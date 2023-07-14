Home
Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund Inc.

mutual fund
EUGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.26 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (EUGDX) Primary A (EUGAX) Other (EUGCX) C (MSEEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund Inc.

EUGAX | Fund

$23.26

$177 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.5%

1 yr return

35.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EUGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wendy Wang

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in high quality established and emerging companies located in Europe that the investment team believes are undervalued at the time of purchase.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser seeks high quality established and emerging companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. Fundamental research drives the investment process. The Adviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG).
The Adviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the Adviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the Adviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the Adviser deems materially important. The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.
The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by issuers located in European countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. European countries are defined as countries included in the MSCI Europe Index. A company is considered to be located in Europe if (i) it is organized under the laws of a European country and has a principal office in a European country; (ii) it derives at
least 50% of its total revenues or profits from businesses in Europe or has at least 50% of its assets in Europe; or (iii) its equity securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in Europe.
For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of issuers located in Europe, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to issuers located in Europe.
The Fund may also invest in emerging market or developing countries. The Fund invests principally in common stocks and other equity securities.
Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
Read More

EUGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.5% -15.2% 34.7% 2.06%
1 Yr 35.9% -9.7% 40.5% 8.25%
3 Yr 0.4%* -2.6% 12.1% 82.11%
5 Yr 3.8%* -6.5% 8.2% 39.56%
10 Yr 2.9%* -3.1% 8.6% 37.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.7% -45.1% -3.8% 97.89%
2021 4.4% -4.5% 11.4% 80.85%
2020 12.8% -6.9% 13.1% 2.15%
2019 5.3% 1.8% 9.7% 50.00%
2018 -2.9% -9.6% -1.8% 10.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.5% -29.2% 34.7% 2.06%
1 Yr 35.9% -25.4% 62.0% 8.16%
3 Yr 0.4%* -2.2% 11.9% 83.33%
5 Yr 3.8%* -6.5% 13.3% 37.50%
10 Yr 4.0%* -3.1% 10.5% 41.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.7% -45.1% -3.8% 97.89%
2021 4.4% -4.5% 11.4% 80.85%
2020 12.8% -6.9% 13.1% 2.15%
2019 5.3% 1.8% 9.7% 50.00%
2018 -2.9% -9.6% -1.8% 12.79%

NAV & Total Return History

EUGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EUGAX Category Low Category High EUGAX % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 61.86%
Number of Holdings 32 7 1788 92.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 46.39%
Weighting of Top 10 54.45% 4.3% 87.9% 2.11%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EUGAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 0.10% 108.46% 88.66%
Cash 		2.72% -81.12% 99.90% 22.68%
Other 		1.08% -12.19% 3.61% 16.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 14.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 13.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 8.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUGAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		37.84% 0.00% 37.84% 1.05%
Consumer Defense 		15.91% 0.00% 23.04% 6.32%
Industrials 		14.32% 2.47% 34.57% 69.47%
Technology 		14.00% 0.00% 27.53% 22.11%
Communication Services 		9.19% 0.00% 11.10% 8.42%
Healthcare 		8.74% 0.00% 28.53% 70.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.55% 71.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.81% 75.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 36.14% 95.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 73.53% 80.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 19.84% 94.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EUGAX % Rank
Non US 		91.55% 0.00% 106.03% 85.57%
US 		4.65% 0.00% 95.38% 9.28%

EUGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.07% 5.71% 25.77%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.06% 1.19% 61.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.88%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.25% 58.33%

Sales Fees

EUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 66.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 1.68% 184.00% 41.67%

EUGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EUGAX Category Low Category High EUGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 60.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EUGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EUGAX Category Low Category High EUGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -1.72% 4.23% 95.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EUGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EUGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wendy Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Wendy Wang is an investor for the Global Opportunity team. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Wendy was a research associate for consumer and renewable energy sectors at CLSA and Yuanta. Previously, she was a corporate finance analyst at McKinsey & Company. Wendy received a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

