The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through investments in income-producing securities issued by entities deemed by the Adviser to be serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. Income-producing securities that the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds; preferred stocks, convertible debt and other hybrid securities that have debt and equity characteristics but are predominantly debt in nature; agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities (including auto loans and leases, equipment loans and leases, and credit cards); green bonds (i.e., bonds that allow issuers to use proceeds for environmental projects); social bonds (i.e., bonds that allow issuers to use proceeds for social projects); sustainable bonds (i.e. bonds that are a combination of green and social bonds); government agency debt instruments; and municipal bonds (collectively, “Bonds”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Bonds.

Fixed income investments may be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average effective portfolio duration will not exceed five years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage pre-payment rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The more sensitive a security is to changes in interest rates, the higher its volatility risk. For example, if a bond has a duration of 5 years, a 1% rise in rates would result in approximately a 5% decline in the bond’s price. If a bond has a duration of 10 years, a 1% rise in interest rates would result in approximately a 10% decline in the bond’s price. The Fund may invest in bonds of any credit quality, including, without limitation, non-investment grade bonds rated below Baa3 by Moody’s or below BBB- by S&P (also known as “junk” bonds) but expects to invest predominantly in investment grade securities. With respect to both fixed income and equity securities, the Fund may invest in the securities of foreign entities and may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Adviser uses Its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Investments that meet the Adviser’s values criteria are analyzed by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) for possible inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser builds the Fund’s portfolio based on macroeconomic trends and forecasts in economic growth, inflation expectations, and monetary policy. The Sub-Adviser strives to generate excess return through sector allocation (adjusting allocations across major sectors of the bond market based on assessments of fundamentals and current versus historical valuation relationships), duration management (holding securities to optimize interest rates), yield curve positioning (adjusting holdings to capitalize on expected changes in the Treasury yield curve), and security selection. The ability of the Sub-Adviser to deliver returns varies according to the economic and market environment. The Sub-Adviser’s methods are intended to accumulate value over a full market cycle.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company’s practices are no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.