Kevin Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, served as a portfolio manager to the Predecessor Fund since its inception on May 26, 2016 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Miller created and began managing risk managed strategies for individual and corporate clients in 1997. His philosophy is grounded on the ability to maintain an independent perspective. Asset allocations of each Risk Managed Strategy are focused on the prudent, industry accepted standards toward volatility that is suitable to investors of varying risk temperaments. In 2012, Kevin successfully launched a series of Risk Managed collective investment funds that provided investment management services to thousands of investors. As the representative of the sub-advisor to the collective funds that were the predecessor funds to the Funds, Mr. Miller practiced the concept of selecting managers that have below average expense ratios, with below average volatility, and consistently above average returns relative to the average of their respective peers (per Morningstar, Inc.) is the recipe to Mr. Miller’s success. Mr. Miller was working with clients (individuals and corporations) as an investment advisor representative of Intervest International, Inc. since February 2006 assisting with the proper selection of money managers and asset allocation in a suitable manner to each client’s risk temperament. Prior to this, Mr. Miller was a registered representative with Intervest International Equities Corp. since November 1986.