff, Mr. Epstein invested in publicly traded securities across the capital structure and worked on a number of private equity investments where he gained invaluable operating experience. Mr. Epstein also brings to Evermore extensive experience in credit analysis. Mr. Epstein graduated from New York University in 2005 with B.S. degrees in both Finance and International Business. Mr. Epstein became a CFA Charterholder in 2009 and received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

