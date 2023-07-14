Home
Trending ETFs

ESVCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$29 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ESVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Global Small-Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    160010
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aidan Farrell

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI World Small Cap Index was $46.9 million to $15.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. The market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI World Small Cap Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. Securities may trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally to attempt to manage cash positions through the use of futures contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers seek to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser and sub-adviser’s research staff.  The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.  Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

ESVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -44.3% 9.5% 42.31%
1 Yr 9.7% -51.1% 24.7% 25.81%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 68.24%
5 Yr -4.0%* -4.2% 18.3% 70.40%
10 Yr -5.2%* 1.0% 13.7% 71.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.5% 18.8% 87.84%
2021 -2.6% -27.4% 103.5% 74.83%
2020 3.8% 3.5% 66.4% 62.14%
2019 5.3% -64.5% 5.6% 46.83%
2018 -4.4% -9.3% 49.7% 63.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -44.3% 9.5% 39.10%
1 Yr 9.7% -51.1% 24.7% 30.97%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 65.54%
5 Yr -4.0%* -4.2% 18.3% 68.80%
10 Yr 1.9%* 1.0% 13.7% 67.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.6% 18.8% 87.84%
2021 -2.6% -27.4% 103.5% 74.83%
2020 3.8% 3.5% 66.4% 62.14%
2019 5.3% -64.5% 5.6% 66.67%
2018 -4.4% -9.3% 53.2% 58.49%

NAV & Total Return History

ESVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESVCX Category Low Category High ESVCX % Rank
Net Assets 29 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 83.75%
Number of Holdings 159 31 9561 21.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.32 M 452 K 5.44 B 92.50%
Weighting of Top 10 14.23% 4.2% 63.4% 81.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 1.87%
  2. CBIZ Inc 1.74%
  3. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 1.55%
  4. Valvoline Inc 1.55%
  5. National Vision Holdings Inc 1.52%
  6. RealPage Inc 1.48%
  7. CarGurus Inc Class A 1.41%
  8. MillerKnoll Inc 1.30%
  9. Dorman Products Inc 1.28%
  10. Selective Insurance Group Inc 1.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 40.59% 104.41% 11.25%
Cash 		0.01% -4.41% 47.07% 85.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 26.25%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 43.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 10.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 13.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESVCX % Rank
Industrials 		17.91% 0.00% 53.77% 58.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.14% 0.00% 71.20% 24.38%
Financial Services 		15.64% 0.00% 75.07% 16.88%
Healthcare 		15.44% 0.00% 28.38% 35.00%
Technology 		11.30% 0.00% 93.40% 80.63%
Real Estate 		7.90% 0.00% 43.48% 18.75%
Basic Materials 		4.68% 0.00% 26.39% 50.63%
Consumer Defense 		4.31% 0.00% 52.28% 37.50%
Energy 		2.95% 0.00% 36.56% 27.50%
Communication Services 		2.04% 0.00% 23.15% 66.25%
Utilities 		1.70% 0.00% 70.33% 39.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESVCX % Rank
US 		60.13% 6.76% 79.19% 13.13%
Non US 		39.86% 12.39% 83.06% 67.50%

ESVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.40% 0.43% 2.93% 7.50%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.25% 61.25%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 75.31%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.15% 83.02%

Sales Fees

ESVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 14.29%

Trading Fees

ESVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 7.00% 145.00% 76.30%

ESVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESVCX Category Low Category High ESVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 22.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESVCX Category Low Category High ESVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -1.92% 6.98% 80.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aidan Farrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2015

6.82

6.8%

Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.

Michael McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2017

4.54

4.5%

Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.

J. Griffith Noble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2017

4.54

4.5%

J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

