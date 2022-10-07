Mike Trihy, CFA, joined Bow River Capital as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and is currently responsible for portfolio construction and investment research for the Fund. Prior to joining Bow River Capital in 2019, Mr. Trihy was a Portfolio Manager at Partners Group, a Swiss-based global private markets manager. Mike joined Partners Group in January 2017 and was responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management for separate account and evergreen fund mandates in the Americas region, including the largest private equity-focused tender offer fund globally. During his time as Portfolio Manager, the evergreen funds under his mandate delivered consistent total returns with low levels of volatility, while maintaining appropriate liquidity and a high level of portfolio diversification. He has constructed portfolios across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real assets, private credit, and liquid investments (equity and credit). Before his time at Partners Group, Mr. Trihy worked six years as a Client Portfolio Manager at Red Rocks Capital, a Denver-based asset manager focused on Listed Private Equity investments. He was responsible for investment research and portfolio management of the firm's equity index products.