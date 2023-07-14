Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI World Small Cap Index was $46.9 million to $15.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. The market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI World Small Cap Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. Securities may trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally to attempt to manage cash positions through the use of futures contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers seek to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.