Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund

mutual fund
ETAHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.83 +0.04 +0.11%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (ETIHX) Primary C (ETCHX) A (ETAHX) N (ETNHX)
ETAHX (Mutual Fund)

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.83 +0.04 +0.11%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (ETIHX) Primary C (ETCHX) A (ETAHX) N (ETNHX)
ETAHX (Mutual Fund)

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.83 +0.04 +0.11%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (ETIHX) Primary C (ETCHX) A (ETAHX) N (ETNHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund

ETAHX | Fund

$36.83

$1.25 B

0.00%

1.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

34.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$1.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund

ETAHX | Fund

$36.83

$1.25 B

0.00%

1.53%

ETAHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eventide Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Finny Kuruvilla

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, including common stock, options, preferred stock and convertible debt. Healthcare and life sciences companies include those companies that derive or are expected to derive 50% or more of their revenue from healthcare and life science products and services including, but not limited to, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, life science tools, medical devices, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, synthetic biology, agricultural and environmental management, and pharmaceutical manufacturing products and services. These companies may include private and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid (“Illiquid Investments”). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. These companies may include development stage companies. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”) utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential and that are capable of serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. The Adviser favors investments that it believes will have relatively low correlation to the overall market. The valuation of these investments may respond dramatically to clinical trial outcomes or regulatory decisions, providing atypical upside or downside volatility.

The Adviser uses options strategies, such as calls, covered calls, and puts on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities. The Adviser only makes use of these derivative strategies where the derivatives’ underlying security is within or related to the sectors in which the Fund normally invests.

The Fund concentrates investments in the drug-related industries because, under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in drug-related industries. This group of industries includes pharmaceutical, biotech and similar companies that primarily develop, produce or distribute drugs, medicines, diagnostic chemicals and biological products used to diagnose, prevent or treat diseases or maintain health.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund investsin. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.
Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.
Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.
Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.
Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company’s practices are no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.

Read More

ETAHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -11.3% 31.3% 6.10%
1 Yr 34.5% -23.6% 34.8% 1.83%
3 Yr -5.1%* -21.3% 15.7% 67.95%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.0% 12.1% 47.83%
10 Yr 10.4%* -6.2% 16.0% 10.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -53.9% 5.0% 84.97%
2021 -13.6% -22.3% 12.3% 94.12%
2020 9.7% -4.7% 41.4% 13.51%
2019 11.6% -10.2% 13.1% 3.03%
2018 -1.5% -5.7% 16.7% 52.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -50.0% 21.6% 5.49%
1 Yr 34.5% -60.2% 34.8% 1.82%
3 Yr -5.1%* -21.3% 17.8% 71.05%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.0% 16.9% 54.14%
10 Yr 10.7%* -6.2% 18.5% 19.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -53.9% 5.0% 84.97%
2021 -13.6% -22.3% 12.3% 94.12%
2020 9.7% -4.7% 41.4% 13.51%
2019 11.6% -10.2% 13.1% 3.03%
2018 -1.5% -5.7% 16.7% 57.14%

NAV & Total Return History

ETAHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETAHX Category Low Category High ETAHX % Rank
Net Assets 1.25 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 41.46%
Number of Holdings 71 25 473 58.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 683 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 33.13%
Weighting of Top 10 42.97% 12.3% 80.8% 60.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prometheus Biosciences Inc 7.68%
  2. Karuna Therapeutics Inc 5.97%
  3. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd 5.59%
  4. MyoKardia Inc 4.95%
  5. Zymeworks Inc Registered Shs When Issued 4.89%
  6. argenx SE ADR 4.56%
  7. Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR 4.24%
  8. Trillium Therapeutics Inc 4.15%
  9. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 3.87%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETAHX % Rank
Stocks 		85.37% 85.37% 106.13% 99.38%
Preferred Stocks 		7.23% 0.00% 7.86% 3.13%
Cash 		5.73% -0.04% 9.01% 8.13%
Other 		1.65% -22.99% 3.38% 12.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 61.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 60.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETAHX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 27.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 61.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 61.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 61.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 68.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 58.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 61.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 63.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 61.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 73.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETAHX % Rank
US 		72.16% 53.67% 104.41% 90.00%
Non US 		13.21% 0.00% 45.40% 45.63%

ETAHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.08% 33.47% 27.50%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.03% 1.25% 95.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 32.65%

Sales Fees

ETAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 36.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ETAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 238.00% 77.70%

ETAHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETAHX Category Low Category High ETAHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 67.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETAHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETAHX Category Low Category High ETAHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.52% -2.54% 1.85% 96.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETAHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETAHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Finny Kuruvilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Finny Kuruvilla, M.D., Ph.D., has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund since inception. Dr. Kuruvilla has been the Managing Partner of the Adviser since its inception in 2008. Dr. Kuruvilla possesses a diverse background in quantitative methods, with applications focused on innovations in science, engineering, and medicine. He holds an MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University, a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, and a bachelor’s degree from Caltech in Chemistry. From 2005-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a clinical fellow at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a postdoctoral scientist at MIT. As an avid proponent of values-based investing, Dr. Kuruvilla has established rigorous standards in seeking out the most ethical companies at the outset of the stock selection process. In addition to his role with the Adviser, Dr. Kuruvilla is a founder, financial sponsor, and Board Director of Sattler College, a four-year college in Boston, Massachusetts, opened in 2018. Dr. Kuruvilla also contributes to the college in a limited faculty role. From 2008-2016, Dr. Kuruvilla provided research services as an employee of Clarus Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm. From 2006-2008, Dr. Kuruvilla was a research fellow at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×