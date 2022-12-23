Home
Name

As of 12/23/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EV Glb Incm Bld Exchange Traded Managed Fund

EVGBCNX | Fund

$9.78

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

EVGBCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EV Glb Incm Bld Exchange Traded Managed Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Michael A. Allison

Fund Description

EVGBCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGBCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% 41.99%
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% 75.86%
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 115.6% 83.95%
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGBCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 73.0% 88.40%
2021 9.3% -76.0% 74.8% 43.42%
2020 7.1% -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 16.9% -51.1% 336.8% N/A
2018 -21.2% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVGBCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% 42.14%
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% 75.50%
3 Yr N/A* -30.7% 115.6% 39.50%
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVGBCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 76.6% 73.78%
2021 9.3% -30.7% 76.8% 32.04%
2020 7.1% -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 22.1% -51.1% 341.1% N/A
2018 -8.2% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EVGBCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVGBCNX Category Low Category High EVGBCNX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 0 814 B 92.52%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 17358 9.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -28.8 B 134 B 58.96%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 0.0% 20474.3% 92.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.74%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 1.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp 1.56%
  4. Melrose Industries PLC 1.08%
  5. The Walt Disney Co 0.98%
  6. Apple Inc 0.98%
  7. ASML Holding NV 0.92%
  8. American Tower Corp 0.89%
  9. NextEra Energy Inc 0.89%
  10. Facebook Inc A 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVGBCNX % Rank
Stocks 		57.50% -142.98% 259.25% 55.61%
Bonds 		38.46% -955.59% 533.06% 36.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 80.89% 5.51%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 42.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 166.23% 10.20%
Cash 		0.00% -483.27% 7388.76% 60.89%

EVGBCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 928.63% 20.48%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 61.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% 71.77%

Sales Fees

EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVGBCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 80.20%

EVGBCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVGBCNX Category Low Category High EVGBCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 87.51% 9.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVGBCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVGBCNX Category Low Category High EVGBCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.10% 14.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVGBCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVGBCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael A. Allison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2016

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Allison, portfolio manager, joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Previously, beginning in 1988, he was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management, North America. From 1993 to 1998, he served as an equity research analyst for Fleet Investment Advisors. His experience includes serving as an investment analyst for Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, from 1991 to 1993, and Mahan, Cox, and Sullivan in Denver, CO, from 1988 to 1991. Mike earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Denver in 1990. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is an active member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Association for Investment Management and Research.

Jeffrey D. Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2016

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Mueller has served as a portfolio manager since December 2015 and is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. Prior to November 1, 2017, Mr. Mueller held similar positions at EVMI. Prior to joining EVMI as a Vice President in March 2015, Mr. Mueller was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Threadneedle Asset Management (2009-2015).

John H. Croft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2016

3.25

3.3%

John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.

Christopher M. Dyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2016

3.25

3.3%

Christopher Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for building and leading a global equity investment team, and managing global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 2001. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 43.76 4.66 4.5

