Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, including common stock, options, preferred stock and convertible debt. Healthcare and life sciences companies include those companies that derive or are expected to derive 50% or more of their revenue from healthcare and life science products and services including, but not limited to, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, life science tools, medical devices, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, synthetic biology, agricultural and environmental management, and pharmaceutical manufacturing products and services. These companies may include private and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid (“Illiquid Investments”). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. These companies may include development stage companies. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”) utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential and that are capable of serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. The Adviser favors investments that it believes will have relatively low correlation to the overall market. The valuation of these investments may respond dramatically to clinical trial outcomes or regulatory decisions, providing atypical upside or downside volatility.

The Adviser uses options strategies, such as calls, covered calls, and puts on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities. The Adviser only makes use of these derivative strategies where the derivatives’ underlying security is within or related to the sectors in which the Fund normally invests.

The Fund concentrates investments in the drug-related industries because, under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in drug-related industries. This group of industries includes pharmaceutical, biotech and similar companies that primarily develop, produce or distribute drugs, medicines, diagnostic chemicals and biological products used to diagnose, prevent or treat diseases or maintain health.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund investsin. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company’s practices are no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.