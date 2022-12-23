Mr. Allison, portfolio manager, joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Previously, beginning in 1988, he was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management, North America. From 1993 to 1998, he served as an equity research analyst for Fleet Investment Advisors. His experience includes serving as an investment analyst for Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, from 1991 to 1993, and Mahan, Cox, and Sullivan in Denver, CO, from 1988 to 1991. Mike earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Denver in 1990. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is an active member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Association for Investment Management and Research.