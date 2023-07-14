The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.

The Adviser’s “bottom-up” stock selection approach is generally characterized as growth at a reasonable price, which focuses on three key drivers: revenue growth, cash flow and return on equity. The Adviser searches for growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are also trading at reasonable valuations.

The Emerging Europe Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in the emerging markets of Eastern Europe. The equity and equity-related securities in which the fund primarily invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, companies located in the emerging markets of Eastern Europe, and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)).

In general, Eastern European countries are in the early stages of industrial, economic or capital market development. Eastern European countries may include countries that were, until recently, governed by communist governments or countries that, for any other reason, have failed to achieve levels of industrial production, market activity, or other measures of economic development typical of the developed European countries.

Although the fund may invest in any Eastern European country, it currently focuses its investment in companies located in Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Turkey. The Adviser considers the following countries to be in Eastern Europe: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, FYR Macedonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The fund will consider investments in Eastern Europe to be the following:

1. securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of any Eastern European country or have a principal office in an Eastern European country;

2. securities of issuers that derive a majority of their revenues from business in Eastern European countries, or have a majority of their assets in Eastern European countries at the time of the fund’s investment; or

3. securities that are traded principally on a securities exchange in an Eastern European country. (For this purpose, investment companies that invest principally in securities of companies located in one or more Eastern European countries will also be considered to be located in an Eastern European country, as will American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) with respect to the securities of companies located in Eastern European countries.)

The Emerging Europe Fund invests at least 25% of its total assets in securities of companies involved in oil, gas or banking. In determining whether a company is involved in oil, gas or banking, the fund will use the Bloomberg Industry Classification System. For a full list of the Bloomberg-classified industries involving oil, gas or banking, see the discussion of non-fundamental investment restrictions in the statement of additional information (SAI).

However, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in any one Bloomberg-classified industry involving oil, gas, or banking, such as, among others, Drilling & Drilling Support, Exploration & Production, Integrated Oils, Midstream – Oil & Gas, Oilfield Services & Equipment, Refining & Marketing, Banks, and Diversified Banks; provided, however, if at the time of purchase a corresponding industry classification represents 20% or more of the fund’s benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe 10/40 Index (Net Total Return), the fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in the corresponding Bloomberg-classified industry.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities, including debt securities of any credit quality, of governments and companies located anywhere in the world.

The fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.

The fund may participate in private placements and initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund also may purchase call and put options, and enter into covered option writing transactions. The fund’s use of options may also include participation in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS). In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.