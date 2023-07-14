Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
25.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$12 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 2.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 169.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.
The Adviser’s “bottom-up” stock selection approach is generally characterized as growth at a reasonable price, which focuses on three key drivers: revenue growth, cash flow and return on equity. The Adviser searches for growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are also trading at reasonable valuations.
The Emerging Europe Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in the emerging markets of Eastern Europe. The equity and equity-related securities in which the fund primarily invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, companies located in the emerging markets of Eastern Europe, and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)).
In general, Eastern European countries are in the early stages of industrial, economic or capital market development. Eastern European countries may include countries that were, until recently, governed by communist governments or countries that, for any other reason, have failed to achieve levels of industrial production, market activity, or other measures of economic development typical of the developed European countries.
Although the fund may invest in any Eastern European country, it currently focuses its investment in companies located in Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Turkey. The Adviser considers the following countries to be in Eastern Europe: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, FYR Macedonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.
The fund will consider investments in Eastern Europe to be the following:
|1.
|securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of any Eastern European country or have a principal office in an Eastern European country;
|2.
|securities of issuers that derive a majority of their revenues from business in Eastern European countries, or have a majority of their assets in Eastern European countries at the time of the fund’s investment; or
|3.
|securities that are traded principally on a securities exchange in an Eastern European country. (For this purpose, investment companies that invest principally in securities of companies located in one or more Eastern European countries will also be considered to be located in an Eastern European country, as will American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) with respect to the securities of companies located in Eastern European countries.)
The Emerging Europe Fund invests at least 25% of its total assets in securities of companies involved in oil, gas or banking. In determining whether a company is involved in oil, gas or banking, the fund will use the Bloomberg Industry Classification System. For a full list of the Bloomberg-classified industries involving oil, gas or banking, see the discussion of non-fundamental investment restrictions in the statement of additional information (SAI).
However, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in any one Bloomberg-classified industry involving oil, gas, or banking, such as, among others, Drilling & Drilling Support, Exploration & Production, Integrated Oils, Midstream – Oil & Gas, Oilfield Services & Equipment, Refining & Marketing, Banks, and Diversified Banks; provided, however, if at the time of purchase a corresponding industry classification represents 20% or more of the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe 10/40 Index (Net Total Return), the fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in the corresponding Bloomberg-classified industry.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities, including debt securities of any credit quality, of governments and companies located anywhere in the world.
The fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.
The fund may participate in private placements and initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund also may purchase call and put options, and enter into covered option writing transactions. The fund’s use of options may also include participation in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS). In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.
The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.
|Period
|EUROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|29.81%
|1 Yr
|25.1%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|29.81%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-86.7%
|82.5%
|90.20%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-68.4%
|34.4%
|89.11%
|10 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-44.2%
|17.3%
|91.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|EUROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.1%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|93.00%
|2021
|5.4%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|57.14%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|6.2%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|24.74%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|57.61%
|Period
|EUROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|14.42%
|1 Yr
|25.1%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|14.42%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-86.7%
|82.5%
|91.09%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-68.4%
|38.9%
|88.51%
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-44.2%
|23.1%
|91.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|EUROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.1%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|93.00%
|2021
|5.4%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|57.14%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|6.2%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|24.74%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|57.61%
|EUROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUROX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 M
|500 K
|6.04 B
|88.46%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|13
|873
|30.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.6 M
|996 K
|3.17 B
|91.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.32%
|10.1%
|100.0%
|84.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUROX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.03%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|81.73%
|Bonds
|3.75%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|0.96%
|Cash
|0.22%
|-2.00%
|100.00%
|73.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|10.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.90%
|31.19%
|21.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|14.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUROX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.73%
|0.00%
|64.45%
|33.00%
|Energy
|14.55%
|0.00%
|40.11%
|22.00%
|Basic Materials
|12.64%
|0.00%
|50.50%
|30.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.88%
|0.00%
|34.93%
|25.00%
|Utilities
|11.70%
|0.00%
|40.46%
|12.00%
|Communication Services
|9.40%
|0.00%
|26.06%
|21.00%
|Industrials
|5.24%
|0.00%
|39.81%
|77.00%
|Consumer Defense
|3.20%
|0.00%
|28.14%
|72.00%
|Healthcare
|1.55%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|61.00%
|Real Estate
|0.07%
|0.00%
|30.80%
|79.00%
|Technology
|0.05%
|0.00%
|44.58%
|78.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EUROX % Rank
|Non US
|96.02%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|71.15%
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|49.47%
|38.46%
|EUROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.09%
|4.32%
|2.94%
|Management Fee
|1.07%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|96.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|17.12%
|EUROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EUROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EUROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|169.00%
|4.00%
|217.50%
|98.90%
|EUROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUROX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.20%
|0.00%
|14.40%
|80.77%
|EUROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EUROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EUROX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-4.11%
|6.59%
|41.35%
|EUROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2008
13.57
13.6%
Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2015
7.11
7.1%
Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|31.8
|8.09
|10.64
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...