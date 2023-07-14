Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in India and surrounding countries of the Indian subcontinent (“Greater India investments”) (the “80% Policy”). A company will be considered to be in India or another country if it is domiciled in or derives more than 50% of its revenue or profits from that country. Greater India investments are typically listed on stock exchanges in countries of the Indian subcontinent, but also include securities traded in markets outside these countries, including securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its total assets in equity securities of Indian companies, and no more than 10% of its total assets in companies located in countries other than India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund invests in securities issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. The Fund may make direct investments in companies in private placement transactions. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. At times, the Fund may attempt to hedge foreign currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts and options. The Fund may utilize index or stock futures for the limited purpose of managing cash flows. The Fund limits investment in such index or stock futures to not more than 20% of its total assets.

The Fund’s investments are selected using a valuation discipline based on industry specific metrics, to purchase what the investment sub-adviser believes are well-positioned, cash-generating businesses run by shareholder-oriented management teams. From a valuation perspective, the investment sub-adviser generally looks for companies where its proprietary estimate of their earnings, asset value or cash flow is meaningfully different from consensus; or where the investment sub-adviser believes growth in intrinsic value is not reflected in the share price. Allocation of the Fund’s investments is determined by the investment sub-adviser’s assessment of a company’s upside potential and downside risk, how attractive it appears relative to other holdings, and how the addition will impact sector and industry weightings. The largest overweights relative to the Fund’s benchmark are given to companies the investment sub-adviser believes have the most upside return potential relative to their contribution to overall portfolio risk. Stocks will generally be sold when they have achieved their perceived long-term value or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.