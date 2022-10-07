Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
* Annualized
|Period
|EVERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|0.55%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|EVERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|0.55%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVERX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 10, 2022
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2020
2.02
2.0%
Mike Trihy, CFA, joined Bow River Capital as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and is currently responsible for portfolio construction and investment research for the Fund. Prior to joining Bow River Capital in 2019, Mr. Trihy was a Portfolio Manager at Partners Group, a Swiss-based global private markets manager. Mike joined Partners Group in January 2017 and was responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management for separate account and evergreen fund mandates in the Americas region, including the largest private equity-focused tender offer fund globally. During his time as Portfolio Manager, the evergreen funds under his mandate delivered consistent total returns with low levels of volatility, while maintaining appropriate liquidity and a high level of portfolio diversification. He has constructed portfolios across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real assets, private credit, and liquid investments (equity and credit). Before his time at Partners Group, Mr. Trihy worked six years as a Client Portfolio Manager at Red Rocks Capital, a Denver-based asset manager focused on Listed Private Equity investments. He was responsible for investment research and portfolio management of the firm's equity index products.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2020
2.02
2.0%
Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Mr. Wham spent thirteen years as a partner at Denver-based Westfield Company where he led the capitalization of numerous real estate investments exceeding $1 billion in total value. As President and Chief Operating Officer at Bow River Capital, Mr. Wham is responsible for overseeing operations of Bow River Capital and its funds, investor relations, and engaging specialized and experienced personnel to advise on potential new fund opportunities. Additionally, he oversees the real estate group and co-chairs the advisory board for the 2017 Buyout Fund. Mr. Wham represents a “C-level” point of contact for all Bow River Capital investors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2020
2.02
2.0%
Jeremy Held, CFA, is currently responsible for Bow River Capital’s registered asset management business including investment oversight, research and product development. Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Mr. Held was the Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer at ALPS Advisors, a Denver-based asset manager that specializes in registered fund vehicles focused on real assets and alternative investments. Mr. Held began his career at ALPS in 1996 and helped lead a variety of business initiatives over two decades, including the launch of the firm’s asset management business in 2007. Mr. Held has a strong track record launching innovative investment products, including the world’s first Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”), as well as the first Listed Private Equity (“LPE”) mutual fund. Mr. Held was ultimately responsible for all aspects of the ALPS Advisors business, overseeing 44 registered investment companies and more than $20 billion in assets. Mr. Held has significant investment oversight experience, advising several registered mutual fund boards and serving as President of Red Rocks Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALPS focused on Listed Private Equity investments.
