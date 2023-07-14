Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$29 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 2.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider small-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. The market capitalization range for the MSCI World Small Cap Index was $46.9 million to $15.4 billion as of December 31, 2020. The market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI World Small Cap Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. Securities may trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally to attempt to manage cash positions through the use of futures contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers seek to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|ESVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|42.31%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|25.81%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|68.24%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|70.40%
|10 Yr
|-5.2%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|71.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|87.84%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|74.83%
|2020
|3.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|62.14%
|2019
|5.3%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|46.83%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|63.21%
|Period
|ESVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|39.10%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|30.97%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|65.54%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|68.80%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|67.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|87.84%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|74.83%
|2020
|3.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|62.14%
|2019
|5.3%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|66.67%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|58.49%
|ESVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|83.75%
|Number of Holdings
|159
|31
|9561
|21.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.32 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|92.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.23%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|81.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|11.25%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|85.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|26.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|43.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|10.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|13.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESVCX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.91%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|58.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|24.38%
|Financial Services
|15.64%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|16.88%
|Healthcare
|15.44%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|35.00%
|Technology
|11.30%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|80.63%
|Real Estate
|7.90%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|18.75%
|Basic Materials
|4.68%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|50.63%
|Consumer Defense
|4.31%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|37.50%
|Energy
|2.95%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|27.50%
|Communication Services
|2.04%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|66.25%
|Utilities
|1.70%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|39.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESVCX % Rank
|US
|60.13%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|13.13%
|Non US
|39.86%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|67.50%
|ESVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.40%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|7.50%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|61.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.31%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|83.02%
|ESVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|14.29%
|ESVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|76.30%
|ESVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|22.50%
|ESVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ESVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|80.89%
|ESVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2015
6.82
6.8%
Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2017
4.54
4.5%
Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2017
4.54
4.5%
J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...