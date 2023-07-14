The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a broad range of equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”), utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio and seeks to identify and invest the Fund’s assets in companies capable of sustaining and/or increasing profitability and/or revenue growth and that serve well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. Equity securities that the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, common stocks (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)), yieldcos, (e.g., dividend growth-oriented public companies created by a parent company, which bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets, such as solar and wind power, in order to generate cash flow), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible bonds, preferred stocks, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in large capitalization companies. The Fund considers its investment in derivatives, based on their marked to market value, when determining its compliance with this test. Large capitalization companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”). The capitalization range of the Index is between $3.0 billion and $2.2 trillion as of September 30, 2022. The size of the companies included in the Index will change with market conditions.

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities in companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through ADRs. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in the stock of companies in one or more sectors of the economy, such as the technology, industrial, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors. The Fund concentrates investments in the software and semiconductor industries because, under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in companies in this group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

The Fund may invest in private companies and other companies whose shares may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid (“Illiquid Investments”). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. The Fund may invest in development stage companies. The Adviser may use options strategies, such as puts and covered calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks in companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.