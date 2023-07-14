Home
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
ETMGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.62 -0.07 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (ETMGX) Primary C (ECMGX) Inst (EIMGX)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund

ETMGX | Fund

$29.62

$121 M

0.14%

$0.04

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$121 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund

ETMGX | Fund

$29.62

$121 M

0.14%

$0.04

1.11%

ETMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    3253479
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Griffith Noble

Fund Description

ETMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -21.9% 50.1% 78.21%
1 Yr 9.7% -72.8% 36.6% 60.30%
3 Yr 7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.63%
5 Yr 1.2%* -42.6% 12.7% 16.76%
10 Yr 3.9%* -23.1% 11.9% 16.06%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -82.1% 547.9% 4.80%
2021 5.5% -69.3% 196.9% 8.67%
2020 3.9% -28.2% 32.1% 93.69%
2019 4.6% -3.2% 9.3% 61.48%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 30.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -24.8% 50.1% 76.86%
1 Yr 9.7% -72.8% 36.6% 58.45%
3 Yr 7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.63%
5 Yr 1.2%* -42.6% 14.6% 21.83%
10 Yr 6.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 19.63%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -82.1% 547.9% 4.80%
2021 5.5% -69.3% 196.9% 8.67%
2020 3.9% -28.2% 32.1% 93.69%
2019 4.6% -3.2% 9.3% 61.48%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 50.67%

NAV & Total Return History

ETMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETMGX Category Low Category High ETMGX % Rank
Net Assets 121 M 183 K 28 B 82.15%
Number of Holdings 75 6 1336 72.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 46 M 59 K 2.7 B 76.77%
Weighting of Top 10 24.18% 5.9% 100.0% 40.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 3.30%
  2. RealPage Inc 3.10%
  3. CBIZ Inc 3.06%
  4. Valvoline Inc 2.59%
  5. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 2.53%
  6. Nomad Foods Ltd 2.44%
  7. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 2.40%
  8. Altair Engineering Inc Class A 2.31%
  9. ONE Gas Inc 2.24%
  10. Chemed Corp 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETMGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 77.52% 101.30% 41.25%
Cash 		1.98% -1.30% 22.49% 53.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 40.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 51.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 38.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 38.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETMGX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.92% 0.00% 42.95% 6.57%
Industrials 		16.83% 0.00% 36.64% 55.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.69% 0.00% 40.68% 13.97%
Healthcare 		15.51% 0.00% 47.90% 80.30%
Technology 		11.10% 2.91% 75.51% 96.30%
Real Estate 		7.28% 0.00% 15.31% 9.76%
Consumer Defense 		4.92% 0.00% 13.56% 30.64%
Energy 		2.64% 0.00% 55.49% 50.17%
Utilities 		2.63% 0.00% 5.57% 5.72%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 10.30% 46.13%
Communication Services 		1.93% 0.00% 15.31% 57.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETMGX % Rank
US 		97.28% 67.06% 99.56% 15.49%
Non US 		0.74% 0.00% 26.08% 86.36%

ETMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.05% 27.56% 55.97%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.05% 4.05% 14.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

ETMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 74.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ETMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 32.75%

ETMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETMGX Category Low Category High ETMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 1.90% 43.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETMGX Category Low Category High ETMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -4.08% 1.10% 11.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Griffith Noble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Michael McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

