Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund

mutual fund
EVFTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (EVFTX) Primary S (EVTTX)
EVFTX (Mutual Fund)

E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (EVFTX) Primary S (EVTTX)
EVFTX (Mutual Fund)

E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (EVFTX) Primary S (EVTTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund

EVFTX | Fund

$10.02

$28.8 M

1.25%

$0.13

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 273.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund

EVFTX | Fund

$10.02

$28.8 M

1.25%

$0.13

1.33%

EVFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    E-Valuator Conservative/Moderate (30%-50%) RMS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    E-Valuator funds
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Miller

Fund Description

EVFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -8.3% 18.1% 74.22%
1 Yr 5.1% -13.3% 143.9% 41.66%
3 Yr -1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 69.62%
5 Yr -1.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 61.37%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 92.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -34.7% 92.4% 10.47%
2021 -3.8% -6.1% 19.5% 98.71%
2020 3.9% -7.5% 11.8% 15.21%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 30.59%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.0% 82.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -11.9% 18.1% 73.81%
1 Yr 5.1% -13.3% 143.9% 41.27%
3 Yr -1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 69.90%
5 Yr -1.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 72.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 92.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -34.7% 92.4% 10.47%
2021 -3.8% -6.1% 19.5% 98.71%
2020 3.9% -7.5% 11.8% 15.21%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 31.81%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.2% 93.89%

NAV & Total Return History

EVFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVFTX Category Low Category High EVFTX % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 658 K 207 B 94.40%
Number of Holdings 76 2 15351 48.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.7 M 660 K 48.5 B 93.45%
Weighting of Top 10 44.36% 8.4% 105.0% 47.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Short-Duration Real Return Instl 6.27%
  2. Dodge & Cox Global Bond I 3.51%
  3. American Funds American High-Inc F3 3.09%
  4. T. Rowe Price Instl Floating Rate 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVFTX % Rank
Bonds 		55.50% 0.00% 116.75% 1.09%
Stocks 		33.50% 0.00% 99.40% 97.95%
Cash 		9.76% -16.75% 81.51% 10.37%
Convertible Bonds 		1.40% 0.00% 23.84% 14.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 27.92% 42.43%
Other 		-0.27% -2.51% 25.19% 97.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVFTX % Rank
Technology 		22.85% 0.00% 44.21% 22.44%
Financial Services 		14.21% 0.00% 38.77% 56.63%
Healthcare 		11.64% 0.00% 29.35% 82.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.25% 0.00% 19.36% 27.22%
Industrials 		10.95% 0.00% 24.37% 37.62%
Communication Services 		7.78% 0.00% 23.67% 36.80%
Consumer Defense 		6.57% 0.00% 19.93% 52.53%
Energy 		4.55% 0.00% 85.65% 56.63%
Basic Materials 		4.19% 0.00% 33.35% 49.93%
Real Estate 		3.29% 0.00% 65.01% 53.21%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 99.55% 59.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVFTX % Rank
US 		28.77% -1.65% 98.67% 93.45%
Non US 		4.73% 0.00% 37.06% 70.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVFTX % Rank
Corporate 		49.49% 0.00% 98.21% 19.51%
Government 		26.86% 0.00% 97.26% 57.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.01% 0.14% 100.00% 43.52%
Securitized 		7.56% 0.00% 92.13% 76.26%
Derivative 		1.63% 0.00% 31.93% 17.46%
Municipal 		0.46% 0.00% 24.80% 33.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVFTX % Rank
US 		41.29% 0.00% 62.18% 5.59%
Non US 		14.21% 0.00% 84.73% 1.64%

EVFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.01% 17.63% 21.90%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.83% 52.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

EVFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 273.00% 0.00% 343.00% 98.97%

EVFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVFTX Category Low Category High EVFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.25% 0.00% 8.35% 45.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVFTX Category Low Category High EVFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -2.34% 19.41% 48.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Kevin Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, served as a portfolio manager to the Predecessor Fund since its inception on May 26, 2016 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Miller created and began managing risk managed strategies for individual and corporate clients in 1997. His philosophy is grounded on the ability to maintain an independent perspective. Asset allocations of each Risk Managed Strategy are focused on the prudent, industry accepted standards toward volatility that is suitable to investors of varying risk temperaments. In 2012, Kevin successfully launched a series of Risk Managed collective investment funds that provided investment management services to thousands of investors. As the representative of the sub-advisor to the collective funds that were the predecessor funds to the Funds, Mr. Miller practiced the concept of selecting managers that have below average expense ratios, with below average volatility, and consistently above average returns relative to the average of their respective peers (per Morningstar, Inc.) is the recipe to Mr. Miller’s success. Mr. Miller was working with clients (individuals and corporations) as an investment advisor representative of Intervest International, Inc. since February 2006 assisting with the proper selection of money managers and asset allocation in a suitable manner to each client’s risk temperament. Prior to this, Mr. Miller was a registered representative with Intervest International Equities Corp. since November 1986.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×