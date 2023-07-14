Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
ETNDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.83 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ETIDX) Primary A (ETADX) N (ETNDX) C (ETCDX)
ETNDX (Mutual Fund)

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.83 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ETIDX) Primary A (ETADX) N (ETNDX) C (ETCDX)
ETNDX (Mutual Fund)

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.83 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (ETIDX) Primary A (ETADX) N (ETNDX) C (ETCDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund

ETNDX | Fund

$14.83

$463 M

0.66%

$0.10

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

Net Assets

$463 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund

ETNDX | Fund

$14.83

$463 M

0.66%

$0.10

1.19%

ETNDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eventide Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dolores Bamford

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in dividend-paying securities. The Fund has broad discretion to invest in securities selected by the Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), in the pursuit of the Fund’s objectives and to maintain flexibility for investing in domestic and foreign securities across all market capitalizations and economic sectors without limitation. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be made either directly or through American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund is focused on identifying and investing in companies capable of increasing profitability, growth, and dividend growth by serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) is invested in the securities of dividend paying companies. Although the Fund expects to invest primarily in dividend paying common stocks (including ADRs), the Fund may invest in other securities to pursue the Fund’s investment objectives. These other securities include yieldcos (e.g., dividend growth-oriented public companies created by a parent company, which bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate cash flow), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible bonds, preferred stocks, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund may invest in a particular type of security without limitation but limits its investment in a particular industry and in MLPs to less than 25% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid.

The Adviser utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential. The Adviser favors investments that it believes will have relatively low correlation or volatility to the overall market. The Adviser seeks to invest in securities that, in its opinion, are attractively valued, provide attractive current income, provide income appreciation potential, provide capital appreciation potential, and/or help to reduce overall portfolio volatility.

The Adviser may use options, such as puts or calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes it to be prudent. To enhance income, the Adviser has the ability to sell call options on stocks held in the portfolio (covered call writing). In exchange for the option premium received, the Fund gives up potential upside in the underlying stock. The Adviser also has the ability to write put options on stocks that it has deemed to be attractive purchases at lower price levels.

The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. in The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.
Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.
Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.
Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.
Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.

Distribution Policy. The Fund’s distribution policy is to make approximately four distributions to shareholders per calendar year. The frequency of distributions is based on the availability of distributable income and the investment needs of the Fund. The level of periodic distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the Fund’s distribution rate or the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About Each Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Distribution Policy and Goals.”

Read More

ETNDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -23.7% 31.6% 61.62%
1 Yr 9.2% -41.1% 28.9% 52.53%
3 Yr 9.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 28.80%
5 Yr 8.7%* -15.0% 80.8% 2.78%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -52.6% 20.1% 77.44%
2021 13.2% -25.0% 15.1% 3.66%
2020 7.3% -2.9% 196.6% 8.94%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 8.3% 42.45%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 24.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -27.0% 31.6% 55.05%
1 Yr 9.2% -41.1% 48.6% 43.83%
3 Yr 9.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 27.81%
5 Yr 8.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 8.24%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -52.6% 20.1% 77.44%
2021 13.2% -25.0% 15.1% 3.66%
2020 7.3% -2.9% 196.6% 8.94%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 8.3% 42.45%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 25.44%

NAV & Total Return History

ETNDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETNDX Category Low Category High ETNDX % Rank
Net Assets 463 M 481 K 145 B 44.33%
Number of Holdings 52 1 2445 72.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 30.40%
Weighting of Top 10 34.32% 2.9% 100.0% 25.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Agilent Technologies Inc 4.24%
  2. nVent Electric PLC 4.05%
  3. NextEra Energy Partners LP 4.05%
  4. Steris PLC 3.79%
  5. Steris PLC 3.79%
  6. Steris PLC 3.79%
  7. Steris PLC 3.79%
  8. Steris PLC 3.79%
  9. Steris PLC 3.79%
  10. Steris PLC 3.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETNDX % Rank
Stocks 		92.82% 0.00% 100.57% 91.96%
Cash 		2.98% -2.51% 100.00% 29.15%
Convertible Bonds 		1.78% 0.00% 1.78% 0.75%
Preferred Stocks 		1.65% 0.00% 21.68% 2.01%
Bonds 		0.77% 0.00% 6.81% 3.02%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 11.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETNDX % Rank
Industrials 		21.65% 0.00% 45.89% 10.83%
Real Estate 		16.30% 0.00% 25.82% 2.27%
Technology 		12.67% 0.00% 40.65% 79.85%
Financial Services 		11.75% 0.00% 46.10% 77.08%
Utilities 		10.62% 0.00% 18.97% 5.04%
Healthcare 		9.15% 0.00% 47.15% 72.80%
Energy 		7.97% 0.00% 58.13% 17.63%
Basic Materials 		3.95% 0.00% 26.18% 76.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.73% 2.49% 46.48% 97.98%
Consumer Defense 		2.21% 0.00% 32.18% 87.66%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 88.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETNDX % Rank
US 		87.38% 0.00% 100.04% 86.93%
Non US 		5.44% 0.00% 27.19% 22.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETNDX % Rank
Corporate 		54.62% 0.00% 97.58% 2.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		45.38% 0.00% 100.00% 94.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 11.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.11%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.11%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 93.66% 10.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETNDX % Rank
US 		0.77% 0.00% 6.81% 3.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.54%

ETNDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.03% 33.98% 36.67%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 56.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.00% 27.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 39.69%

Sales Fees

ETNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ETNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 321.00% 39.54%

ETNDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETNDX Category Low Category High ETNDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 3.08% 28.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETNDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETNDX Category Low Category High ETNDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -2.06% 3.38% 54.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETNDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETNDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dolores Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Dolores Bamford, CFA, serves as Director of Investment Research and Portfolio Manager for the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund, and the Eventide Core Bond Fund. Ms. Bamford has over 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Eventide in 2019, she was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 13 years (2002-2015), most recently as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on U.S. Value Equity. She also led Goldman Sachs’s U.S. Responsible Equity investments and co-led the Global Sustain Equity investments. Previously, she was with Putnam Investments for 10 years (1992-2002), where she served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager and Analyst on multiple value investments. Before that, she was with Fidelity Investments (1988-1990), where she served in investment research. Ms. Bamford holds an S.M. in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a dual-M.A. in Theology and Church History from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Economics from Wellesley College. She is a CFA Charterholder and member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×